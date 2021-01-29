PIERCE — Wrestling may sell itself as an individual sport, but the team aspect can be just as important when it comes to defending a conference championship.
The Pierce Bluejays came out ahead in a wild four-team race for the top spot at Thursday's Mid-State Conference tournament, defending the title on their home mat by getting key bonus points and scoring in unexpected weight classes.
Pierce (178) edged a resurgent Boone Central/Newman Grove team (171), with O'Neill (167.5) and Crofton/Bloomfield (142) making the team title a nail-biter up until the bigger weights in the championship and consolation finals.
"I knew it was going to be close coming in," Pierce coach Tyler Legate said as his team wrapped up the title. "The conference, I think, top to bottom is the best it's ever been."
Bonus points, which come from a major decision, technical fall or pin, proved to be important for the Bluejays. Three of their six wins in the championship and consolation finals came by pins, but the biggest bonus points might have come from an unusual source.
Wins by two wrestlers who didn't make the medal stand gave Pierce enough points to ultimately hold off the Cardinals.
"Travis Jensen, our heavyweight, is 6-20, and he won two matches," Legate said. "I know that's just a few points there, but he and our freshman at 145 (Zack Meier) moved up and won two, and those two guys right there got us 10 points. I thought we'd get 10 medalists and we only got eight, so those points ended up being really big for us."
The Bluejays won four conference titles, thanks to Brock Bolling (126), Jayden Coulter (138), Ashton Schweitzer (152) and Zander Schweitzer (170). Coulter recorded a first-period pin and Zander Schweitzer earned a fall in the third period to each score bonus points for Pierce down the stretch.
BC/NG coach Josh Majerus said his team could have won the title with another win or two.
"We left some points out there," he said. "Obviously this time of year, crazy things happen and you lose some matches you think you might win. We just need to rebound and get ready for subdistricts."
Despite coming up short, the Cardinals had a pair of champions in Carson Wood (113) and 2020 finalist Gavin Dozler (120).
"Carson wrestled really well for us at 113 today, and it was nice to see the O'Neill kid (Joseph Yates) move up and challenge us and Gavin had a really good match there," Majerus said.
O'Neill finished a solid third and had three champions in Ty Rainforth (132), Brady Thompson (145) and Salvador Rodriguez (195). Crofton/Bloomfield, which also contended for the team title until late in the day, had a pair of champions with Robbie Fisher at 103 and Jared Janssen at 220.
Norfolk Catholic's Francisco Mendez made an impressive comeback against Michael Kruntorad of Pierce. Trailing 5-3 at the start of the third period, he was able to escape and then took down Kruntorad twice, the final coming with :02 left in the match to pick up an 8-7 win.
Other individual champions included Cash Meier of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, a 5-2 winner over Reid Korth of Wayne at 182 pounds; and Dahlas Zlomke of Battle Creek, who won a 2-1 tie-breaker over Isaac Wilcox of Norfolk Catholic at heavyweight.
Mid-State Conference
Team standings
Pierce 178, Boone Central/Newman Grove 171, O'Neill 167.5, Crofton/Bloomfield 142, Battle Creek 114, Wayne 113, Norfolk Catholic 84, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 57.5, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45.5
Championship results
106: Robbie Fisher, C/B, pinned Garrett Schultz, Wayne, 5:54. 113: Carson Wood, BC/NG, dec. Hudson Barger, C/B, 7-2. 120: Gavin Dozler, BC/NG, dec. Joseph Yates, O'Neill, 6-0. 126: Brock Bolling, Pierce, dec. Ashton Munsell, Wayne, 5-0. 132: Ty Rainforth, O'Neill, pinned Reece Jaqua, Wayne, 2:56. 138: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pinned William Poppe, C/B, :55. 145: Brady Thompson, O'Neill, def. Allan Olander, NC, medical forfeit.
152: Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, dec. Levi Drueke, O'Neill, 4-0. 160: Francisco Mendez, NC, dec. Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, 8-7. 170: Zander Schweitzer, Pierce, pinned Kaden Warneke, BC, 5:06. 182: Cash Meier, GACC, dec. Reid Korth, Wayne, 5-2. 195: Salvador Rodriguez, O'Neill, dec. Ty Tramp, C/B, 7-2. 220: Jared Janssen, C/B, pinned Camden Moser, BC/NG, 1:03. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, dec. Isaac Wilcox, NC, 2-1 (TB1).
Consolation results
106: Dominic Liess, NC, maj. dec. Garrett Finke, BC, 10-2. 113: John Alden, O'Neill, tech. fall Jaxson Hassler, BC, 21-6. 120: Isaiah Adams, Pierce, pinned Tavious Pinkelman, HCC, :52. 126: Boston Reeves, BC, dec. Ted Hemmingsen, BC/NG, 7-2. 132: Blake Bolling, Pierce, dec. Kerby Hochstein, HCC, 8-6 (SV). 138: Jaxon Schafer, BC/NG, pinned Colton Ray, BC/NG, 3:28. 145: Korbyn Battershaw, BC, dec. Samuel Grape, BC/NG, 7-5 (SV).
152: Conner Hochstein, HCC, dec. William Karmann, BC/NG, 5-0. 160: Fabian Acevado, O'Neill, dec. Ashton Schafer, BC/NG, 6-4. 170: Servando Gonzalez, O'Neill, dec. Garret Buschkamp, C/B, 7-4. 182: Richard Cleveland, BC/NG, pinned Kase Thompson, BC, 2:53. 195: Dakota Spann, Wayne, def. Taylor Weber, BC/NG, medical forfeit. 220: Martin Carrillo, Wayne, pinned Nick Erickson, Pierce, 3:34. 285: Dakota Rose, BC/NG, dec. George Fraher, GACC, 5-0.