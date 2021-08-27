Norfolk Catholic couldn’t stay sharp on a hot night at Veterans Memorial Field and Boone Central took advantage of every mistake it made as a result, leading to a 39-17 win for the Cardinals on Thursday night.
With 9 minutes, 46 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Knights trailing 25-17, Boone Central faced a third and 10 at Norfolk Catholic’s 35-yard line. Quarterback Braden Benes took the snap in the shotgun and found Carsten Bird on his left for a 34-yard pass. Benes ran it in on the next play to make it a 32-17 ballgame.
Cody Maricle added a 32-yard touchdown run before the night was over. The senior running back had 11 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Running was a big theme in this showdown. The Knights had just 130 yards as a team. Meanwhile, the Cardinals had 269.
A chunk of those yards came on the first two drives of the game. The Cardinals marched 61 yards on their first drive capped off by a touchdown run by Benes. Their next drive started at their own 7, but Parker Borer negated that in seconds with a 93-yard scamper.
Borer’s 143 yards on the ground were the most on the team.
Parker Borer gives Boone Central another touchdown. @BC_Cardinals 13, @NCRedZone 0; 7:34 in the first. #nebpreps @NorfolkSports pic.twitter.com/vloRJciGzN— James Murphy (@jsmurphymedia) August 27, 2021
Norfolk Catholic would make it a one-score game with a 1-yard touchdown run by sophomore Dillon Barnes. Following a three and out by Boone Central on the next drive, punter Kaison Voelker couldn’t hold onto the snap, allowing the Knights to take over 18 yards away from the end zone with 4:11 left in the first half.
What followed was an incompletion, a short run and a pass play broken up, forcing Norfolk Catholic to settle for a field goal and make it 13-10.
Benes made the Knights pay for it almost immediately. He started the next drive with three straight carries for 10 yards, then made two passes for 49 yards, including a 29-yards strike to Bird 37 seconds before halftime.
Benes finds Carsten Bird for another Cardinal touchdown. @BC_Cardinals lead @NCRedZone 19-10 after a failed 2-pt conversion. 37 seconds left in the first half. #nebpreps @NorfolkSports pic.twitter.com/sA1PfLvXUb— James Murphy (@jsmurphymedia) August 27, 2021
The teams exchanged punts to start the second half. It was on Norfolk Catholic’s second possession that the Cardinals took advantage once again, this time with a scoop and score following a fumble by Karter Kerkman.
On the next drive, quarterback Carter Janssen capped off a 63-yard touchdown drive to bring the Knights within eight, ensuring they wouldn’t go quietly.
Carter Janssen makes a man miss….and another…..and another….all the way for a Knights touchdown.@BC_Cardinals 25, @NCRedZone 17; 39 seconds left in the third quarter.#nebpreps @NorfolkSports pic.twitter.com/eRCjKsdtZP— James Murphy (@jsmurphymedia) August 27, 2021
This was a game that Boone Central had been eyeing for a long time. The teams faced off to start 2020, and the Knights won that game 21-14 after being down 14-0. It was especially prevalent for Benes, who finished his day completing six of 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown along with 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
“That sick feeling stuck in our stomachs. We remembered that today when we came out, so that really helped us drive and helped us,” Benes said. “That was our motivation for sure.”
Over the offseason, the Cardinals also put an emphasis on becoming a more mature and experienced group, which, for coach Mark Hudson, is something for which the team has become known.
“We’ve had good offensive lines for thousands of years here. We just needed to get back to that,” Hudson said.” We have some age, we have some experience and, for the last two years, we haven’t had that.”
The heat was something Jeff Bellar said played a factor in the red and white’s performance. Players, many of whom played both sides of the ball, were getting worn out more easily, which challenged the team’s depth early and often over the course of the 48 minutes.
“We were trying to use a lot of bodies, get kids in. Some of our two roles are sophomores, they’re young,” Bellar said. “It’s a big challenge against a really good quarterback to face that, and that probably hurt us a little bit.”
The Knights return to action Friday, Sept. 3, when they host Bishop Neumann at 7 p.m.. The Cardinals will host Minden at the same time and date for their next game.
Boone Central 13 6 6 14 — 39
Norfolk Catholic 0 10 7 0 — 17
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
BC: Braden Benes 35 run (PAT good,) 9:38.
BC: Parker Borer 93 run (PAT no good) 7:34.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Dillon Barnes 1 run (PAT good), 6:26.
NC: Max Hammond 30 FG, 2:51.
BC: Carsten Bird 29 pass from Benes, 0:37.
THIRD QUARTER
BC: 50 fumble return (two-point conversion no good), 4:28
NC: Carter Janssen 20 run (PAT good), 0:39.
FOURTH QUARTER
BC: Benes 1 run (PAT good), 8:51.
BC: Cody Maricle 32 run (PAT good), 0:35.