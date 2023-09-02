PIERCE– With his team trailing 7-0 after the first quarter, first-year Pierce coach Darin Suckstorf turned to his senior running back, Keenan Valverde.
The 5’6, 150-pound, returning all-stater didn’t disappoint, rolling up 280 total yards on 30 carries and scoring four touchdowns to help the Bluejays even their record at 1-1 with a 28-20 come-from-behind win over Scotus Central Catholic here Friday night.
“If we’re going to have a workhorse back, he’s the perfect one,” Suckstorf said. “I learned my lesson from last game (23-6 loss at Wahoo). He had nine touches, so we wanted to make sure he was going to get the ball.”
The victory is Suckstorf’s first as the head coach of his alma mater, and Valverde was one of the players that became noticeable during the summer.
“He was the first one that stuck out, how strong he was–a hardworking kid and also one of the nicest kids you could meet,” Suckstorf said. “He’s a guy you can give the ball to 20-some times a game.”
Short punts had provided Scotus Central Catholic with a short field twice in the first quarter, but the Shamrocks only capitalized once for the 7-0 lead.
The missed opportunity, a possession that began at the Bluejays’ 31, was stymied by an inspired defensive effort and resulted in a missed 40-yard field goal.
That marked the early stages of the Valverde offensive.
Valverde handled the ball nine times on the ensuing Pierce drive. Eight of those were running plays, most on direct snaps–along with a 12-yard reception out of the backfield--with the ninth touch providing an 8-yard touchdown run.
The direct snap typically involves Valverde as the running back following the lead blocking of the Bluejays’ senior quarterback, Champion White.
“I think (the direct snap) gets our offense moving a little quicker instead of having to hand off the ball,” Valverde said. “It makes our quarterback a blocker, but he’s an incredible blocker and gets it done every time.”
That scoring play became an 8-7 Pierce lead after the Bluejays took advantage of a Scotus penalty on the PAT to go for the two-point conversion with Kaden Froehlich taking the ball into the end zone.
The Shamrocks responded with an 89-yard drive that required just seven plays, featuring a 71-yard run by Thomas Settje, before Lucas Wemhoff scored from the two just over a minute before half to take a 14-8 advantage into the halftime break.
Scotus owned a statistical edge, with 143 rushing yards–with 56 of those courtesy of Wemhoff, but just eight yards through the air, while Pierce had totaled 108 on the ground and 31 passing yards.
The second half belonged to Pierce, both defensively and offensively--and Valverde. After 12 rushes for 76 yards in the first half, Valverde became the workhorse, carrying the ball 18 times for 204 second-half yards and adding three more touchdowns of 13, 61, and 50 yards.
“I don’t really care how many carries I get as long as we win the game. Obviously, I want to win and go to the state championship, play my best season with these guys–these guys are the best,” Valverde said. “I like the power (play), to punch it through and get it in the end one, that’s my favorite, and the sweep which works all the time.”
Scotus opened the third period with a 14-play march that began at the Shamrock 22 and ended when Valverde grabbed an interception at the goalline on third-and-eight from the Pierce 19.
Valverde paced the Bluejays’ response, an 80-yard scoring march, carrying the ball on six of the eight plays–the last a 13-yard touchdown run.
An errant snap negated the Pierce PAT attempt, leaving the score tied at 14-14 to end the third quarter, but the Bluejays scored again early in the fourth.
A possession that began at the Pierce 12 ended in a 61-yard romp up the middle by Valverde, who also ran in the two-point conversion to return Pierce to the lead at 22-14.
But Scotus answered with another touchdown of its own, taking advantage of a short kick-off, to drive 61 yards in 12 plays–picking up a fourth-and three with a roll-out pass from Cohen Pelan to Wemhoff in the flat to keep the drive moving at the Pierce 23.
Three plays later Pelan scored from the eight with 5:43 to play, but a pass play for the tying points failed when Pelan couldn’t find an open receiver and was tackled short of the goal line after scrambling out of the pocket.
The Bluejays got the insurance score on the next Pierce possession.
Valverde carried the ball five-straight times to move the ball from the 12-yard line to midfield then, two plays after White picked up a fourth-and-one–the third successful fourth down pickup by the Bluejays’ offense–to continue the drive, Valverde darted down the right sideline for a 50-yard touchdown.
“(Going for it on fourth down) is kind of our mentality,” Suckstorf said. “We’re going to run the football and, with this wind, anywhere in the middle of the field they know–and we’ve prepared for it–that we’re going to go for it on fourth down.”
Although the PAT kick failed, the Bluejays locked up the 28-22 win by recovering their own short kickoff at the Scotus 40-yard line.
“It was a good win. It had a little adversity, too, so coming back proved what I told the team before the game–that we’re a bunch of fighters,” Suckstorf said. “We might not be the biggest and the strongest. We’re 160 pounds, 170 pounds up front, but they’re going to fight, and that’s all we can ask for.”
“There is going to be adversity, and when that happens you have to just keep throwing punches. That’s what they did, and I thought they did a good job,” he said. “We got some things figured out (defensively), and we got our offense going in the second half. I’m very pleased with how we adjusted.”
Class C1
Scotus Central Catholic (1-1) 7 7 0 6 – 20
Pierce (1-1) 0 8 6 14 – 28
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
SC: Lucas Wemhoff 48 run (Francis Fehringer kick), 9:16.
SECOND QUARTER
PIE: Keenan Valverde 8 run (Kaden Froehlich run), 10:07.
SC: Wemhoff 2 run (Fehringer kick), 1:13.
THIRD QUARTER
PIE Valverde 13 run (kick failed), 3:10.
FOURTH QUARTER
PIE: Valverde 61 run (Valverde run), 10:50.
SC: Cohen Pelan 8 run (run failed), 5:43.
PIE: Valverde 50 run (kick failed), 2:09.