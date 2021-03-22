Boone County Health Center expansion

CONSTRUCTION continues on the expansion to the Boone County Health Center.

 Courtesy photo

Editor's Note

The following story was originally published in the 2021 Insight edition on March 11. 

ALBION— Construction is always a challenge, and dealing with COVID-19 has been a challenge for all health care providers. At the Boone County Health Center, the staff has been dealing with both and still doing their job well.

The Boone County Health Center is building a 53,000-square-foot addition and renovating its existing building, said Aprill Murphy, the center’s marketing director.

The entire project costs $40 million, Murphy said. The funds come from the center’s operating budget and low-interest loans. No tax dollars were used.

The expansion was much-needed, Murphy said.

“Our medical clinic was built for five providers, we now have 15,” she said. “Our 15 providers and 32 nurses are cramped into just six offices. The new expansion will give each provider their own office and several nursing stations as well.”

Besides providing much-needed office space, the expansion will house a number of different services, including:

  • Albion Medical Clinic
  • Cardiac rehab
  • Physical, occupational and speech therapy
  • Surgery
  • Specialty clinic
  • OB space

Construction had some hiccups early on when the pandemic caused delays with getting equipment, supplies and materials on site, Murphy said.

Murphy said the only other construction delays have been minor and caused by weather.

Construction is in Phase 1, Murphy said. Ground was broken on the expansion in late May and is scheduled to be finished this winter. There is no timeline yet for the remainder of the renovations.

COVID has affected day-to-day operations at Boone County Health Center, just like any other health care provider, Murphy said.

“It has changed everything,” she said. “Our nurses and providers huddle daily, and our administration team meets weekly, and sometimes daily, to make adjustments keeping patient safety at the forefront.”

But even with COVID and construction, the health center has been recognized for its work, Murphy said.

In February 2020, it received a five-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, putting it in the top 10% of the 4,500 hospitals ranked. And in November, it was one of 10 hospitals in Nebraska to be recognized for providing an excellent patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review.

“With all the construction and COVID, BCHC still ranks as one of the top hospitals in Nebraska and the nation,” Murphy said.

Tags

In other news

There is a method to the madness that is celebrity scandals

There is a method to the madness that is celebrity scandals

I’m sure most people, like myself, at one point dreamed of being famous. The adoring fans, the attention, the money, the attention ... they’re all motives for wanting the spotlight as a celebrity. Whether on a stage, or on a court or field, there is one major drawback to being a celebrity, h…

Some things should be left unknown

Some things should be left unknown

No matter what sport is out there, basketball, volleyball, football, bowling, etc, there are always what we consider sport celebrities. Those people who we all know and love and are the best of the best in our sports, should they really be getting all the media attention that they do get?

Celebrities should be good role models

Celebrities should be good role models

There are numerous inspirational posters hung up at my school, but there’s one that especially hits home for me. I see it every day at track practice, and it reads, “Somewhere in these halls, there’s a kid who wants to be just like you.”

Are celebrities under too much pressure?

Are celebrities under too much pressure?

Celebrities have always been kept under a watchful eye, but recently, society has seemed to be more focused on a cancel type culture for any celebrity who does wrong. Society keeps these celebrities under too much pressure and society needs to stop intruding into their lives.