With postseason play looming eight days away, the Norfolk Auto Center Seniors hoped to gain some positive momentum from Thursday’s home doubleheader against North Platte First National Bank.
Thanks in large part to Jack Borgmann, Norfolk did just that.
Borgmann pitched a complete-game two-hitter in the opener. He also drove in Norfolk’s first four runs and scored the fifth in a 10-2 victory in six innings.
“When you have Jack Borgmann, our leader, on the hill, we knew he’d give us a chance,” Norfolk coach Tom Sullivan said. “He had three RBIs in that (five-run third) inning and four for the game. He continues to lead, and our guys continue to follow behind him.”
North Platte salvaged a split, but saw its four-run lead in the second game dwindle in the seventh inning before it recorded the final out in a 6-5 victory.
In the opener, North Platte’s lone hits came early against Borgmann but helped result in a 2-1 lead in the middle of the third.
He didn’t allow another hit or run, picking up the complete-game win with four strikeouts and four walks.
“My slider was working well for a put-out pitch,” Borgmann said. “I was getting ahead with the fastball, but I kind of lost command of that late, which resulted in some walks. But we found a way to battle through it and get outs.”
Norfolk exploded for five runs in the bottom of the third to take control. Borgmann – who had an RBI double in the first – cleared the bases with his second double to put the Seniors ahead for good 4-2. Carter Ramaekers and Zach Cordner added RBi singles.
“We had a lot of positives in that first game,” Sullivan said. “We stressed that we had to get on them and stay on teams. Our motto has kind of become ‘start strong and finish stronger.’ We had that third inning where we got five runs, and that really helped us.
“They executed hit-and-runs. I had bunts on several times. We had a slash-and-run on. The kids took care of business. When they execute, good things happen.”
Borgmann said the big inning came at a perfect point in the game.
“It was a huge boost of confidence,” he said. “They were chipping away, finding a way to put up runs early, and then we put up a crooked number. That just gave us a huge jolt of energy and got us out in front of that game.”
North Platte put up a single run in four innings of the second game with a two-run third inning playing the biggest part of holding a 6-2 lead going into the final frame.
Playing as the visiting team, Norfolk loaded the bases in the top of the seventh with no outs. Sawyer Wolff and Easton Sullivan singled, and Borgmann reached on an error.
Ramaekers scored Wolff on a sacrifice fly to close the gap to 6-3, and Ethan Synovec drew a walk to load the bases back up.
Carter Kelley replaced North Platte starting pitcher Tristen Beyer and got a strikeout for the second out.
Anden Schold came through with a two-run single to left to move Norfolk within one run of tying the contest with Synovec on third.
Kelley got a groundout to get the save, but Norfolk left that game encouraged.
“When we were down four, we could have just folded up,” Tom Sullivan said. “We gave ourselves a chance and were 90 feet away from tying that ballgame up. I’m proud of the day. It was a good day for Norfolk baseball.”
Borgmann said the near comeback shows the team’s mindset.
“We’re never out of a game,” he said. “Just keep chipping away and do what you need to do to come out in front. We came up 90 feet short. Hopefully when everything’s on the line we get a bounce or a big knock in that situation and get a win.”
After losing a total of four games earlier in the busy week – including a couple by a total of three runs – this was the type of performance Norfolk wanted against North Platte.
“We’ve played a lot of close, tough games,” Borgmann said. “Papio South was a one-run game. Last night (against Lincoln North Star) was a two-run game. We’ve played a lot of close games. It was huge to put that huge inning up and get a win today.”
North Platte never scored more than two runs in any inning between the two games, and it only scored two runs once. Tom Sullivan said that was a huge positive for a team that sometimes lets a mistake or two snowball into big, momentum-switching innings.
“We’ve been in so many ballgames where we can’t get the hit or the defensive play or the pitch,” he said. “This was very encouraging moving forward. We’ve got Fremont on Saturday, which are district games, then we finish up next week with Bellevue West.
“We’re on the right track for districts, and that’s where you want to be playing your best.”
First game
North Platte 101 000 – 2 2 4
Norfolk 105 211 – 10 11 1
WP: Jack Borgmann. LP: Rayce Moerke. 2B: (NP) Andrew Brosius; (NOR) Borgmann 2, Wes Koenig.
Second game
Norfolk 001 010 3 – 5 11 1
North Platte 012 111 x – 6 10 2
WP: Tristen Beyer. LP: Sawyer Wolff. Sv.: Carter Kelley. 2B: (NOR) Dylan Viergutz; (NP) Caden Joneson, Jack Polk, Kelley.