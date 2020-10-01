Lutheran High Northeast entered Thursday's tilt with Hartington-Newcastle believing that it could run the football up the middle.
Garrett Boelter took the message personally.
The 190-pound senior fullback thundered his way to a career night, rushing 11 times for an eye-popping 257 yards and five touchdowns — including a 50-yard blast on the first play of the second half — and the Eagles eventually shook off the visiting Wildcats 68-34 at Memorial Field.
“After our Wakefield loss (two weeks ago), we decided to focus on the running game and make that as good as we could,” Boelter said.
Thursday's result was a byproduct of the Eagles simply sticking to what was working offensively.
“You don't want to make the game complicated,” Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf said. “We're going to run what's working, and we kept running it. Sometimes, you don't want to outcoach yourselves.”
Boelter isn't typically the team's leading rusher. He had just 59 yards the week prior, nearly 200 less than what he totaled Thursday.
“I liked it, I guess,” he said. “It's much different — usually I'm just a blocker. It's much different than usual.”
It took a while for the Eagles, ranked seventh in Class D for the second straight week, to create some separation.
The teams combined for touchdowns on the first six possessions, and Lutheran High never led until Eli Knapp's 22-yard sprint down the home team's sideline with 8:32 left in the first half — a three-play, 52-yard scoring drive that came after a 21-yard punt that appeared to be partially blocked.
Boelter then took over. After a 56-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second quarter, he ripped off touchdown runs of 35 and 21 yards in the final 2:06 of the first half and then scoring races of 50 and 43 yards in the first 6:07 of the second half.
“He's a good player, a really good player,” Hartington-Newcastle coach Corey Uldrich said. “He deserves a lot of praise, because he ran through a lot of guys.”
Knapp added 84 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, and Haydyn Beaudette tacked on another 64 yards on 11 carries. Lutheran High finished with exactly 500 yards on 39 carries, good enough to average more than a first down every time it ran the ball.
Uldrich credited Lutheran High's offensive line, particularly 285-pound sophomore Harrison Holdorf, 265-pound junior Chantz Ames and 230-pound senior Adam Echtenkamp.
“We struggled to stop them,” he said. “That's a tough feat because those big boys inside they run behind are really physical.”
Hartington-Newcastle stayed right with Lutheran High, though, thanks to freshman quarterback Riley Sudbeck.
The passing attack gave Lutheran High's secondary fits throughout the night. Sudbeck was 14 of 20 passing for 288 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Junior end Jake Peitz was the biggest threat, catching six passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns, including a 59-yard score that Sudbeck threw off a fake reverse on the second play of the game and a 73-yard strike in the third quarter. Senior running back Kobe Heitman gave them a balanced attack, rushing 21 times for 126 yards in addition to catching six passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns.
“I was impressed with the way we played, especially early on,” Uldrich said. “We went toe-to-toe with a good team for a long time. Eventually, their physicality wore us out, but I was proud of them.”
Sudbeck connected twice for touchdowns on fourth-down plays in the first half, including a 29-yard play in which Peitz stiff-armed a defender on fourth-and-8 with 2:46 left in the second quarter. But Lutheran High bottled up the ensuing two-point attempt, preserving a 28-26 lead.
Three plays later, Boelter took off on a fullback trap for a 35-yard touchdown, and after a 13-yard punt, Boelter again did the damage with a 21-yard scoring romp with 48 seconds left in the half. The two-point conversions following both scores put the Eagles up by 18, and then Boelter's touchdown sprint to open the second half had Lutheran High up double at 52-26. Later, Haydyn Beaudette and Cort McKeown connected for their second pass-and-catch touchdown to end the game's scoring late in the third quarter.
“We've got a great group of seniors who are not going to let these guys get down,” Suckstorf said. “The guys did a good job of responding. They knew they were capable of making plays, and I think they ultimately did make some plays to get us back in the game.”
Game notes
* Boelter's total was just three yards shy of what Lutheran High totaled as a team during last week's 78-22 win at Elkhorn Valley, a game in which Boelter was the second-leading rusher with 59 yards on seven carries. But those numbers were somewhat skewed by two touchdown drives totaling seven yards.
* Hartington-Newcastle finished with six more rushing attempts than Lutheran High, in part because the Wildcats ran 65 plays compared to 45 for the Eagles. But Lutheran High averaged about 12.8 yards per rush when it ran 39 times for 500 yards, while Hartington-Newcastle averaged just 2.75 yards per carry by gaining 124 rushing yards as a team — including Heitman's numbers.
* It was just the fourth game of the season for Hartington-Newcastle after it had to cancel a pair of games due to COVID-19. The Wildcats had 19 days between their first practice and a season opening 66-36 win versus Randolph, but then it had 21 days between that game and a replacement road trip to Woodbine, Iowa. Hartington-Newcastle has dropped all three games since its season resumed.
Hartington-Newcastle 14 12 8 0 — 34
Lutheran High 14 30 24 0 — 68
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
H-N: Jake Peitz 59 pass from Riley Sudbeck (Lane Heimes pass from Sudbeck), 11:15.
LHNE: Eli Knapp 10 run (Knapp run), 9:03.
H-N: Kobe Heitman 33 pass from Sudbeck (PAT failed), 4:27.
LHNE: Cort McKeown 20 pass from Haydyn Beaudette (PAT failed), 1:44.
SECOND QUARTER
H-N: Heitman 16 pass from Sudbeck (PAT failed), 11:53.
LHNE: Garrett Boelter 56 run (PAT failed), 11:11.
LHNE: Knapp 22 run (Knapp run), 8:32.
H-N: Peitz 29 pass from Sudbeck (PAT failed), 2:46.
LHNE: Boelter 35 run (Trystan Scott run), 2:06.
LHNE: Boelter 21 run (Knapp run), 0:48.
THIRD QUARTER
LHNE: Boelter 50 run (Knapp run), 11:50.
H-N: Peitz 73 pass from Sudbeck (Heitman pass from Sudbeck), 6:43.
LHNE: Boelter 43 run (Boelter run), 5:54.
LHNE: McKeown 30 pass from Beaudette (Knapp run), 0:07.