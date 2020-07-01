Book collection saved the day

When the world shut down and stayed that way, I was thankful for many things, but one that was high on my list was my home library.
As I heard of other readers struggling to survive their isolation while libraries were closed all across the country, I simply turned to my full bookshelves and calmly selected another novel to read.
Libraries are wonderful places, until they are forced to close. Yes, many were able to continue functioning in some aspect through downloadable eBooks and the like, but many readers (like me) prefer to hold an actual book in our hands. So, I’d like to revisit the benefits to owning your own home library.
First, in completely unprecedented times like were just visited upon us, you won’t be left bookless when the entire country, including bookstores, virtually shuts down. I fully admit that I would have been lost without some books to keep me company and take my focus off the world’s worries for a while.
Next, if you do find yourself in a very bizarre, similar situation again, you won’t have to go online to buy books and then wait impatiently for their arrival to fill your reading need because you will already have many unread choices sitting on your shelves just waiting for your time and attention.
Even if your isolation isn’t at all related to a global pandemic, you may find yourself having to stay home for a lengthy time (recovering from a surgery or the like) and in need of a good book or two to fill that time. Lucky you, you’ve already amassed a sizeable library to keep you company.
Additionally, when you buy books, you are helping the very authors whose books you so want to read. The more books they sell, the more time they can spend on writing other great books.
So, even if you don’t want to amass a large library like I have, you could still choose one or two writers you really admire and buy their books to help them out a little. That way, you’ll add to their financial stability, so they can focus on writing more great books for you to read.
Let’s not forget that bookcases filled with books make for lovely additions to any room, not just a home library. My bookcases sit in my living room, my dining room, my basement office, my bedroom, and the family room. No room really feels complete to me without books in it. Believe me, if there’s room for a bookcase, one goes up.
A final benefit (or pitfall depending upon your outlook) to a home library is that other readers in your family can borrow from your collection.
While there are a few books that I wouldn’t allow to leave my house (my collection of fiction Pulitzer winners), I am happy to share my books with others I trust to treat them well.
However, I’ll leave the mass-sharing with the real libraries and hope that all of them will be open again soon.
* * *
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.
This month’s reading selection is The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton.