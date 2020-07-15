My summer preparation for the start of the coming school year includes preparing for some new classes I’ll be teaching.
One of them is the eighth-grade English class, and for the past few years, the prior teacher read “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton with them.
I was thrilled to learn that because I recall absolutely loving the novel when I read it as a teenager.
Unfortunately, that’s about all I remembered about the book, so I recently spent a couple days reacquainting myself with its story and its memorable cast.
The one thing that I’d never forgotten about the book, though, was that its author was very young when she wrote it.
Since I’ve always wanted to be a writer, the fact that Hinton was 16 when she wrote this much-beloved novel had a profound impact on me when I first read the book at about that same age.
In the edition that I’ll be using with my students, Hinton penned a two-page letter to her readers in which she shares how overwhelmed she’s been by the decades of positive responses she’s received from people who have read and benefited from reading “The Outsiders.”
I hope that my students this year will also benefit from reading it with me.
I think that it’s because she wrote the story at such a young age that the characters ring so true. She understood them. They reflected the world around her in Oklahoma prior to the book’s first publication in 1967.
In her letter to the readers, she wrote: “At the time, I was mad about the social situation in my high school. I desperately wanted something to read that dealt realistically with teen-age life.”
Having taught in a high school for almost 30 years now, I can definitely say that high schools are their own little worlds with their own social conventions and idiosyncrasies that tend to mirror the world around them to a certain degree, but they also have their own spoken and unspoken rules.
Kids find themselves cast into cliques that may or may not really reflect who they are at their core, much like the intellectually gifted Ponyboy Curtis who narrates the novel.
In “The Outsiders,” the school and the lives of the teenagers are governed by whichever group each teen happens to fit into.
Ponyboy and his brothers and friends are all greasers, so they are seen as misfits and outcasts by the socs — the socially superior westside kids.
These two, very dividedgroups often clash in rumbles and other fights, one of which turns deadly and leads Ponyboy and his best friend, Johnny, down a path of self-discovery.
As we all know, nobody truly fits into any one neat group, and life can be a constant struggle to either remove yourself from some predetermined assignation based upon things beyond your control, or it can be a struggle to join a group more fitting for your personality and capabilities.
Even though “The Outsiders” was written more for teenagers, anyone of any age can well relate to its message, and I think it would be a good book for many people to read right now.
We all need to remember that everyone sees the same sunset, and I wish more people would “stay gold” — two very valuable lessons from this great book.
