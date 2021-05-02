PIERCE — Boone Central/Newman Grove girls track and field coach Susan Roberts and Battle Creek boys coach Andrew Carlson both described a similar reason their respective teams won championships at the Mid-State Conference track and field meet Saturday.
The point totals of each team, they explained, represented points that were expected, with hopes that those expectations came to fruition, along with as many points as possible provided by athletes earning places among the top six finishers according to the meet’s scoring protocol.
Neither coach could remember the last time their respective schools had won a Mid-State Conference meet, but both agreed it had been a few years ago, although within the past decade.
“We came out and we scrapped up a couple points in some places that we weren’t real sure about,” Roberts said. “We had some kids place in the throws, an extra girl in the 2-mile, so we had a few of those things go well for us with some surprises here and there, and then our kids that we expected to do well performed like they should have and did what they were supposed to do.”
“It was a battle the whole day; we were watching the points all day,” she said. “For a while there, the top four teams were all within 10 points of each other. We have a really strong conference, and the points were really scattered.”
Roberts said what makes the Mid-State Conference meet interesting is that the schools and their athletes don’t necessarily compete against each other during the season before the meet.
“We see Pierce and Wayne, but we don’t see a lot of other schools in our conference until we get here today,” Roberts said. “We know we’re going to get good competition in every event from a few different places.”
Roberts mentioned Jordan Stopak as an example of one of her athletes who scored big points, along with Samantha Weeder, in the distance races.
“Jordan won three gold medals today in the 4x800 relay, the mile, and the 2-mile; Sam Weeder was right along with her (the relay and two second-place finishes),” Roberts said. “We scored some big points in those races, but those girls have been state cross country champions two years in a row, so we were expecting to see that.”
Those performances, with several other girls contributing points in various events, helped Boone Central/Newman Grove outdistance the runner-up O’Neill girls 103-96 in the team competition.
Other Cardinals scored points, such as Ava Duerksen, for example, who contributed a second-place finish in the 100 meters, and Sierra Kravig and Shalee Grape combined for 10 points in the pole vault while tying for second- and third-place points. Autumn Simons grabbed third in the 800 meters, Ashlyn Krohn finished third in the 200 and BC/NG took third in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Other notable performances in the girls division included senior Renee Brummels of Battle Creek sweeping the long (17 feet, 2¾ inches) and triple jump, with a leap of 37-4¼, breaking the Pierce High stadium record dating back to 1999 by Julie Jacobsen of Winside (37-1¾).
“It wasn’t a very good jump; it felt better than my other two jumps, but I was hoping for a better distance. In 2019 I was the state triple jump champion, and this distance was over a foot lower,” Brummels said. “I think right now my body is tired; we’ve had a few meets, and recently I’ve been jumping all of them in the long and triple. But that’s OK, I just have to get back up there.”
In the boys division, the Braves scored 110 points, with Pierce scoring 96.50 to finish second.
“We just have a really strong, balanced team,” Carlson said. “We didn’t have a lot of first places today, but we did have a lot of third, fourth and fifths. Points add up.”
“We got a lot of points out of every field event but pole vault and, literally, I think we got points in every running event but maybe the 2-mile,” he said. “The point is, all that just adds up over time, and that was the result.”
Carlson highlighted the discus as a “big event” for Battle Creek, with Trent Uhlir (155-6) winning and Mason Mink (149-2) taking second.
“Both guys had their ‘personal best’ throws, and that was 18 points for us in an event that we knew would be tight with Pierce and Norfolk Catholic having good throwers,” Carlson said. “The 4x100 kind of sealed the deal, and we got second in that.”
Battle Creek high jumper Landon Olson finished second in the high jump (6-2) to BC/NG’s Ryan Kramer (6-4) and the long jump (21-9¼) to Pierce’s Logan Moeller.
Moeller, who recently signed with Wayne State College to participate in track and field, established a new stadium record in the event with a jump of 22-7¼.
Norfolk Catholic senior sprinter Jackson Clausen, who will be competing for the University of Nebraska at Kearney next year, also had another outstanding track meet, once again sweeping the 100 and 200.
“I haven’t lost this season to anyone in the area, but at the Nebraska Track and Field Festival two weeks ago, I got third in the 100 and 200,” Clausen said. “It was a fun meet, and I ran PRs in both; it was interesting to see where I was at against the best in the state. I was seeded fifth in the 100 and got third, and I was seeded eighth in the 200 and got third. Every race was close. I’m happy with where I’m at right now.”
Mid-State at Pierce
Girls: Boone Central/Newman Grove 103; O’Neill 96; Battle Creek 84.50; Norfolk Catholic 84; Pierce 62; Hartington Cedar Catholic 42; Wayne 22; Crofton 21.50; Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12.
Top two in each event: 100: 1. Paytyn Taake, BC, 12.69; 2. Ava Duerksen, BC/NG 12.83. 200: 1. Zelie Sorensen, ON, 25.59; 2. Grace Reifenrath, HCC, 26.45. 400: 1. Laney Kathol, HCC, 1:00.66; 2. Meg Schluns, ON, 1:01.68. 800: 1. Kathol, HCC, 2:32.78; 2. Callie Arnold, PIE, 2:34.73. 1,600: 1. Jordan Stopak, BC/NG, 5:49.11; 2. Samantha Weeder, BC/NG 5:53.61. 3,200: 1. Stopak, BC/NG, 12:53.72; 2. Weeder, BC/NG, 13:02.67. 100 hurdles: 1. Bri Zohner, BC, 15.35; 2. Blair Gutshall, ON, 15.37. 300 hurdles: 1. Carly Marshall, NC, 49.14; 2. Zohner, BC, 50.44. 4x100: 1. O’Neill (Alyssa Eichelberger, Gutshall, Meg Schluns, Sorensen), 50.56; 2. Battle Creek, 51.61. 4x400: 1. O’Neill (Schluns, Autumn Hilker, Eichelberger, Gutshall), 4:15.55; 2. Pierce, 4:19.69. 4x800: 1. Boone Central/Newman Grove (Simons, Alicia Weeder, Samantha Weeder, Stopak) 10:13.53; 2. Pierce, 10:23.15. High jump: 1. Gutshall, ON, 5-3; 2. Piper Craig, NC, and Channatee Robles, NC, 4-10. Pole vault: 1. Jayden Jordan, CR, 8-6; 2. Sierra Kravig, BC/NG, and Sorensen, ON, 8-0. Long jump: 1. Laura Hasemann, WA, 13-10¼; 2. Avery Yosten, NC, 12-10¼. Triple jump: 1. Renee Brummels, BC, 37-4¼; 2. Lauren Young, ON, 35-1½. Shot put: 1. Mary Fennessy, NC, 42-3; 2. Jozy Piper, NC, 40-1. Discus: 1. Elly Piper, NC, 123-10; 2. Jozy Piper, NC, 122-4.
Boys: Battle Creek 110; Pierce 96.5; Boone Central/Newman Grove 86.50; Norfolk Catholic 85; Hartington Cedar Catholic 64; O’Neill 40; Wayne 21; Crofton; 14; Guardian Angels Central Catholic, n/a.
Top two in each event: 100: 1. Jackson Clausen, NC, 11.02; 2. Wyatt Nissen, BC/NG, 11.12. 200: 1. Clausen, NC, 22.30; 2. Nissen, BC/NG, 22.39. 400: 1. Layne Evans, WA, 52.17; 2. Alex Kuehn, HCC, 52.53. 800: 1. Josh Jansen, GACC, 2:09.61; 2. Connor Arens, CR, 2:10.37. 1,600: 1. Carson Noecker, HCC, 4:41.07; 2. Brady Thompson, ON, 4:53.96. 3,200: 1. Noecker, HCC, 9:44.78; 2. Ben Hammond, NC, 10:38.83. 110 hurdles: 1. Keaton Wattier, ON, 15.06; 2. Jack Roberts, BC/NG, 15.27. 300 hurdles: 1. Ryan Kramer, BC/NG, 41.17; 2. Roberts, BC/NG, 42.34. 4x100: 1. Pierce (Logan Moeller, Evan Willits, Kaden Johnson, Ritter Oestreich), 44.38; 2. Battle Creek 44.95. 4x400: 1. Pierce (Ben Brahmer, Oestreich, Johnson, Moeller), 3:34.19; 2. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 3:35.51. 4x800: 1. Hartington Cedar Catholic (Noecker, Calvin Christensen, Carson Arens, Dagen Joachimsen), 8:33.78. 2. O’Neill, 8:41.36. High jump: 1. Kramer, BC/NG, 6-4; 2. Landon Olson, BC, 6-2. Pole vault: 1. Miles Garcia, PIE, 12-9; 2. Dalton Delka, PIE, 12-0. Long jump: 1. Moeller, PIE, 22-7¼; 2. Landon Olson, BC, 21-9¼. Triple jump: 1. Moeller, PIE, 44-6½; 2. Jaxson Bernecker, HCC, 41-1. Shot put: 1. Kade Pieper, NC, 51-11; 2. Cruz Gleason, PIE, 48-5. Discus: 1. Trent Uhlir, BC, 155-6; 2. Mason Mink, BC, 149-2.