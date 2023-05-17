OMAHA – Jaxon Lipker shedded some recent struggles in the high jump at the perfect time.
The Boone Central junior cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to place third at the Class B state track and field championships on Wednesday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“I think it went really well today,” Lipker said. “I’ve had a really rough last few meets – I’d say three meets – where I was really inconsistent. I was happy to get back over 6-4.
“Last year I said I was finishing top five. So top three? I’m taking it. I love it.”
Lipker said it was a special moment to reach that top five goal.
“It definitely showed my improvement over the last few years,” he said. “The last three years of high school, it took a lot of work to get here. I’m happy where I’m at, but I’ve still got one more year and one more try.”
Lipker joined Hastings’ Nolan Studley and Platteview’s Jaxon Adams as the only competitors to clear 6-4. Studley got over 6-6 on his first try while the other two missed on their three attempts.
“My first and second jump were easily my closest jumps (at clearing 6-6),” Lipker said. “I thought I had it on my first one. If I work on the little things next year, I can get it.”
Lipker easily would have won any competition for the most unique socks among the state meet high jumpers.
He sported a colorful pair with the logos for Jif peanut butter and Smuckers jelly.
“Every meet I always wear funny socks,” Lipker said. “I have a big bag of funny socks to wear. I like them. It’s something fun to do. Track is serious, but we’ve got to have some fun, too.”
The area had a pair of medalists in the triple jump. West Point-Beemer’s Treven Weddle placed fifth (44-1.75) while Pierce’s Gavin Sullivan was sixth (43-11.25).
The same occurred in the shot put with Pierce’s Benjamin Brahmer taking seventh (53-4) and Boone Central’s Trent Patzel finishing eighth (52-10).
Brahmer also qualified for Thursday’s finals in the 110-meter hurdles. He was seventh in the prelims in 15.09 seconds. Boone Central’s Jackson Roberts, who was last year’s runner-up, caught the first hurdle and failed to qualify after finishing in 15.95, the 17th fastest time.
Roberts rebounded to qualify in the 300 hurdles, an event that he won last year. He tied Central City’s Tyler Carroll for the fastest time in the preliminaries at 38.26.