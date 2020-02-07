BATTLE CREEK — There’s a new bird singing at the top of the Mid-State Conference wrestling cage.
The Pierce Bluejays earned three individual titles and pulled away late to win their first-ever conference wrestling crown Thursday at Battle Creek High School.
It wasn’t quite the finish coach Tyler Legate was hoping for, as two rated Bluejays were among the four runner-up finishes, but he was more than happy that his team was able to reach one of its preseason goals.
“It’s been a goal of ours from the beginning of the year, and I’m really proud for the kids reaching that goal,” he said. “We didn’t wrestle the best at the end and just need to finish better, but that’s still something we can work on.”
The Bluejays won three individual titles on the strength of solid efforts by Michael Kruntorad, Zander Schweitzer and Dylan Kuehler. Kruntorad wrestled a dominating match in his 12-3 major decision over Battle Creek’s Kobe Thompson at 145 pounds, Schweitzer worked for a third-period pin of Norfolk Catholic’s Francisco Mendez for the 160-pound title and Kuehler earned his first conference title with a 5-1 win over Jared Janssen of Crofton/Bloomfield at 220 pounds.
“Dylan won just six matches as a freshman, so he’s really come a long ways and I was excited for him to win and am excited to see where he ends up at the end of the season,” Legate said.
One of Pierce’s disappointments came at 113 in one of two finals matchups of rated wrestlers. Gavin Dotzler of Boone Central/Newman Grove, ranked fifth by the NSWCA coaches in Class C, scored a close takedown in overtime to beat Class B No. 5 Brock Bolling of Pierce, 5-3.
“Brock was doing some good things early on in that match, so that loss was a tough one,” Legate said.
Pierce also was involved in the other finals matchup of rated wrestlers, as fifth-ranked Brett Tinker was outmuscled by Class C No. 6 Eric Hoesing of Hartington Cedar Catholic in a 17-6 major decision at 170 pounds.
O’Neill finished strong at the end, winning two of four championship matches and placing 13.5 points ahead of Boone Central/Newman Grove in the race for second place.
“In a big tournament like this, you’ll have some ups and downs, but we had some kids step up big for us today and medal for the first time, so we’re happy with how that turned out,” O’Neill coach Bryan Corkle said of his team’s runner-up finish.
The Eagles picked up conference titles with Ty Rainforth’s third-period upset of Class C No. 6 Carter King of Battle Creek at 120 pounds, thanks to a pin with nine seconds left. Brady Thompson also came up with a championship effort with a 10-2 major decision over Jeremiah Kruntorad of Pierce at 138 pounds.
Corkle mentioned first-time medalists Levi Drueke (152) and Enrique Sanchez (170), who were among five Eagles who finished fourth.
The conference championships were spread out with eight of the nine schools coming away with at least one title. Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Battle Creek and Wayne each claimed two first-place finishes.
Owen Lade (132) became a four-time conference champion and Dahlas Zlomke won at heavyweight for the host Braves. The Bluejays won with Damon Crawford at 152 and Cash Meier at 182, while Wayne claimed titles with Reece Jaqua at 126 and Cade Janke at 195.
Crofton/Bloomfield picked up a championship with Hudson Barger at 106 pounds.
Norfolk Catholic finished eighth in its conference meet.
“We are dinged up right now and did not wrestle four of our guys for injury. But the eight guys who wrestled all scored,” coach Henry Aschoff said.
Mendez recorded his 100th career win in the 160-pound semifinals, but he was pinned by Zander Schweitzer of Pierce in the championship match. Two other Knights medaled: Isaac Wilcox finished in third place at 220, and Clayton Christensen earned his first varsity medal by finishing fourth at 113.
“We just have our invite on Saturday and then districts. We need to get guys healthy,” Aschoff said.
Mid-State Conference
Team standings
Pierce 188.5, O’Neill 157.5, Boone Central/Newman Grove 144, Battle Creek 138.5, Crofton/Bloomfield 109, Guardian Angels CC 84, Wayne 83, Norfolk Catholic 66, Hartington Cedar Catholic 44.
Championship results
106: Hudson Barger, C/B, maj. dec. Ted Hemmingsen, BC/NG, 14-6. 113: Gavin Dotzler, BC/NG, dec. Brock Bolling, Pierce, 5-3 (SV). 120: Ty Rainforth, O’Neill, pinned Carter King, BC, 5:51. 126: Reece Jaqua, Wayne, maj. dec. Oscar Lopez, O’Neill, 16-6. 132: Owen Lade, BC, dec. William Poppe, C/B, 4-2. 138: Brady Thompson, O’Neill, maj. dec. Jeremiah Kruntorad, Pierce, 10-2. 145: Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, maj. dec. Kobe Thompson, BC, 12-3.
152: Damon Crawford, GACC, pinned Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, 1:23. 160: Zander Schweitzer, Pierce, pinned Francisco Mendez, NC, 4:52. 170: Eric Hoesing, HCC, maj. dec. Brett Tinker, Pierce, 17-6. 182: Cash Meier, GACC, pinned Riley Davis, O’Neill, 4:58. 195: Cade Janke, Wayne, pinned Taylor Weber, BC/NG, 1:33. 220: Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, dec. Jared Janssen, C/B, 5-1. 285: Dahlas Zlomke, BC, pinned Paxton Bartels, C/B, 2:17.
Consolation results
106: Joseph Yates, O’Neill, dec. Jaxson Hassler, BC, 14-7. 113: Hunter Kreikemeier, BC, pinned Clayton Christensen, NC, :38. 120: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, maj. dec. Ashton Munsell, Wayne, 10-2. 126: William Grape, BC/NG, maj. dec. Blake Bolling, Pierce, 11-0. 132: Carter Jensen, Pierce, pinned Jaxon Schafer, BC/NG, :46. 138: Tyson Sauser, C/B, pinned Kerby Hochstein, HCC, 4:06. 145: Ethan Baumert, GACC, dec. Fabian Acevado, O’Neill, 7-5 (SV).
152: Ashton Schafer, BC/NG, dec. Levi Drueke, O’Neill, 7-2. 160: Traven Croghan, BC, dec. Servando Gonzalez, O’Neill, 7-6. 170: Richard Cleveland, BC/NG, pinned Enrique Sanchez, O’Neill, 2:10. 182: Dakota Spann, Wayne, dec. Parker Sackville, Pierce, 5-3. 195: Ty Tramp, C/B, dec. Korbyn Grenier, O’Neill, 8-6 (SV). 220: Isaac Wilcox, NC, pinned Mitchell Peatrowski, GACC, 2:22. 285: Cole Greek, BC/NG, pinned George Fraher, GACC, 4:44.