Boating provides an escape from virus chaos

Between a long winter of being cooped up indoors and a pandemic wreaking havoc across the nation, I haven’t had many opportunities this spring to enjoy the outdoors. For that reason, the few chances we had to get out on the water were not taken for granted.
On the last weekend in March, my husband and I loaded up the boat and he
aded for Willow Lake in Pierce.
When we pulled up, we noticed that the ramp was a bit flooded, which made it more challenging to launch the boat. Once we pulled away from the dock, my husband made his routine laps around the lake. He claims this is to test out the motor, but I think it’s just for fun. After the long months away from the water, it was like watching him get reacquainted with an old friend. After he was finished, we navigated along the face of the dam using a jigging technique. We weren’t marking a lot of fish, so we eventually moved farther west along the south banks. We maneuvered past the jetties and found our way to the no-wake zone.
When we got situated, we fired up the trolling motor and switched out our lures. We wanted to try casting spinnerbaits toward the shore in hopes that a hungry fish was waiting in the shallows. Other than a few ducks and a muskrat, we didn’t see much for wildlife. After a few hours of catching nothing but snags, we headed for home.
The following weekend we returned with a new technique to try. We rigged up two poles with slip bobbers and minnows. We made our way to where we had marked fish on the previous trip and found a few more than before. The wind gusts were making it chilly and difficult to navigate, but we made the best of it.
After about an hour, the sky clouded up and it started to sprinkle on us, but we weren’t ready to throw in the towel. The shower lasted for about 15 minutes before the sun came back out and the wind died down. Once I warmed up, I began to relax and just soak up the sunshine. I was kicked back in my seat, looking out over the sparkling water, just waiting for my bobber to sink beneath the waves.
Finally, Led jumped up from his side of the boat hollering that he had a fish on. Right on cue, I grabbed the net and waited for him to reel it to me. Once it got close enough to scoop up, we realized it was a pretty decent 13-inch crappie. Despite being a modest fish, we were pleased with the first catch of the season.
Although I haven’t had the chance to reel anything in yet, being out on the boat has proved an excellent stress reliever. There’s something about zipping across the water with the wind in your hair that puts everything into perspective, even in this time of chaos. I highly recommend taking the time to get outdoors, go for a walk or find your local fishing hole and take advantage of the warmer weather.