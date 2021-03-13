Nebraska saw a significant jump in hunting permits and applications in 2020.
According to the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, deer hunting permits and applications rose by 7% overall from 2019. And despite the pandemic, only a couple of the state game and parks November Fire Arm permit units did not sell out.
That’s not really a surprise to Mary McCrary, owner of Coachlight Cafe in Valentine, an annual hot spot for hunting and fishing enthusiasts.
“There’s always a good increase during the hunting season. Not just last year, but always,” she said of the number of customers.
McCrary said the threat of COVID-19 did not seem to slow down anyone’s desire to participate in hunting season. The early part of the pandemic — when the initial restrictions were put in place — was the only time McCrary said the volume of her business was affected.
“When you go to apply for those pandemic payroll protection funds, you have to be able to show a 25% decrease,” she said. “We never could have done that. Everybody flocked here.”
Sara Ferguson, general manager of The Niobrara Lodge in Valentine, echoed that sentiment: “With the pandemic going on, I bet we had license plates from 15 different states (during hunting season). ...I don’t remember seeing that many different states in the past, but I think the pandemic had a lot to do with it.”
Luke Meduna, big game program manager for the state game and parks commission, said without a doubt an increase in hunting activity was felt in the state.
“For sure, there was definitely an increased interest in not only deer hunting, but most other outdoor activities,” Meduna said. “Most permits — fishing, small game, park entry — were all up in 2020 compared to previous years.”
Meduna said game and parks is working with the University of Nebraska human dimensions researchers to look at some of the changes and motivations behind the increases, but it is natural to assume the numbers were driven by the limitations put on inside entertainment options due to COVID restrictions.
Meduna said the rate of unit sell-outs is variable across the length of the season with Frenchman and Platte Mule Deer Conservation Area permits drawing out in June; Pine Ridge Any Deer permits sold out within the first day and November Fire Arm permits sold out just prior to the opening of the season. Antlerless-only permits sold out late during the antlerless season, as well, he added.
But there was cause for concern during the early days of the pandemic for some hunting based businesses like Top Flight Hunts in rural Battle Creek. That’s when Nebraska limited or closed the purchase of non-resident spring turkey permits.
“We didn’t think (COVID) would have an impact on our business because when you’re hunting, you’re outdoors and you’re not by anybody,” said Amy Walz, who owns Top Flight Hunts with her husband, Lawrence. “It kind of blindsided us, but that being said, there was the realization that when you’re traveling from out of state you don’t know what people are bringing in.”
Walz said out of the 30 booked hunts their business had scheduled, only three had permits.
“That was a gigantic loss,” she said.
Fortunately, the majority of customers who had put deposits down for their hunt with the Walz’ business’ opted to rebook for 2021.
The restriction on non-resident permits has since ended. What began as a bleak year for Top Flight Hunts ended as its busiest to date — with 75 consecutive days of work.
“It started with pheasant hunting. People were stir crazy and had the same mindset as we did — we’re outside. We want to be outside. Let’s get on some pheasants,” she said.
Meduna said he doesn’t anticipate any similar hunting restrictions in the future.
“Hopefully, Nebraskans found their place in the outdoors in 2020 and will continue to enjoy not only our parks and wildlife, but all outdoor activities,” Meduna said. “We will see if the pattern continues in 2021.”