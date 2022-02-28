I firmly believe that books, especially classics and books of historical significance, should not be removed from school libraries on the basis of content that could be offensive to readers. All good stories should have an offensive element. I use the word “offensive” in its broadest sense rather than its widely accepted, diluted, modern sense.
An effective villain should commit or at least strive to commit some moral offense. This act is precisely what makes the character a villain. Removing the part of a villain that is offensive to our own humanity ultimately devalues the hero’s quest to defeat the villain. If we as a society allow the continued removal of offensive material, all tension will eventually be ripped from stories. The stakes will be gone, and all that will be left behind is a bland and degraded husk of a once-great literary work.
Censorship is a blight on education. The edge is being taken out of the written word by an ever-expanding list of banned terminology. Considering that some of the greatest books are no longer available to students, it is no wonder that today’s youths would rather engage with video games and YouTube videos that have largely been able to retain their offensive element. Ray Bradbury, in later comments on his book, “Fahrenheit 451,” in which books of all kinds are illegal, said that he regretted not making clearer the set of circumstances that produced the book’s dystopian setting. Bradbury predicted with an uncanny degree of accuracy that different groups would remove parts of books that were at odds with their beliefs.
Eventually, Bradbury believed that so many groups would remove enough elements from books that doing away with them entirely would be the best option. It is imperative that we as a society prevent this at all costs, for it seems that today’s censorship may be the first step on a path of ignorance and foolishness.