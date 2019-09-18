Book both inspiring, educational

As a birthday reading gift to myself this month, I decided to reread one of my favorite novels — “A Woman of Substance” by Barbara Taylor Bradford.
I recall reading it in my late teenage years, so it had been a while since I’d first read it. Even after all those years, though, I could still have recounted the gist of the story to you, so the book clearly had a profound impact on me during an important point in my formative years. I wanted to see if it would still affect me at this later juncture of my life.
It did, but it hit me in a different way this time around. As a young woman reading this novel, I was inspired by Emma Harte’s rise from extreme poverty and drudging work to the heights of wealth and power in her position at the helm of a massive empire she’d created.
I wanted to achieve great things with my life like Bradford’s incredible female protagonist had done.
Obviously, I am not a wealthy tycoon, so I didn’t reach those heights, but that’s OK. I am, however, enrichened hundreds of times over by the number of books I’ve read over the years because my vocabulary has grown exponentially with each book, and that is what most struck me while rereading this novel.
Bradford’s command of the English language is phenomenal. Her lexicon is vast and rich, and it leaps off every page as you read this book. My new goal is to aspire to be more like Bradford in what I write rather than hoping to be like her fictional wealthy woman of substance. Bradford, to my adult well-read eyes, is the true woman of substance.
As a teacher, one of my main goals every year is to increase my students’ vocabulary, and I constantly tell them that the words I assign them in class will and do appear all the time in things I encounter daily. “A Woman of Substance” contains a staggering number of those vocabulary words in one fell swoop.
After only four weeks of school, my linguistics class has learned well over 35 words, while the advanced English class I’m currently teaching has been exposed to even more than that through the readings we’ve done.
Here is a list of some of the words, which I’ve taught my two classes, that appear in this novel: uncanny, negligent, adamant, credence, pragmatic, incorrigible, adept, approbation, chide, mollify, congenial, avaricious, blatant, pervading, precocious, rectitude, candor, morose, ostensibly and vanguard.
Here is another list of some of the words my students will be learning and that also appear in this book: exigent, specious, inexorable, austere, expunged, epitome, haggard, assiduous, poignant, trenchant, foibles, quiescent, embellish, paragon, strident, garrulous, verbose and laconic.
I am well aware that the teenage me did not know the meanings of all these words, but I also know that I tend to look up unknown words as I read, so I hope I looked up a few of these when I read this novel for the first time.
Now, as a much wiser woman with a much larger vocabulary, I’ve only encountered two or three words I didn’t know while rereading the book.
Whether you read this book for its enjoyable story or for its formidable word-stock, you’ll come away from reading it as a person of more substance than you were when you began it. You might even become quite redoubtable.
* * *
Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.
Next month’s reading selection is “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy.