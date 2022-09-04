The 2022 racing season at Off Road Speedway ended Saturday night with the annual Bob Haase Memorial.
As part of the celebration honoring the longtime owner of Norfolk’s Riviera Speedway, drivers took the track vying for feature wins in the four regular divisions.
In the IMCA Late Models “A” feature Norfolk’s Kyle Prauner, with his pending retirement from racing, ended a successful career with his first win of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Prauner, although starting in the fourth row of the 13-car field, got his No. 5 car into the mix quickly by passing cars during the first three laps and positioning himself as a distant second-place to pole-sitter and early leader Eric Vanosdall.
Ben Sukup also made an early bid as one of the three early challengers for the feature win, joining Prauner in the chase to catch Vanosdall who had forged a lead of several car lengths.
Not long after the trio caught up to lapped traffic, Prauner made a move to pass on the inside of turn two with six laps left. Although Vanosdall rejected that attempt by passing Prauner right back on the outside of turn four, Prauner tried again as the pair entered turn two.
This time not only did Prauner succeed in getting by Vanosdall but Sukup followed as well, finally clearing Vanosdall as the cars exited turn four.
Four laps later Prauner and Sukup, both Norfolk drivers, finished first and second, respectively, with Vanosdall of Hoskins taking third place.
Also earning a feature win in a No. 5 car was Neligh’s Cameron Wilkinson in the IMCA Stock Cars feature.
Wilkinson, the 2022 track points champion in the division with nine wins, added his 10th by catching up to early leaders–and fellow Neligh competitors–Kyle Wilkinson and Derek Sehi, who exchanged the lead during the race’s first 10 laps.
Those laps were interrupted by five cautions, which slowed the first half of the intended 20-lap feature. Cameron Wilkinson took the lead coming out of the fifth caution and had built a substantial lead when the race was called with three laps remaining.
Wilkinson was declared the winner, with Sehi awarded second place. Norfolk’s Tanner Pettitt, who had held third place then lost it before retaking it in time to hold off Kyle Wilkinson was the third-place finisher.
Norfolk’s Wyatt Lehman may have eased some of the disappointment of finishing four points behind Jason Wilkinson in the IMCA Hobby Stock points chase by winning a Bob Haase Memorial “A” feature–his second feature win of the season at Off Road Speedway.
Lehman got to the lead during the 10th lap by passing pole sitter and race leader Sal Hernandez of Columbus on the inside of turn four, then built a straightaway-length advantage over second-place finisher Mark Arduser of Battle Creek and Neligh’s Wilkinson who took third.
Cameron Meyer got the win in the IMCA SportMods “A” feature. The Pierce driver was in third among a group of three cars that broke away from the 11-car field early on behind early leader, James Roebuck of Genoa, and Wes Hochstein of Randolph.
However, Roebuck’s car skidded high in turn two, with both Hochstein and Meyer slipping by on the inside.
Meyer then got his chance for the lead spot following a caution with five laps left, passing Hochstein on the inside of turn four and eventually winning by five-car lengths.
One lap later, Roebuck edged in front of Hochstein with two laps remaining, but was passed by a late-charging Tyler Afrank of Norfolk on the final lap.
Afrank finished second while Roebuck finished in third place.
(Results: All drivers from Norfolk unless indicated)