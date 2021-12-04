What a season we had in 2021. I can’t begin to tell you how fun it was seeing the area’s best teams and games from August to November. Whatever the weather, a football field is not a bad place to be on a Friday night.
Now come the final ratings, and I have a feeling that Class C will ruffle some feathers. So before we go further, please know that my words are far from scripture. At the end of the day, it’s merely the opinion of someone who’s seen several of these teams multiple times over the course of the season. Key word here is “opinion.”
Before we continue, take a minute to look at the final ratings. ... Get a good look? All right, now hear me out.
On top of beating both Norfolk Catholic and Pierce — the latter without its starting quarterback — Boone Central also lost to Columbus Lakeview on the road by three. Pierce lost to Lakeview by 12 on a neutral field. Norfolk Catholic goes at third because it lost by a wider margin to the Cardinals than Pierce did and had a harder time beating Wayne.
We can make the argument all day that Pierce or Norfolk Catholic would’ve beaten the Cardinals if they played again, but we’re never going to know that for sure, so we need to go with the results that we have.
That said, I do wish we could’ve seen Norfolk Catholic play both Pierce and Battle Creek. Why the NSAA isn’t making sure they all play each other every year is beyond me.
Past outcomes are also the reason why I have Wayne over Battle Creek, as the Blue Devils beat the Braves back in September. The Fightin’ River makes it in following a strong late-season push and the fact that they beat Hartington Cedar Catholic in week 2. It’s nothing against the Trojans. Chad Cattau’s squad had another great season and was one of the five best teams in Class C2.
Howells-Dodge made the top of Class D an easy choice. From there, Humphrey St. Francis gets the tiebreaker over Elgin Public/Pope John through the win it had back in October. Stanton and Neligh-Oakdale have the same record and lost in the round of 16, but I think Stanton played a slightly tougher schedule, so the Mustangs get the edge.
Next comes Pender, whose win over Bloomfield has the Pendragons over the Bees. The bottom three of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Lutheran High Northeast and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge is airtight, but the Bulldogs’ win over the Eagles in the playoffs and the Eagles’ win over the Bears a week before make the difference.
CLASS C
The year may not have ended the way the Cardinals wanted it to, but they’ve reestablished themselves as a real threat in C1. The offensive and defensive lines were among the best in the state, allowing guys like Braden Benes, Cody Maricle and Parker Borer to put up great numbers. The former two are part of a group of seniors that don’t return, but there are more pieces returning that give hope for the future.
I was wrong to doubt Pierce in my last ratings column of the regular season. Since then, the Bluejays got healthier, more physical and more fundamentally sound en route to their third straight state title appearance. They certainly would’ve liked more, and I do feel as though they didn’t play their best game against Columbus Lakeview, but it was still an incredible effort just to get to this point after everything that happened in the regular season. They once again graduate many seniors, but they get one more year of Abram Scholting and Ben Brahmer, who I have to imagine will be on a mission starting in August.
Say what you want about how Norfolk Catholic played in the Class C2 final. Nobody was beating Fremont Bergan this year. In the end, the red and white are back at the level of competition that they’ve become so well known for since the 1990s. They did it with a great line, a running back who can’t be tackled by one guy and playmakers on both sides of the ball who maintain efficiency. Many of them return next year, including quarterback Carter Janssen and running back Karter Kerkman. Now that they have the experience of going to Memorial Stadium, they’ll want nothing less than to finish the job.
I have a feeling that if Wayne drew all but three other teams in the first round, it wouldn’t have been crazy to envision the Blue Devils in the quarterfinals. Despite their .500 record, these guys fought through one of the toughest schedules in the state and have a lot to be proud of. I do wonder how they adjust with quarterback Tanner Walling graduating as they relied on him pretty heavily this season. Regardless, there will be plenty of pieces for them to be right back in the playoffs come 2022.
There’s a lot for Battle Creek to be proud of and excited for. Let’s start with its first semifinal appearance since 2017, which came on the back of a terrific defense and a deep run game led by Trent Uhlir, who I think put the state on notice with how well he played this season. The Braves lose a lot of seniors as well, but I’m hearing good things about their freshmen and sophomores. Though I wonder, will those youngsters be playing in Class C1 or C2?
CLASS D
It’s a true testament to Howells-Dodge that the Jaguars were able to dominate in a class where so many teams had what it took to lift the trophy in Lincoln. In the end, the Jags’ defense and overall sound play led them to wins over three teams that were among last year’s final four by a combined score of 142-48. Congratulations to Mike Speirs and his team.
Humphrey St. Francis fought to the end, but there was no stopping Kenesaw on its way to the Class D2 title. Still, the Flyers continued to succeed at a level they’ve established as the norm over the past several years. The blue and white were able to get a lot out of guys like Tanner Pfeifer, Jaden Kosch and Spencer Engel. I do wonder about their numbers going into next year, as they had only 14 active players for the finale.
Much like the Flyers, Elgin Public/Pope John ran into an unstoppable force, in this case Sandhills/Thedford. This was an incredible run for a team that got hot at the right time. Jack Wemhoff established himself as one of the better running backs in Class D2 with room to get even better. The defense made the plays it had to in the clutch, including several interceptions toward the end of the year, and the run game was virtually unstoppable late in the season. All but two players from this year’s team will be back in 2022, and I can’t wait to see what they do then.
Stanton lost a hard-fought game to Anselmo-Merna in the round of 16 by a score of 26-20. Since going down to eight-man ahead of the 2020 season, the Mustangs are now 14-4, and there’s reason to believe that they’ll be great again next year, too. They do lose some linemen to graduation and I still think they need a playmaker to take them over the top, but there’s a lot to like regardless.
Neligh-Oakdale’s defense had improved as the season went on, but it wasn’t enough to get past Hitchcock County in the second round as it lost 30-20. The Warriors were outgained on the ground 362-62, the most they’ve allowed since the loss to Burwell back in September. This team has a lot of talent, but ultimately, the Warriors needed size and experience, although I feel confident they’ll have enough of the latter next year. They lose their top receiver in Talon Krebs but bring back everyone else, including Aiden Kuester, who I have to believe will be even more dangerous in his senior year.
Although they couldn’t hold up to the size of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley in the round of 16, Pender really turned a corner this past year. The offense was one of the best in the class, but when I’d speak with Cody Volk, the biggest thing he’d point out to me was in regard to the culture they’ve set there. It’s a great thing to have, and now they have the payoff on the field to show for it.
Bloomfield was on a great run but got brought back down to earth in a 70-40 shellacking at the hands of Elgin Public/Pope John in the round of 16. For me, there was an extreme lack of experience that seemed to cost the Bees in that game. They’ll also need to be just a bit better up front, which will be harder with running back Cody Bruegman and lineman Dalton Gieselman now graduating. However, everyone else comes back next year. Let’s see how they adjust.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family cracks the final polls after a thrilling upset over Lutheran High Northeast. Despite its four losses, this was a team that was well-coached, had great size and was fundamentally sound. What’s more is that all four losses were to teams that made the playoffs. A great year for Bill Mimick’s squad.
The Eagles were a two-point conversion away from knocking off the Bulldogs in the first round, but a wildcat run by Keaton Ranslem came up 1 yard short. Once again, this team did what it took to have a great regular season. However, the Eagles need to build themselves up in a way that’s sustainable once games in late October and parts of November come around. Maybe it’s depth, maybe it’s a mindset. They certainly have the talent to make noise again next year.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge rounds out the rankings after a strong season that saw the Bears become a more complete team. However, next year they’ll begin life without Evan Haisch and — if the district final against Lutheran High was any indication — they have a lot of work to do if they want to be ready for that reality.