ALBION — With a combination of a strong defense producing stops, senior quarterback James Fogleman making timely big throws and senior running back Parker Borer having a big game rushing for 206 yards and four rushing touchdowns, Boone Central pulled away in the second half for a 42-7 home win over Aurora on Friday.
Boone Central (2-0) got on the board with 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a fourth down play, as coach Mark Hudson decided to keep the offense on the field at the 25-yard line.
"There is a lot that goes on when you have got guys playing both ways," Hudson said. "And our quarterback is our kicker. He had a lot on his plate going into the game. So, when I asked our kicking coach, he said that is a little bit long for him right now. So we just called our best pass play in the moment with the coverage that we thought we were going to get (and) rolled the dice."
Fogleman lofted a ball to senior tight end Caden Stokes in the middle of the field, he caught it and powered his way as he was tackled into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown pass completion. The extra point was missed to keep the score 6-0.
The Cardinals got on top by two scores on a 13-yard touchdown run from Borer. And a two-point conversion rectified the missed PAT to increase the lead to 14-0.
Aurora (1-1) responded with a touchdown drive of 68 yards as running back Maddox Egger scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 5:23 remaining in the second quarter.
On the following possession for Boone Central, which started on its 38-yard line, Fogleman threw an interception on the first play of the drive.
It appeared Aurora had a grand opportunity to make it a competitive game, as it got the ball at the 50-yard line.
"My fault. That wasn't one of our favorite plays last week,” Hudson said. “I knew when I called it that Aurora had schemed it all week, and they recognized it coming out of the snap. A little bit of a balance between James' pass route and what they had prepared for. I do trust our defense an immense amount. That gives you the freedom to call some things you normally don't.”
Aurora moved the ball all the way to Boone Central's 5-yard line, but the hosts forced a turnover on downs. Boone Central's defense forced four turnovers on downs in the game.
"I think the early stops were the big ones," Hudson said. "We know we have a good defense, and they have a high amount of confidence. If Aurora would have gotten a circus play or a diving catch in the end zone, we still would have been OK. Those kids believe in each other, and they know they are going to make plays.
"We hope to be able to hang our hat on the defense as the whole season goes. Our offense is really good; we think our defense might be special."
After going into halftime with a 14-7 lead, Boone Central came out and pulled away from Aurora to roll onto a big victory.
With only a seven-point advantage at halftime, the Cardinals know it was a closer game than the final score of 42-7 displays.
"We didn't win 42-7," Borer said. "The scoreboard said it, but it was a lot tougher than that. We had two or three fourth-and-goal stops that were just huge for our defense. That really kept them low on the scoreboard."
Things got going for the hosts from the beginning of the third quarter as the defense forced a turnover on downs to get the offense the ball at its 28-yard line.
Boone Central capitalized, and it marched the ball down the field, capped off with an 8-yard touchdown run from Borer with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Borer scored another rushing touchdown in the third quarter, with this one an 18-yard rush with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. It gave the Cardinals a 28-7 lead after the third quarter.
Hudson said a few adjustments were made after halftime.
"They came out and wanted to pack the box and take away the run, and we kind of expected that," Hudson said. "I guess we didn't practice as well against it as we probably needed to, because that is what we had to come out (and do) in the second half. Do a better job of blocking down and attacking that edge."
Fogleman threw the ball well, Hudson said. Along with his passing touchdown to get the scoring going, he had other long passes that were big plays. The offensive mindset in the second half for the Cardinals just became pound the ball with Borer with how he had it going.
"It was one of those deals where we kind of made a business decision to just keep pounding the rock in the second half with the lead," Hudson said. (Fogleman) has done great. He did great last week, threw for 180 yards. If you can pound the rock against a top-five team early in the season, we are going to do that."
Borer scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter. The run was a longer run of 36 yards in which he displayed his speed down the sideline along with the groove he was in during the second half. Along with the extra point, it gave the Cardinals a 35-7 lead with 9:16 remaining.
"It was great," Borer said of the touchdown run. "Putting that final score on the board, it meant a lot."
Senior running back Hank Hudson capped off the scoring with an 8-yard rushing touchdown with 5:23 remaining.
"(Hank Hudson is) new in that spot. We knew at that point that they were really keying on Parker," coach Hudson said. "One of the kids said, 'Yeah, let's counter it,' so we did. He is a kid who blocks a lot, so the linemen, they block hard for everyone, but sometimes they give a little extra for one of their own."
Mark Hudson said he was hoping the defense would keep Aurora under 21 as he knew they would score points.
"(Allowing) 28 would have been a scoring fest, but seven (points), that is a pretty lofty expectation," he said. "We are pretty happy with that."
Aurora 0 7 0 0 — 7
Boone Central 6 8 14 14 — 42
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
BC: Caden Stokes 25 pass from James Fogleman (Fogleman kick failed), 0:54.
SECOND QUARTER
BC: Parker Borer 13 run (Hudson pass from Fogleman), 5:23
AUR: Egger 1 run (PAT kick), 5:23
THIRD QUARTER
BC: Borer 8 run (Fogleman kick), 7:42
BC: Borer 18 run (Fogleman kick), 0:30.
FOURTH QUARTER
BC: Borer 36 run (Fogleman kick), 9:16
BC: Hudson 8 run (Fogleman kick), 5:23