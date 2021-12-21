News about a good book often travels fast. Readers love to share what they are reading and talk about the last great character or plot-twist they encountered. At the library, all of that shared information turns into some books being checked out more often than others. As we look back at 2021, here are some of the books that generated the most discussion.
The most checked-out book at the library last year was “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham. Grisham is a perennial favorite, and his legal thrillers continue to keep readers turning the pages year after year. “A Time for Mercy” is the third book featuring hero attorney Jake Brigance, who was the star of “A Time to Kill” and “A Time for Justice.” Readers who liked this thrilling courtroom drama also may like “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams. In Abrams’ debut thriller, a young law clerk for a Supreme Court justice is thrown into a fast-paced mystery that puts her in the center of shadowy scandals at the highest levels of power. Readers also may enjoy “The Holdout” by Graham Moore. In this gripping thriller from best-selling author Moore, jurors from a controversial case a decade ago are brought together for a documentary and then promptly embroiled in a new murder case.
Another popular book last year was “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah. Hannah has become an increasingly popular author in the past several years. Her last two novels, “The Nightingale” and “The Great Alone,” both topped the New York Times bestseller list. In the sweeping historical novel, “The Four Winds,” a woman fights for her family’s survival in Dust Bowl-era Texas. Readers who loved this emotional epic also may like “I Will Send Rain” by Rae Meadows. This moving and vivid novel chronicles a turning point in the life of the Bell family in 1930s Oklahoma as they deal with drought, death, and a father who starts building an ark. Readers also may enjoy “The Promise” by Minrose Gwin. In this lyrical and engaging novel, two survivors of a 1936 tornado in Mississippi find their lives and losses indelibly connected.
The author with the most books checked out last year was the prolific James Patterson. Most famous for his thrillers and suspense novels, Patterson also has written romance, nonfiction and books for children. Readers who devour his thrillers and suspense novels also may want to read the works of Jeffery Deaver, Jonathan Kellerman and Tess Gerritsen. Each of these skilled writers share engaging stories and gripping page-turners.
Readers of all kinds will find more suggestions for great books to read at the library. Those who may want to stretch their reading boundaries are encouraged to sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge, which invites participants to read across several genres to complete the challenge and earn a prize. The Norfolk Public Library hopes that everyone’s new year is filled with great books and happy stories.