A rainy week gave way to perfect running weather on Friday at Skyview Park for the 37th annual Norfolk Catholic Cross Country Invitational.
Crofton freshman Jordyn Arens and Hartington-Newcastle sophomore Carson Noecker won individual titles in their respective fields in different fashion. Arens edged out junior Alexus Sindelar of Pierce to win the girls race, and Noecker separated himself from Pierce senior Mason Sindelar to win the boys race in dominant fashion.
Boone Central won the girls team title for the sixth consecutive year, beating runner-up Bloomfield/Wausa 26-36. Norfolk Catholic’s girls did not have the minimum number of varsity runners finish to qualify for team scoring, but the Knights were led by a 10th-place finish from C.C. Kann.
In the boys race, Norfolk Catholic finished runner-up in a tight team race to Pierce, who eked out a 38-40 win to clip the Knights. Wayne’s boys finished third as a team with a distant 64 points.
Noecker, the defending individual state champion in Class C, found himself in a two-horse race with Sindelar through the race’s first 1,200 meters. From there, Noecker began to separate himself from Sindelar and built himself a 200-yard lead by the halfway point of the race.
The Wildcat sophomore seemingly never slowed down through the entire 5,000 meters, and his blistering time of 15 minutes, 44.77 seconds exemplified that.
“I was really nervous beforehand, and I knew it was going to be tough, but I got up there and kept pushing the entire race,” Noecker said. “(The nice weather) really helped, and I know there will be days that the conditions aren’t as favorable as they were today.”
Sindelar cruised across the line in 16:28.86, beating out O’Neill’s Brady Thompson by more than a minute for a comfortable second-place finish.
“It felt great today, at least compared to running in 90-degree weather last week and the week before,” Sindelar said. “Second place isn’t exactly what I wanted; everyone wants the gold, but he (Noecker) might be the best runner in the state of Nebraska right now. If I can get even within 30 seconds of him at some point, then I’m happy.”
Noecker and Sindelar finished first and second, respectively at last year’s state meet and have grown familiar with each other through the past two seasons. Noecker offered mutual respect for Sindelar and what he’s been able to accomplish.
“Man, he’s really good,” Noecker said. “There are some races someone will come out and have nobody to race against, but I know Mason will be running up there with me the rest of the season. He’ll probably get me; I’m sure he’ll get me once or twice throughout the rest of the year.”
Each of Norfolk Catholic’s six varsity runners finished in the top 26 in the 103-man field. The Knights were led by Ben Hammond and Dalton Brunsing, who finished in sixth and seventh place, respectively. Hammond crossed the line in 17:42.63 and Brunsing in 17:48.22.
“We’ve worked really hard this entire week, but we got a little break yesterday, which really helped us be fresh to compete,” Hammond said. “Something that’s really helped is the competition with Dalton (Brunsing) at practice, and we’ve been able to push each other and make each other better.”
Travis Kalous placed 16th (18:19.98) for the Knights, and Dominic Liess came in just after Kalous in 17th (18:24.35). Trey Foecking placed 19th (18:34.14) and Wyatt Ash finished 26th (18:57.81) to round out NC’s team scoring.
Norfolk Catholic coach Jonathan Krings said nearly every practice over the past two weeks has consisted of intense workouts, and he’s pleased with how his team responded to a challenging workload as of late.
“To be honest, my kids right now might be running a bit on dead legs,” Krings said. “As the season progresses, we’ll back off on them a little bit as far as mileage goes, and I’m excited to see how they keep responding to an intense workout schedule going forward.”
THE GIRLS RACE was much closer between the first and second runners than the boys race, as Arens and Sindelar (Mason’s younger sister) ran side-by-side through the first 4,000-plus meters.
Arens built about 10 yards of separation between herself and Sindelar with about 500 meters left in the race, and a sprint through the last 200 meters sealed a first-place finish for the freshman. Arens’ official time was 20:02.02, and Sindelar came in at 20:03.98.
“It was just a lot of fun because I had someone to compete against,” Arens said. “My main goal was just to stick with (Sindelar) the entire race and give whatever I had left in the end. It’s just really fun to be able to compete today against experienced runners who’ve had a lot of success.”
Crofton coach Mickey Doerr said how Arens performed on Friday is a testament to her poise, which can be difficult to achieve as a freshman.
“Jordyn ran well at our meet last week too, but her form was so much better today, and she ran a much stronger race,” Doerr said. “We worked a lot on form this last week in practice, and I thought it really paid dividends for our entire team.”
Norfolk Catholic’s top finisher in the girls race came from Kann, who nabbed 10th place in a time of 21:47.59. Emily Faltys placed 17th for the Knights in 22:33.72, and Jordan Aschoff placed 36th (25:22.90).
“I struggled a little bit on those hills (on the southwest part of the course), but overall I thought I ran well today,” Kann said. “I definitely feel good about how the second-third of the race went because that’s where I was slowest at our time trial that we had in practice.”
Because of health reasons, the Knights didn’t have enough runners complete the varsity race to qualify for team scoring, but Krings was still impressed with how his team performed.
“I always say that the home team advantage is never more real than on a cross country course, especially on those large hills” Krings said. “Our girls really know how to run them, and that’s a credit to them and the work they’ve put in.”
Norfolk Catholic’s next meet will be Monday in Wayne at the Wayne Country Club.
“I think both our girls and boys teams are learning how to run in a pack, and that’s something that will really help us going forward,” Krings said. “We’re going to keep pushing ourselves, and I’m excited to see where we can end up at the end of the season.”
Girls team scores:
1. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 26; 2. Bloomfield/Wausa, 36; 3. Wayne, 64; 4. Battle Creek, 81; 5. Crofton, 83; 6. O’Neill, 88; 7. Wisner-Pilger, 105; 8. Oakland-Craig, 106.
Girls top 15
1. Jordyn Arens, CROF, 20:02.02; 2. Alexus Sindelar, PIE 20:03.98; 3. Alicia Weeder BC, 21:06.70; 4. Jordan Stopak, BC/NG, 21:07.21; 5. Callie Arnold, PIE, 21:08.36; 6. Payten Simmons, PIE, 21:10.56; 7. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 21:12.79; 8. Christina Martinson, B/W, 21:19.71; 9. Chaney Nelson, O-C, 21:41.58; 10. C.C. Kann, NC, 21:47.59; 11. Darla Nelson, B/W, 21:49.06; 12. Afftynn Stusse, NC, 22:24; 13. Autumn Simons, BC, 21:51.65; 14. Frantzdie Barner, WAY, 21:52.63; 15. Carry Martinson, B/W, 21:56.25
Boys team scores:
1. Pierce, 38; 2. Norfolk Catholic, 40; 3. O’Neill, 100; 4. Bloomfield/Wausa, 120; 5. Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur, 128; 6. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 130; 7. Wayne, 131; 8. Osmond, 136; 9. Plainview, 155; 10. Hartington-Newcastle, 156; 11. Wisner-Pilger, 167; 12. Elkhorn Valley, 191; 13. Humphrey St. Francis, 192; 14. Battle Creek, 199
Boys top 15
1. Carson Noecker, H-C, 15:44.77; 2. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 16:28.86; 3. Brady Thompson, ONE, 17:35.37; 4. Abraham Larson, STA, 17:40.34; 5. Gavin Geneski, PIE, 17:40.61; 6. Ben Hammond, NC, 17:42.63; 7. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 17:48.22; 8. Connor Arens, CROF, 17:56.65; 9. Addison Smith, B/W, 18:04.26; 10. Kolter Van Pelt, STA, 18:06.03; 11. Hunter Bennett, EV, 18:07.94; 12. Chris Efta, PIE, 18:08.23; 13. Jesus Zavala III, WAY, 18:09.66; 14. Bradley Schindel, BC/NG, 18:13.42; 15. Hunter Oestreich, BC, 18:18. 38.