During its first-round game of the Mid-State Conference tournament, Boone Central was in a great position.
The Cardinals, seeded fifth, were hanging right there with O’Neill, which finished fourth a year ago. They kept it that way all the way to the end but lost to the Eagles 74-73 in overtime.
Despite the conference being the best he’s seen since becoming head coach, Justin Harris has been pleased with how his team has competed.
“We’ve been in pretty much every game we’ve had,” he said. ”But five of our six losses come to our conference teams. O’Neill’s got shooters and they shot the ball really well in the first half and then hit some in the second half. It was just a really well-played game.
“I thought both teams made some plays down the stretch and we just didn’t make enough of them.”
Boone Central battled back in the consolation semifinal, beating Crofton 71-35. Where the Cardinals really seemed to turn a corner was in the fifth-place game against Norfolk Catholic, which they won 44-36.
The team is young, with just two seniors (Alex Christo and Ryan Drueppel) on the entire roster. Many of those on the team played on a junior varsity team that, over the past two years, has gone 34-2.
Though it’s an incredible stretch, it doesn’t prepare you for close games, according to coach Harris.
“We’re kind of learning how to handle that,” he said. “I think Saturday’s game was probably the first game where we’ve really been in a close game situation that we’ve won.”
Harris said he felt that, against Norfolk Catholic, the Cardinals, among other things, were more patient in clutch time as opposed to rushing things.
“We would just not quite understand timing situations the way we needed to. We’ve been really talking to them about that,” he said. “I think they’re understanding quality of shots down the stretch need to be different than maybe what we would do in the second or third quarter.”
Many players have improved over the course of the season, including but not limited to Drueppel, Parker Borer, Kolton Rasmussen and Brant Benes. However, one who’s stood out all year is Christo.
“I don’t know if there’s another point guard that pushes the ball and reads the defense as good as he does on transition,” Harris said. “He’s just done an excellent job with that, and he’s done a much better job sharing the ball this year and trusting his teammates. He can make some plays as well.”
Moving forward, Boone Central’s subdistrict does not get much easier if at all. The Cardinals have not only O’Neill, but also Mid-State Conference champion Pierce and a well-tested Battle Creek team in the way of a district final appearance.
Harris said the biggest key for his team is understanding it has what it takes to close out a game, especially against opponents the Cardinals have hung tight with.
“We led on Pierce in the third quarter the first time we played them and tied it with four minutes left. Against O’Neill, we had a lead in the fourth quarter also,” he said. “We know that we’re there. We just have to make the next few plays to seal the game up in our favor.”
RATINGS
As expected, the weekly ratings see some fluctuation following the conclusion of conference tournaments.
Pierce is your new No. 1 in Class C after beating Hartington Cedar Catholic to win the Mid-State tournament. Elkhorn Valley jumps to No. 4 after winning the Niobrara Valley Conference and beating O’Neill on Monday. After weeks on the doorstep, Wakefield cracks the ratings after its second-place finish in the Lewis & Clark tournament.
Although Wisner-Pilger didn’t make the Class C ratings, I’d be remiss not to acknowledge the Gators’ recent accomplishments. They went into the East Husker Conference tournament as its No. 4 seed, beating a pair of Class D rated teams in Howells-Dodge and Bancroft-Rosalie to win it. The green and white have won 10 straight games since starting 5-5 and have the tools to keep on going. The Gators, along with Summerland, Lutheran High Northeast and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, are receiving consideration.
Wynot is your new No. 1 in Class D following an impressive win of the Lewis & Clark tournament. Bancroft-Rosalie goes to No. 3 and Santee to No. 4 after finishing as runners-up in their respective tournaments. Creighton falls out of the ratings after losing all three of its Lewis & Clark Conference games. Elgin Public/Pope John, which has looked much better as of late, takes its place. Creighton, O’Neill St. Mary’s, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and now Bloomfield are all garnering consideration.
CLASS C
Pierce beat Battle Creek, Wayne and Cedar Catholic to win the Mid-State Conference at home, its first title in four years. For everything I keep saying about Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer needing more help, the two were enough to win the toughest conference in Northeast and North Central Nebraska. This coming week, Pierce will be tested on an even bigger level. After traveling to face Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Thursday, the black and blue host Ashland-Greenwood, the defending champion of Class C1, on Saturday afternoon.
Cedar Catholic held its own against a tough field. The Trojans have a great inside game and have athletes all over the court, but their shooting needs to improve if they want to make noise in Class C2. There are going to be times when the opposition goes on a run, and the ability to answer is key. Cedar Catholic will register a few miles this week, traveling to Battle Creek on Thursday and Elkhorn Valley on Saturday.
Wayne lost to Pierce in the Mid-State semifinal before handling O’Neill 67-45 to win third place. The fact that the Blue Devils scored zero points in the first quarter of the semifinal and still kept it close until pretty much the end is impressive. Still, the team needs to be able to avoid prolonged slumps like that moving forward. The Blue Devils won’t always be able to come back the way they did. Wayne takes on Wynot this Thursday.
Elkhorn Valley won the Niobrara Valley Conference championship with wins over Summerland in the semifinals and Santee in the title game. The Falcons followed up two days later with a 70-63 win at home over O’Neill. The green and gold are heating up at the right time and have shown themselves to have the shooting, interior size and overall grit to be able to win big games. Elkhorn Valley has just one game left on its regular-season slate, a home tilt with Cedar Catholic.
O’Neill lost three straight games before beating Plainview 86-56 on Tuesday. The Eagles finished fourth in the Mid-State and lost to Elkhorn Valley. The Eagles are a team that can compete with a lot of different teams, but the inside game needs work. The team isn’t as big in the post as it was a year ago, and that showed in each of its losses. It’ll be important to sort that out before the season's end. O’Neill travels to face Ord on Friday.
Boone Central topped Centura 87-60 at home on Tuesday following the Mid-State tournament. Congratulations are in order for Christo, who scored his 1,000th career point in the contest. The Cardinals have the talent and the depth to make subdistrict C1-7 interesting. Now it’s just a matter of putting things together for all 48 minutes. Two games remain before then. First, a trip to face Grand Island Northwest on Thursday.
Norfolk Catholic finished sixth in the Mid-State Conference tournament after falling to Boone Central on Saturday. The Knights struggled at times to convert easy looks on offense and be active on defense against the Cardinals. This team has taken some hits throughout the season but still has a clear path to return to Lincoln. Norfolk Catholic will travel to face Boys Town on Friday and Stanton on Saturday.
Wakefield beat Wausa and Bloomfield before losing to Wynot and finishing second in the Lewis & Clark tournament. The Trojans then beat Winnebago on Tuesday to match their win total from a year ago. Wakefield came up just short of a district final spot a year ago but has what it takes to cross that threshold this time around. The team hosts Yutan on Friday.
CLASS D
Wynot had perhaps the most impressive conference tournament run of anyone listed here. The Blue Devils avenged two losses to Class C teams (Winnebago and Ponca) to start and then handled a C2 team (Wakefield) considered by many to be a top 10 team in its class. It helps when you seemingly can’t miss from deep early on, although I would like to see how the inside game progresses. That will be tested this week when Wynot hosts Wayne.
Howells-Dodge bounced back from its loss to Wisner-Pilger in the East Husker semifinals with a dominant win over Clarkson/Leigh to finish in third place. It’s certainly not what the Jaguars wanted, or maybe even expected going in, but the team is still rolling along well. Its ability to rebound on both ends will be critical to its success moving forward. The black and green travel to face North Bend Central on Thursday.
Bancroft-Rosalie topped Clarkson/Leigh in the East Husker semifinal, then came up just short in the championship against Wisner-Pilger. The Panthers are a talented, well-balanced team, but they need to be more physical and more willing to drive to the hoop when needed. Making it to the final is a great sign. Now they need to do what it takes to finish those big games. Bancroft-Rosalie concludes its regular-season slate this week, traveling to Cedar Bluffs on Thursday and hosting Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Friday.
Santee played admirably throughout the Niobrara Valley tournament, even in its loss to Elkhorn Valley in the final. The Warriors led by two at halftime and trailed by only four after the third quarter. For the Warriors to play that well in that big of an atmosphere is a good sign, and the game could even serve as a chance to focus on each game the rest of the way. Santee will need that focus this week against two fellow tribal high schools: Winnebago on Thursday and Mount Marty Indian, South Dakota, on Friday.
Stuart finished fourth in the Niobrara Valley tournament. The Broncos have lost three of their past four games, which also included a win over Boyd County on Monday and a loss to Ainsworth on Tuesday. Each of those losses were to quality opponents, but the margin for error is thin for Stuart right now. The team is right outside the top 10 in the wild-card ratings and could lock in a district final spot should they move up, regardless of subdistrict outcome. Stuart hosts Osmond/Randolph on Friday.
Humphrey St. Francis beat Elba on Thursday and David City Aquinas on Tuesday. To be able to host a solid C1 team in Aquinas and beat them is impressive and could help build positive momentum going forward. The Flyers will need every bit of it heading into a subdistrict that includes Osceola and Parkview Christian, two teams considered top five in D2. For now, St. Francis will face Waco Nebraska Lutheran on Saturday.
Elgin Public/Pope John bowed out of the Niobrara Valley tournament in the quarterfinals against Stuart but handled Chambers/Wheeler Central on Tuesday. The Wolfpack have steadied the ship since the calendar turned to 2023, winning eight of their past 10 games. This team could make it back to a district final as they now have the best wild-card rating in its subdistrict. Can the players, many of whom are left from last year’s state tournament team, help them to finish? EPPJ takes on Summerland on Thursday.
Wausa finished its Lewis & Clark Conference stay with a win over Creighton and a loss to Winnebago, then fell to Hartington-Newcastle 42-40 on Tuesday. The Vikings have now lost eight of their past 12 games and haven’t won consecutive games since the start of the new year. The purple and gold are running out of time to fix things. The Vikings host Crofton on Friday.