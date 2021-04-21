Book sad yet a good read

Twenty years ago, “Atonement” by Ian McEwan was published. It became a bestseller and major motion picture. I recall hearing that the book was very good and very depressing. I chose not to read it then because I don’t tend to enjoy reading depressing books if I know in advance that they are depressing.
Somewhere along the line, though, a copy came into my possession. It sat on a shelf for years, mostly being ignored by me, but the book’s title continually comes up in lists of great books, so I finally decided to read it, no matter how depressing it might be.
I couldn’t put it down. This is a beautifully written book.
YES, IT IS quite sad, but as I’ve come to acknowledge over the past 20 years, life, in general, is also quite sad. People make horrible mistakes, intentional or unintentional, which have horrible repercussions for themselves and for others. How do we make amends for those mistakes? How do we atone?
This masterful novel poses many moral questions. Can anyone truly atone for ruining someone else’s life? And in ruining that other person’s life, doesn’t your own life get ruined?
Dictionary.com defines atonement as “satisfaction or reparation for a wrong or injury; amends.” If you’ve irrevocably changed the course of someone else’s life in such a way that they are forever damaged for it, is there any form of reparation that can fix it? I don’t think so, and I think we fool ourselves if we believe there is. Yet, shouldn’t we still try?
Briony Tallis is a 13-year-old girl with an overactive imagination in 1935 when the story opens. Her older sister, Cecilia, and Robbie Turner, the son of a servant in the Tallis household, have discovered they love each other.
THINGS TRANSPIRE between them that Briony misunderstands, and when her cousin Lola, a 15-year-old girl, is assaulted in the dark by a man matching Robbie’s height, Briony assumes it was Robbie even though she wasn’t near enough to clearly see him. Robbie is tried and found guilty, despite being innocent of the crime, based upon Briony’s testimony. After serving 3 1/2 years, he is released to help fight in World War II, but his intended life as a doctor is permanently taken from him as he is forever branded a criminal.
Both Briony and Cecilia become nurses during the war. Afterwards, Briony becomes the writer she’d always hoped to be, and she spends the rest of her life trying to atone for her horrible mistake. She writes a three-part book about what happened.
In the first part, she uses 14 chapters to break down that fateful day from the various perspectives of the people who were at her house. In the second part, she writes about Robbie’s desperate attempt to withdraw to Dunkirk while evading death at the hands of bombs and strafe from airplanes. In the third, she tells of her own experience as a probationary nurse.
THERE IS one final part, written in 1999 by Briony as an old woman who is facing her own mortality and the fact that she never really got to make things right. In this part, while she still can, she tells us what happened to Robbie and Cecilia.
Atonement is indeed sad, but its concept by McEwan is brilliant.
Not until that final part of the story do we realize that the book we’ve read is Briony’s atonement for what she did. Was it enough? Is it ever enough?
