Sisters Karen Johnson and Deanna Summers have always been competitive.
"We were involved in athletics as youngsters, the traditional volleyball, basketball, track, but when you get older, sometimes your traditional sports just go away and you want to try something new," Karen said.
Karen and Deanna, both in their 40s now, have taken "something new" to a whole new level.
"I didn't do cross country in high school; I never used to like long-distance running, but a friend, from Norfolk at the time, ran, so I started picking it up with her and found enjoyment in it," Karen said.
Meanwhile, Karen said Deanna had a passion for biking. "So shortly after high school, I picked it up with her," she said.
Karen and Deanna, the youngest of John and Corrine Gollobit's seven children who grew up on a farm 5 miles east of Pierce, also rode their bicycles together as children.
"When we wanted to go to the swimming pool (in Pierce), we would ride our bikes into town on Highway 98 with no shoulder, no gear, and we thought it was the greatest thing," Karen said with a laugh. "It was like total freedom to ride 5 miles into town to go to the swimming pool and then ride home."
These days, Karen, 40, works at the Norfolk Regional Center as a training specialist in the learning and development department while Deanna, 43, is the marketing manager for MP Global Products.
But in their time away from work and family, both still have passion for running, biking and swimming. In fact, they train every day to excel in a sport that requires excellence in all three.
"Karen and I have done a handful of (triathlons)," Deanna said. "We've done these back from the middle of the 2000s off and on throughout the years, so we've always trained for the smaller ones, thinking that one day we would like to do an actual Iron Man."
Just to be clear, all Iron Mans are triathlons, but not all triathlons are Iron Mans.
"What makes the Iron Man different is that they have to have an open-water swim," Deanna said. "You have to swim in a lake or an ocean. It's not just a pool."
And Iron Mans require competitors to cover specific distances. The official half Iron Man is a 1.2-mile swim and then a 56-mile bike and then a half-marathon (13.1 miles) at the end.
"That's what makes the half-distance for the Iron Man brand pretty unique because you can do pretty much any of the Iron Man 70.3s across the country and the distances are going to remain the same," she said.
Deanna and Karen had competed in a handful of Olympic triathlons over the years — Olympic distances vary, but most are roughly half the length of a half Iron Man — but had yet to take the next step.
Then in October of last year, Karen received an email with registration instructions for the Des Moines half Iron Man, which was scheduled for June 20. "There were only so many spots left open since it had been canceled from the year before due to COVID," Karen said. "So I called (Deanna) immediately and said, 'It's open. They've got spots. I'm doin' it.' "
Deanna remembered the conversation well. "She was like, 'Hey, I want to do something epic for my 40th birthday next year. What do you think about doing the Iron Man?' "
Deanna told her sister she'd join her but was still a little hesitant. "I was all sorts of nervous, committing to something that big because I already know what a smaller tri commitment is like and doing something larger is a lot more to chew off," she said.
"It's one of those things, you just can't think about it; you have to do it. I think we both have that personality, where we're like 'Let's just do it and figure out everything else later.' "
One of those things to figure out involved scheduling training around life's other responsibilities. "I have little kids," Karen said. "There were a lot of 3 a.m. wakeup times to fit it in because the evening didn't work for me to work out. I just need my kids to be a little older, like one of then needs to drive," she said laughing.
Deanna said the hardest part for her was to remain committed. "On the days I didn't feel like doing the work, I'd tell myself, 'You're doing the work now, so you're not hurting so much the day after.' "
Just weeks before the competition in Des Moines, Deanna joked with Karen that they'd already earned their Iron Man years ago.
"We worked on a farm. We had hay to put up, cows to feed and things like that," she said.
Deanna explained that as their older siblings grew up and left the farm, she and Karen had to step into those roles.
"We spent many summers, just Karen and I, on the back of a hay rack bucking alfalfa bales, stacking them, maybe not perfectly but stacking them."
She added that growing up in a large family required a strong, competitive attitude. "It's kind of a complete balance all the way around when it comes to not quitting and not giving up on those physical challenges and becoming accustomed to liking all three disciplines."
As the June 20 date for the Des Moines event drew closer, Deanna said she and Karen started to talk post-triathlon. "We both told each other, 'You know what, I really feel healthy, feel good,' and you start to have anxiety of not training anymore when it's over."
After a short discussion, the sisters agreed that they'd also participate in the shorter-distance Lincoln triathlon in mid-September.
To stage large long-distance races, officials work with local authorities to close roads to traffic and implement other safety measures. Unfortunately, thunderstorms delayed the start of the Des Moines half Iron Man and when the event was finally ready to start, officials had to reduce the bicycle portion from 56 to 27 miles, which reduced the total distance from 70.3 miles to 41.3.
"I was disappointed we couldn't do the whole 70.3, even though we both knew we could do it." Karen said.
In the end, Karen finished the 41.3 miles in 4 hours, 45 minutes, 6 seconds. That was good for 56th place out of 172 in the 40-44 female age division, 248th among 852 female entries and 1009th among the 2,416 competitors overall.
Deanna said her goals were a little different. "I'm not a strong runner like Karen is," she said. "It was all about surviving the run for me. I finished about an hour after Karen. I think it was 5 hours, 49 minutes."
For both Deanna and Karen, the Des Moines event was an amazing experience.
"You feel inspired the whole time. There's so many volunteers, there's so many people cheering other people on, you're just driven by that."
Karen called Iron Man the pinnacle of brands. "They roll out the red carpet at the finish line and when you're running, you have people on both sides of you as you run through; it's just a memorable experience"
Right now the sisters are training for the Lincoln Olympic-distance event, but both have loftier goals.
"Eventually, we want to do a full Iron Man, a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike and a full marathon (26.2 miles),” Karen said,
Karen shared the philosophy of another of the Iron Man competitor. "You don't train to get ready for an Iron Man, you train to be ready for an Iron Man. Stay in shape. Keep getting after it. Get it done and if a race pops up, then, 'OK, I'm ready.' "