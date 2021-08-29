The final night of racing for the 2021 season was held at Off Road Speedway in conjunction with the annual Bob Haase Memorial celebration.
In the main event, the Super Late Models feature pitted the two drivers at the top of the Super Late Model Racing Series’ West Division--Tad Pospisil of Norfolk and Kyle Berck of Marquette.
The pair lined up in the front row with Berck, holding a two-point advantage, on the outside and Pospisil on the pole. Pospisil immediately went to the lead and stayed there throughout the 35-lap race, while Berck maintained second place behind him.
As the field spread out, following two early cautions, the outcome became as much about the lapped cars in front of Pospisil as those chasing him.
Only Justin Zeitner, of Malvern, IA, was able to pass a car in front of him--taking the third place position away from Madison’s Travis Dickes with nine laps remaining and holding off Dickes the rest of the way.
The victory is Pospisil’s second-consecutive Off Road Speedway win as part of the Bob Haase Memorial night and ties the Norfolkan with Berck atop the current SLMR points standings.
Area drivers competing included Jim Johnson of Plainview and Robert Osborne of Norfolk, who finished in ninth- and 10th-place, respectively, while Chase Osborne and Ben Sukup--also of Norfolk--were 12th and 16th. Others in the field were Bloomfield’s Chris Johnson (18th) and Norfolk’s Junior Coover (21st).
In the IMCA Stock Cars feature, Tanner Pettitt of Norfolk won for the first time this season at Off Road Speedway, finishing ahead of Albion’s Tyler Iverson and Emerson’s Hans Houfek.
Pettitt, similarly to Pospisil in the SLMR race, found the bottom of the racetrack to his liking and used it to lead all 15 laps en route to the win, with Iverson and Houfek following to finish second and third.
Travis Landauer of Albion followed suit in winning the IMCA Hobby Stocks feature, leading all 15 laps while cars battled for second-place position behind him.
By race’s end, Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman had made up ground from his starting position in the middle of the 16-car field to earn second, with Trevor Frisch of Norfolk making it into the top five for the first time at Off Road Speedway with a third-place finish.
In the IMCA SportMods feature Norfolkan Colby Langenberg added a third Off Road Speedway win to his total. Norfolk’s Jonathan Jensen finished second while another Norfolk driver, Tyler Afrank, was third.
Also making an appearance on Saturday night were the Good Ol’ Time Racing Association cars, with Darrel Doerr of Plainview taking first place in the GOTRA feature in a 1940 Ford.