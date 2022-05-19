OMAHA — Jackson Roberts of Albion Boone Central dominated and kept a tradition going to win the gold medal of the boys 300-meter hurdles on Thursday in the Nebraska Class B boys state track and field meet on Thursday at Burke Stadium.
“All the glory to God,” he said. “He gave me these abilities, and I just had to go out there and use them.”
This is the second straight year that a Boone Central athlete has won the Class B 300. Ryan Kramer won the race and the all-class gold medal in 39.66 seconds in 2021.
“(Ryan) started texting me the day before telling me good luck and he was excited for me,” Roberts said. “And I was like ‘Man, I’ve got to do something with it now.’ ”
Roberts’ final time was a personal record of 38.46. He was the only runner in Class B or Class A to break 39 seconds.
The junior was also the anchor on the Cardinals’ 4x400-meter relay team, which finished in 3 minutes, 27.50 seconds, good for fifth place overall and a new season-best. He also finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and was one of three area athletes to finish in the top five.
The next-best area athlete in the race was able to use it as an opportunity to finally put the past to rest.
In 2021, Keaton Wattier of O’Neill tripped over a hurdle in the finals of the 110 and was disqualified. On Thursday, he finished fourth with a time of 15.08 seconds.
“I worked really hard to get back here this season, and having a cleaner race than last year was really exciting,” he said.
Mentality was everything for Wattier entering the race. The senior — who also holds the school record in the race with 14.88 — got a little help from his coach before the starting gun went off.
“My coach and I had a pregame talk,” he said. “We walked around and he had me imagine what I wanted to do all day and, when I got here, I wasn't nervous at all.
“It was like a big sigh of relief being able to finally finish and get a medal. I’m just really excited.”
Benjamin Brahmer of Pierce placed fifth in the 110 and eighth in the 300. He also ran first on Pierce’s 4x400 team that finished seventh with a season-best time of 3:28.56.
Alex Christo made sure the Cardinals were able to make another trip to the medal stand in the 800-meter run.
The junior and first runner on the 4x400 team completed the 800 in a personal record of 2:00.25, good for eighth place. He was one of just eight runners in both heats to crack 2:01.
“I kind of got knocked around a little bit, and I felt like I had a lot more gas left than when I usually do there,” Christo said of the final home stretch. “I just had more to finish than everybody else.”
Jax Jacobsen of West Point-Beemer finished eighth and set a new school and personal record in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet.
Addison Croghan finished 10th in the boys long jump with a distance of 20-6½. Teammates Kaden Johnson and Gavin Sullivan finished 16th and 17th, respectively.
Bennett Meyer of West Point-Beemer placed 12th. Roberts finished 21st.
CLASS B BOYS
Team scoring: Sidney 66, Waverly 52, Norris 50, McCook 40.5, Aurora 34, St. Paul 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Lexington 30, Chadron 29, Columbus Lakeview 27, Adams Central 26, Bennington 26, Boone Central 25.5, Wahoo 23, Platteview 20, Blair 15, Boys Town 13, Scottsbluff 13, Beatrice 13, South Sioux City 11, Elkhorn 9, Northwest 8, Pierce 7, Lincoln Christian7, Seward 6, Minden 6, Elkhorn North 6, Central City 6, O'Neill 5, Broken Bow 4, Cozad 4, Plattsmouth 3, Alliance 3, Ashland-Greenwood 3, Hastings 2.5, Auburn 2, Syracuse 2, York 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Arlington 1, West Point Beemer 0.5.
100: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 10.77. 2, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.89. 3, Ethan Baessler, Blair, 10.99. 4, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06. 5, Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.10. 6, Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.11. 7, Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 11.13. 8, Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.30.
200: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.02. 2, Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 22.10. 3, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.28. 4, Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.46. 5, Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.54. 6, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.65. 7, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.80. 8, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 22.81.
400: 1, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.42. 2, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.77. 3, Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.93. 4, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.21. 5, A.J. Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.46. 6, Zachary Pittman, Norris, 50.56. 7, Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.73. 8, Connor Millikan, Platteview, 50.99.
800: 1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 1:56.01. 2, Jack Wade, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:56.32. 3, Tanner Cooper, Norris, 1:56.62. 4, Cole Murray, Waverly, 1:58.80. 5, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 1:58.92. 6, Nolan Slominski, Blair, 1:59.44. 7, Alex Rice, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:59.62. 8, Alex Christo, Boone Central, 2:00.25.
1600: 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 4:26.77. 2, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:29.90. 3, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:31.29. 4, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 4:33.95. 5, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 4:35.16. 6, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 4:35.58. 7, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 4:36.96. 8, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 4:37.26.
110 hurdles: 1, Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.46. 2, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.82. 3, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.92. 4, Keaton Wattier, O'Neill, 15.08. 5, Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.21. 6, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.61. 7, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.72. 8, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 16.71.
300 hurdles: 1, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.46. 2, Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 39.44. 3, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 39.57. 4, Gage Fries, Minden, 39.83. 5, Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.16. 6, Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 40.73. 7, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 40.74. 8, Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 40.84.
400 relay: 1, Waverly (Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson, Grant Schere), 42.84. 2, Bennington, 43.03. 3, Sidney, 43.04. 4, Boys Town, 43.24. 5, Adams Central, 43.62. 6, Norris, 43.66. 7, Columbus Lakeview, 43.72. 8, Lexington, 43.88.
1600 relay: 1, Norris (Austin Madsen, Tanner Cooper, Blake Macklin, Zachary Pittman), 3:24.10. 2, Platteview, 3:26.67. 3, Waverly, 3:26.67. 4, Wahoo, 3:27.32. 5, Boone Central, 3:27.50. 6, Scottsbluff, 3:27.52. 7, Pierce, 3:28.56. 8, Minden, 3:28.85.
Discus: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 168-11. 2, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 167-10. 3, Carson Lavaley, Wahoo, 165-7. 4, Aiden Betz, Elkhorn, 162-8. 5, Jake Scanlon, Wahoo, 154-10. 6, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 154-0. 7, Jase Voorhees, Syracuse, 152-11. 8, Eli Osten, Columbus Lakeview, 152-9 .
Long jump: 1, Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-5¾. 2, Preston Witulski, Beatrice, 22-7¼. 3, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 22-2. 4, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 22-0½. 5, Jacob Rahbein, Platteview, 21-11. 6, Evan Mai, McCook, 21-8. 7, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-5¾. 8, Curtis Swahn, Wahoo, 21-5¼.
Pole vault: 1, Branson McDonald, McCook, 15-0. 2, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 14-6. 3, Kalen Knott, Seward, 14-0. 4, Preston Witulski, Beatrice, 14-0. 5, Caleb Vokes, Northwest, 13-6. 6, Michael Robinson, Wahoo, 13-6. 7, Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff, 13-6. 8, Hayden Norgaard, McCook, 13-0. 8, Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer, 13-0.