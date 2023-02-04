MADISON – Boone Central freshman 110-pounder Leynn Luna loves the individual aspect of wrestling.
But she used a little outside assistance to claim a gold medal at the A-2 district tournament on Saturday at Madison High School.
Luna, ranked No. 5 in her weight class, got in trouble against No. 3 Ella Reeves of Battle Creek and was close to being pinned in the first period.
“Really, it was a mind game,” Luna said. “I was about ready to give up in the end, but then I heard everybody who was relying on me. I decided to push through it.”
Not only did Luna survive, but she went on to pin Reeves in 3:31 to improve to 31-5.
“I was looking around and I heard people say, ‘Come on, Leynn,’ so I decided to push hard and use all my strength,” Luna said.
It was the fifth meeting between Luna and Reeves (30-4). The Cardinal lost the first two but has taken the last three.
“My coach (Josh Majerus) has helped me through this mental battle and taught me that anything is possible,” Luna said.
Majerus said Luna did exactly what he coaches.
“I teach them to keep going and keep wrestling,” he said. “You get six minutes. She found a way and got it done. She’s beat (Reeves) twice before this, so now she’s 3-2 against the girl. We knew she’d be in the match, it was who would come out on top? It’s nice to have our first district champion at our school.”
Majerus said confidence has been the key to Luna turning around the results in her series against Reeves.
“I think that’s all wrestling is – believe in yourself,” he said. “I kept telling her that she’s a lot better than she was giving herself credit for.”
That probably goes for the Cardinals as a team.
The district featured four teams ranked in the top 10 – No. 5 Papillion-La Vista, No. 6 Yutan, No. 8 Crofton/Bloomfield and No. 9 Scribner-Snyder.
Absent among those teams is Boone Central, which claimed runner-up honors with 115 points, trailing only Papillion-La Vista’s 136.
“Our team keeps getting better every week, and this is obviously our best tournament of the year,” said Majerus, who was voted the district coach of year by his peers. “To get second in this tournament is awesome. I’m proud of everyone. It’s not just our qualifiers. It’s our whole group. We had seven in the heartbreak round or above, so that shows a lot about our team as a group.”
The Cardinals had one state qualifier last year who didn’t make it to Omaha this time.
“Our freshman group is phenomenal,” Majerus said. “They work well together and they’re good practice partners.”
Battle Creek did have a district champion. Afftynn Stusse improved to 35-0 by pinning Scribner-Snyer’s Emily Hull in the 105-pound championship match.
That came after Nattlie Hull took the title at 100 pounds for Scribner-Snyder by pinning Boone Central’s Mishayla Slaymaker in 5:09.
Oakland-Craig will send its entire team to the state tournament. Its lone wrestler, 140-pounder Marke Zeleny, is the first qualifier for the Knights.
She was leading Scribner-Snyder’s Kristen Schellenberg 4-3 in the second period when Schellenberg had to forfeit due to injury.
“I am the only girl wrestler and the first girl sanctioned in Oakland-Craig history, so it means a lot that I’m able to make history,” Zeleny said.
She felt the championship match was going how she wanted when the unfortunate ending occurred.
“I felt like the first period I was kind of slow and could have done better, but in the second period I just couldn’t catch my breath because I have asthma,” she said. “Once I caught it, I was ready to rumble.”
Zeleny said at the start of the season she hoped to finish third or fourth in the district and make it to state after suffering a heartbreaking concussion a week before last year’s inaugural tournament in Omaha. Instead she is 36-8 and a district champion.
“I just wanted to make it there and be there this year,” she said. “I knew that would be fun.”
She also single-handedly finished 16th in the district team race, ahead of 20 schools.
A pair of returning area state qualifiers head back as district champions.
After a back-and-forth first period, Crofton/Bloomfield’s Annabelle Poppe quickly took down McCook’s Makayla Pate in the second and finished her in 2:16 at 170. The fifth-rated Poppe handed No. 2 Pate her first loss in 23 matches this season to return to state, where she placed fourth at 165 last year.
West Point-Beemer’s Claire Paasch rallied to win gold at 190. The No. 2-rated Paasch – last year’s heavyweight state champion – trailed No. 3 Martha Hinneh of Omaha Marian 4-0 going into the third period.
But Paasch got a takedown to close within 4-3 and then completed the pinfall in 5:22.
Summerland’s Raina Krebs was crowned the final district champion when she shut out Omaha Marian’s Amaya McLaren 3-0 to win the 235 title.
A-2 district
Team scoring: Papillon-La Vista 136, Albion Boone Central 115, Omaha North 110, Crofton/Bloomfield 92, Scribner-Snyder 83, Omaha Marian 76, Yutan 74, Norfolk Catholic 68, Battle Creek 63, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 50, McCook 50, Omaha Central 40, Madison 39, Columbus 34, Oakland-Craig 28, Elkhorn Valley 27, Summerland 27, David City 24, Ord 23, Logan View 19, Homer 18, Bancroft-Rosalie 16.5, St. Paul 14, Wisner-Pilger 13, Wakefield 10, WInside 10, Creighton 7, Elgin Public/Pope John 6, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 6, Niobrara/Verdigre 5, Neligh-Oakdale 4, Tri County Northeast4, North Bend Central 3, Quad County Northeast 3.
Championship results
100: Nattie Hull (S-S) pinned Mishayla Slaymaker (ABC), 5:09; 105: Afftynn Stusse (BCR) pinned Emily Hull (S-S), 0:41; 110: Leynn Luna (ABC) pinned Ella Reeves (BCR), 3:31; 115: Chelsey Robinson (ONO) won by medical forfeit over Talia Astorino (PLV); 120: Aubrie Pehrson (YUT) pinned Jameiah Taylor (PLV), 0:32; 125: Alexis Pehrson (YUT) def. Ambie Custard (MCC), 6-2; 130: Ann Marie Meiman (ONO) pinned Jordyn Campbell (YUT), 3:13; 135: Addeline Graser (PLV) pinned Ashley Stadt (S-S), 1:25; 140: Marke Zeleny (O-C) won by medical forfeit over Kristen Schellenberg (S-S); 145: Emma Stice (PLV) def. Rylie Arens (C/B), 12-8; 155: Sierra Kluther (ORD) def. Le’Nie Green (ONO), 11-9; 170: Annabelle Poppe (C/B) pinned Makayla Pate (MCC), 2:16; 190: Claire Paasch (WPB) pinned Martha Hinneh (OMA), 5:22; 235: Raina Krebs (SUM) def. Amaya McLaren (OMA), 3-0.
Third-place matches
100: Joshyonna Coppage-Dortch (ONO) pinned Tyley Jump (HOM), 3:40; 105: Cadence Wood (ABC) pinned Tyonna Brown (ONO), 2:10; 110: Kristi Raue (B-R) pinned Destiny Reyes (ONO), 2:40; 115: Marissa Anderson (COL) pinned Sierra Heckenlaible (LDNE), 0:28; 120: Brooklin Kuester (WPB) pinned Emily Jeager (WIN), 1:35; 125: Madisen Petersen (C/B) pinned Hser Thein (MAD), 0:18; 130: Jordan Aschoff (NC) pinned Cherish Hoaglund (PLV), 2:23; 135: CC Kann (NC) pinned Isabella Manning (W-P), 2:02; 140: Jenna Secord (PLV) pinned Montana Howard (EV), 1:47; 145: Madison Reilly (ABC) def. Kennedy Penne (EV), 10-7: 155: Jaisie Janssen (C/B) def. Angie Rose (OCE), 7-4: 170: Ashlynn Whitely (LDNE) def. Hillary Adovio (OMA), 5-3 SV-1; 190: Danielle Carney (NC) def. Tawny Irvin (LV), 6-1: 235: Quinlyn Kennel (NC) pinned Lizabeth Gonzalez (WPB), 4:32.