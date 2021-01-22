Bluejays take flight in second half to soar past Eagles

O'NEILL — Class C No. 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic made the 120-mile journey from West Point to O'Neill count. The Bluejays used an 8-0 run at the end of the third quarter to outlast the No. 6 Eagles 54-41 in girls basketball action on Friday.
"We gave up too many offensive rebounds. They got second-chance opportunities," O'Neill coach Brock Eichelberger said. "When you play a good team like that and they knock some of those down, it's hard."
Guardian Angels led early. Livia Hunke's 3 had the West Pointers out front, 10-5. The Eagles answered with a 9-0 run during which, center Lauren Young made a basket, a free throw and dished out an assist.
"At the beginning, we weren't covering the high post a lot and that was getting to us because they were doing a lot of high-low and kicking it out," Guardian Angels' senior guard Brenna Rief said.
O'Neill increased its lead to five in the second quarter. Young's put-back made it 20-15 mid-way through the stanza.
Guardian Angels' Kassidy Kaup responded with a pair of buckets to pull the Bluejays within one.
A Young steal and coast-to-coast layup had the Eagles up by three again before the Bluejays' Sophia Hass tied it with a 3 from the right wing.
The two sides traded baskets to make the score 24-24 before Guardian Angels' Erica Engelmeyer scored her only two points of the night off an assist from Rief, just before the buzzer, to put the visitors up by a deuce at halftime.
The Bluejays roared out of the gate by scoring the first six points of the second half. Kaup's bucket off another Reif assist had GACC on top 32-24.
"The first half, we gave up way too many offensive rebounds," Guardian Angels coach Jerry Stracke said. "I thought we did a better job on the boards the second half; I thought that was the difference."
The Shamrock City responded with a bucket and free throw from Young and an Alyssa Eichlberger put-back to cut it to 32-29.
The Bluejays' Sophia Hass then made one of two free throws to trigger the 8-0 run to end the third quarter.
"I thought we got tentative," coach Eichelberger said. "We had a few turnovers early and after that, I think we were second-guessing a lot of our passes and didn't attack like we needed to."
Guardian Angels led 40-29 to start the third quarter and stretched it to 47-31 during a stretch in which Rief drained one of her three 3s on the night. "I knew they were going to be up in my face," Rief said, "but I was the hot hand, so I knew I was going to have to take the shot and they started falling, so I thought, 'I'll just keep going.' "
But the Eagles weren't about to back down. Young made a pair of free throws with 4:34 to play then the O'Neill full-court press forced a turnover by drawing a 10-second call.
Young drilled a 3, then on the next possession, stole the ball and raced coast-to-coast for a layup on the next, then generated another steal, was fouled and made two free throws that cut the Guardian Angles lead to 47-40.
"That time out before they started pressing, (coach Stracke) told us 'You know it's coming; they're going to be in your face.' It kind of shook us a little because not many teams have pressed us this year," Rief said. "We kind of got used to it after a couple of minutes and settled down and did what we needed to do."
Guardian Angels outscored the Eagles 7-1 the rest of the way for the 54-41 final margin.
Eichelberger said the third quarter was the difference. "I told them quarters 1, 2 and 4, I thought we battled, we played hard, we played with confidence and kind of fearless," he said.
"Give credit to them, they did a great job. But we're excited to build off of some of the things that we did well tonight and go back and fix a few things that we think we can do better."
Rief led Guardian Angels with 22 points while Young scored a game-high 24 for O'Neill.
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12 14 14 14 - 54
O'Neill 16 8 5 12 - 41
GUARDIAN ANGELS CENTRAL CATHOLIC (14-2): Sophia Hass 3 2-6 9; Livia Hunke 2 0-0 5; Kate Gnad 0 1-2 1; Brenna Rief 7 5-11 22; Erica Engelmeyer 1 0-0 2; Kassidy Kaup 3 2-2 8; Leah Jansen 2 1-4 5; Brandi Doernemann 1 0-0 2; Totals 19 11-25 54.
O'NEILL (14-2): Alyssa Eichelberger 2 0-0 4; Meg Schluns 3 0-0 6; Zelie Sorensen 1 0-3 2; Blair Gutshall 1 2-2 5; Lauren Young 8 7-10 24; Totals 15 9-15 41.