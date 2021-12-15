Book features trouble making elderly group

“The Little Old Lady Who Broke All the Rules” by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg was originally written in Swedish, and it’s the first of a four-book series about a group of elderly pensioners who begin a life of crime to escape their horrible lives at a poorly run retirement home. The premise for the novel is excellent, but I did find its execution to be a bit lacking.
I think this could be due to the translation from Swedish to English, though, and it could also be a cultural thing in that Swedish authors have a different way of telling a story than American authors do. For whatever reason, I didn’t enjoy this book as much as I’d hoped I would; however, it did get more compelling and more enjoyable about midway through the story.
Martha Andersson and her four friends are fed up with the way they are treated in the retirement home in which they live. After seeing a news story about prisoners and the quality of life in which they were housed, the five septuagenarians and octogenarians dub themselves the League of Pensioners and set off to commit a while collar crime that will send them to prison for a few months and net them enough money to move somewhere else and live out the rest of their lives in style. They manage to steal a Renoir and a Monet from a museum, but they boggle so many other details that their grand plan goes awry.
They attempt other heists with similarly comical results, yet they finally are successful in a major one. They then leave the country, but they use some of their “earnings” to help elderly people still living in retirement homes in Sweden. They draft a resolution for the Swedish media in which they call out the government for not taking care of its elderly citizens and they demand that “All retirement homes shall be renovated and equipped to at least the same standard as the country’s prisons.”
Ingelman-Sundberg wrote this book as a satirical commentary on the state of care that people were receiving in retirement homes in Sweden. She’d learned that prisoners were, in fact, treated better than the old people in her country. The book ended up being so successful that she continued writing about the exploits of Martha and her four friends.
I was drawn to this book because its protagonists were elderly. Too often the old are written off as being incompetent and useless while the opposite is much more the case. In fact, the League of Pensioners’ slogan is “Old People Are Capable.”
While I don’t plan to commit any bank heists in my old age, I do hope to live out my elderly years in an exciting, and capable, fashion. I also hope I have feisty friends like Martha with whom I can embark on new adventures until the day I no longer can.
