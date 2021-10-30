ALBION -- It’s easy to understand Boone Central head coach Mark Hudson’s choice of the word “relief” when describing his feelings after watching his team assume the victory formation to end Friday’s first-round playoff win.
The Cardinals had regained possession just after recovering Wayne’s onside kick attempt--after the talented Blue Devils had traveled 74 yards in less than two minutes to score a touchdown that reduced Boone Central’s lead to a tenuous seven points with 35 seconds left to play--to clinch a 42-35 win in the Class C1 playoffs.
“Relief! I guess that’s the No. 1 feeling. If you do this long enough you see that it can go either way in northeast Nebraska football,” Hudson said. “This was a tough draw for us right out of the gate; they’re the best 5-5 team in the state, obviously, and they gave us everything they had.”
Boone Central, which improved to 9-1 with the win, had defeated Wayne 35-13 just three weeks ago, but it was apparent that the Blue Devils were ready to play.
“Rematches are dangerous--(Wayne) is a team that played one heck of a schedule,” Hudson said. “They easily could have walked out of here with a win tonight.”
The Cardinals’ sophomore back Parker Borer had made a close game appear improbable when, the third time he touched the ball--after having a game-opening 88-yard kickoff return called back by penalty and a four-yard gain on a carry into the middle of the line--he turned a sweep left into a 69-yard touchdown for a 7-0 Boone Central lead.
But Wayne showed that its offense was capable of moving the ball during its first possession, then turned a short field following a Cardinals’ punt from the end zone into an eight-play 30-yard scoring drive on its second--finishing with Tanner Walling’s quarterback sneak from the one to tie the score at 7-7.
Both teams scored twice in the second period--first Boone Central, converting the field position provided by Carsten Bird’s 20-yard punt return to the Blue Devils’ 33 into a 21-yard touchdown run by quarterback Braden Benes, but Wayne answered just 37 second later by covering 65 yards in just two plays--a 57-yard pass from Walling to Yair Alcantara and an 8-yard touchdown pass from Walling to Daniel Judd that knotted the score at 14-14.
The Blue Devils then took their first lead of the contest, after Gavin Redden’s interception, once again benefiting from a big play--this one a 54-yard run by Brandon Bartos--before Walling, after being held to no yards by the Boone Central defensive front on consecutive plays, took a run-or-pass option into the end zone from the one. However, Alcantara’s PAT kick was wide left, and Wayne’s lead was a vulnerable 20-14.
The Cardinals took advantage, marching 53 yards on five plays to retake the lead at 21-20, when Alex Christo, who took over at quarterback, recovered a high center snap over his head, then sent a 20-yard pass into the end zone where Bird out-battled a Wayne defender to secure the touchdown catch.
Although Hudson said that having two quarterbacks is not typical, Benes and Christo have made the situation productive for Boone Central.
“It’s not conventional, but Benes has been our starter for the last year-and-a-half or two years. He got hurt and Christo came in against Pierce and performed amazingly,” Hudson said. “Tonight became sort of a basketball ‘make-it, take-it’ system where we go with the senior, and if you score you’re in--then Christo came in, and he scored. Later, it was again time to roll with Benes. Sometimes it’s kind of a gut feeling.”
“They get along great, and they support each other wonderfully,” he said. “I think it’s taken some of the pressure off them, and it’s good to have somebody who can step in when maybe you didn’t see something or you need a breath to talk to coach. That’s something we never had before.”
Benes, a senior, rushed 15 times for 101 yards, scoring one touchdown, and completed 5 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Christo, a junior, picked up 27 yards on the ground while connecting on 3 of 5 passes for 61 yards and a score.
In the second half, Wayne once again used good field position to retake the lead, covering 53 yards in just four plays when Walling threw to short pass to Alex Phelps who--after the Boone Central defender attempted unsuccessfully to intercept the ball--scampered 38 yards for the score. The Blue Devils added a two-point conversion on a Walling run and led 28-21 with just under four-and-a-half minutes left in the third period.
This time it was the Cardinals’ turn to answer and that response occurred on the first play of the final quarter, as Cody Maricle capped a 75-yard drive with a 49-yard run which, following James Fogleman’s PAT kick, tied the score at 28-28.
Two more touchdowns in the final period by Boone Central, both by Brant Benes and both involving interceptions, appeared to put the game out of the Blue Devils’ reach--the first, following an interception by Ashton Schafer, was a 20-yard touchdown Benes-to-Benes pass from Braden to Brant, and the second a 55-yard interception return by Brant Benes--as the Cardinals forged a 42-28 lead with 2:32 left in the game.
A key play in the first scoring possession included several plays which involved Braden Benes extending pass plays by scrambling, often reversing field while avoiding the Wayne pass rush, on one occasion--a third-down and 21--connecting with Schafer on a 33-yard gain to set up a first down on the Blue Devils’ 21.
“That’s part of the offense--you don’t say it’s a ‘called’ part,” Hudson said. “You can coach all you want, but sometimes players have got to make plays.”
But that lead disappeared as Wayne, with numerous Boone Central penalties--an issue for the Cardinals all game long--along the way, traveled 74 yards in 13 plays for the Blue Devils final touchdown, the failed onside kick, and game’s final score of 42-35.
“We’re going to have to look at the tape--I will say some of (the penalties) were self-inflicted and a result of frustration or, sometimes, a result of players trying to do too much,” Hudson said.
Walling provided a large portion of the Wayne offense--which produced 206 rushing yards--by competing 18 of 30 pass attempts for 218 yards and three touchdowns, while also running two scores.
Boone Central, although rated No. 4 in Class C1 and seeded third in the C1 playoffs, Hudson said, has faced a difficult schedule during the past few weeks, which has prepared the Cardinals for a playoff run.
“This started about a year ago; these seniors didn’t like how last year ended, and they’ve put a lot of time in--more time than any group I’ve had, while they were here,” Hudson said. “We don’t have a (Division I) guy, but they play great together. We have a lot of really good football players.”
“It’s a lot about the seniors, and the journey these guys have been on with me since they were 2-7 as sophomores,” he said. “We just said, ‘Forget about it, and don’t worry about the scoreboard,’ and have been saying that for three years when times were tough--so the message was the same tonight, because if you tighten up and start worrying about mistakes, that’s when the momentum goes against you.”
And now, following the difficult test against the Blue Devils, Boone Central will need to avoid a letdown in preparation for its second-round opponent.
“The benefit I think we have is that we went through that four-game stretch where we played Pierce, Battle Creek, Wayne, and Scotus--so we’ve had some experience in bouncing back,” Hudson said. “We’ll see if they can do it again.”
Wayne (5-5) 7 13 8 7 -- 35
Boone Central (9-1) 7 14 0 21 -- 42
Scoring summary
First quarter
BC: Parker Borer 69 run (James Fogleman kick), 10:54.
WA: Tanner Walling 1 run (Yair Alcantara kick), 2:35.
Second quarter
BC: Braden Benes 21 run (Fogleman kick), 8:51.
WA: Daniel Judd 8 pass from Walling (Alcantara kick), 8:13.
WA: Walling 1 run (kick failed), 3:38.
BC: Carsten Bird 20 pass from Alex Christo (Fogleman kick), 1:30.
Third quarter
WA: Alex Phelps 38 pass from Walling (Walling run), 4:28.
Fourth quarter
BC: Cody Maricle 49 run (Fogleman kick), 11:51.
BC: Brant Benes 20 pass from Braden Benes (Fogleman kick), 4:17.
BC: Brant Benes 55 int return (Fogleman kick), 2:32.
WA: Alcantara 8 pass from Walling (Alcantara kick), :35.