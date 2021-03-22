ALBION— Construction is always a challenge, and dealing with COVID-19 has been a challenge for all health care providers. At the Boone County Health Center, the staff has been dealing with both and still doing their job well.
The Boone County Health Center is building a 53,000-square-foot addition and renovating its existing building, said Aprill Murphy, the center’s marketing director.
The entire project costs $40 million, Murphy said. The funds come from the center’s operating budget and low-interest loans. No tax dollars were used.
The expansion was much-needed, Murphy said.
“Our medical clinic was built for five providers, we now have 15,” she said. “Our 15 providers and 32 nurses are cramped into just six offices. The new expansion will give each provider their own office and several nursing stations as well.”
Besides providing much-needed office space, the expansion will house a number of different services, including:
- Albion Medical Clinic
- Cardiac rehab
- Physical, occupational and speech therapy
- Surgery
- Specialty clinic
- OB space
Construction had some hiccups early on when the pandemic caused delays with getting equipment, supplies and materials on site, Murphy said.
Murphy said the only other construction delays have been minor and caused by weather.
Construction is in Phase 1, Murphy said. Ground was broken on the expansion in late May and is scheduled to be finished this winter. There is no timeline yet for the remainder of the renovations.
COVID has affected day-to-day operations at Boone County Health Center, just like any other health care provider, Murphy said.
“It has changed everything,” she said. “Our nurses and providers huddle daily, and our administration team meets weekly, and sometimes daily, to make adjustments keeping patient safety at the forefront.”
But even with COVID and construction, the health center has been recognized for its work, Murphy said.
In February 2020, it received a five-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, putting it in the top 10% of the 4,500 hospitals ranked. And in November, it was one of 10 hospitals in Nebraska to be recognized for providing an excellent patient experience by Becker’s Hospital Review.
“With all the construction and COVID, BCHC still ranks as one of the top hospitals in Nebraska and the nation,” Murphy said.