I firmly believe that books, especially classics and books of historical significance, should not be removed from school libraries on the basis of content that could be offensive to readers. All good stories should have an offensive element. I use the word “offensive” in its broadest sense rather than its widely accepted, diluted, modern sense.

An effective villain should commit or at least strive to commit some moral offense. This act is precisely what makes the character a villain. Removing the part of a villain that is offensive to our own humanity ultimately devalues the hero’s quest to defeat the villain. If we as a society allow the continued removal of offensive material, all tension will eventually be ripped from stories. The stakes will be gone, and all that will be left behind is a bland and degraded husk of a once-great literary work.

Censorship is a blight on education. The edge is being taken out of the written word by an ever-expanding list of banned terminology. Considering that some of the greatest books are no longer available to students, it is no wonder that today’s youths would rather engage with video games and YouTube videos that have largely been able to retain their offensive element. Ray Bradbury, in later comments on his book, “Fahrenheit 451,” in which books of all kinds are illegal, said that he regretted not making clearer the set of circumstances that produced the book’s dystopian setting. Bradbury predicted with an uncanny degree of accuracy that different groups would remove parts of books that were at odds with their beliefs.

Eventually, Bradbury believed that so many groups would remove enough elements from books that doing away with them entirely would be the best option. It is imperative that we as a society prevent this at all costs, for it seems that today’s censorship may be the first step on a path of ignorance and foolishness.

Tags

In other news

Wayne returns to state tournament

Wayne returns to state tournament

WAYNE — The Wayne High boys basketball team continued its season of “three’s” Saturday evening and, with the state tournament up next, the Blue Devils are no doubt hoping that the third time is, indeed, a charm.

The battle of the books

The Battle of Gettysburg, Bunker Hill and Trenton were influential conflicts in American history. Now our nation is fighting a new war on books. In a new age of technology, it is easy to forget the immense weight books hold on our country's future. Literature, printed digitally or traditiona…

North Bend Central shuts down Ainsworth

North Bend Central shuts down Ainsworth

BATTLE CREEK — Class C No. 3-rated North Bend Central quickly established on Friday that it intended to return to Lincoln and try to claim a third consecutive Class C1 state title.

Three-time state champion leads all-area wrestling squad

Three-time state champion leads all-area wrestling squad

This season's edition of the Daily News' all-area boys wrestling team is loaded with its usual talent across the board, but one wrestler stands out on the list as he claimed his third consecutive state title at this year's Nebraska State Individual Wrestling Championships at Omaha's CHI Heal…