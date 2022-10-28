Bluejays roll over Central City in C1

PIERCE–The Pierce football team took another step forward along its road to resolve the “unfinished business” the Bluejays experienced as the Class C1 state runner-up a year ago.
Pierce quarterback Abram Scholting threw four touchdown passes and running back Keenan Valverde ran for three more scores in the Bluejays’ 49-8 first-round knockout of Central City.
Those touchdowns, through the air and on the ground, all have something in common–they were all powered by the offensive line.
“The receivers were running crisp routes, and they were getting open; I just had to get it to them and give them a chance to catch it,” Scholting said. “I give a lot of credit to the offensive line; they were protecting really well, I don’t think I got sacked, and I hardly got hurried. They just did a great job.”
“Coach Brahmer pushes them a lot in practice, and they just respond,” he said. “When it comes game time, they’re ready to roll.”
Quality offensive line play has become a Pierce tradition over the years, a position group coached by the Bluejays’ head coach Mark Brahmer, and the 2022 stable of linemen is no different.
“We’ve got two ‘all-state’ caliber tackles in Carter Meier and Schuyler Simpson–both two-year starters–and Grant Snodgrass is also a two-year starter at a guard position, and we also start Bode Hoffmann–a very good athlete–at guard,” Brahmer said. “At center the Bluejays have Dawson Raabe, an all-state defensive lineman or offensive linemen a year ago.”
But, adding that, “We play a lot of guys in the offensive line,” Brahmer also highlighted Luke Endorf, who “selflessly” moved to offensive guard position to fill a need a year ago and has remained in the rotation, along with two linebackers–”two little sawed-off 5’ 9, 165-to-170 pound tough guys”--in Korvin Fritz and Zach Meier, who also play guard and are really good.
“We also rotate in another senior offensive tackle Dakota Marks, who is an example of another one of those guys who has just persevered,” Brahmer said. “When he was a freshman we didn’t know if he would become a very good football player, but over the years he has just worked and worked and has become a pretty good player. Jackson Zimmerman is another one of those guys, a junior, who has come on.”
Scholting–a senior quarterback–completed four of five passes in the first half for 55 yards, but three of those went for touchdowns–the first to Jayden Coulter from 17 yards out, the second to Karter Wolfe for a 14-yard score, the third to Addison Croghan for a reception of 34 yards and the last, an 11-yard strike to Ben Brahmer came in the third period to wrap up scoring in the 49-8 win.
Wolfe and Brahmer also caught passes from Scholting on PAT plays as the Bluejays chased the missed extra-point kick on their first touchdown.
“One of my offensive linemen–Carter Meier, our left tackle–comes up to me before the game and says, ‘Ya know, no one’s going to touch you tonight,’ ” Scholting said. “They just take a lot of pride in their work, and I think that’s one thing that our team does a great job of–as (coach) Bill Belichick says on the (New England) Patriots–‘just do your job.’ Everyone is just one piece of the puzzle.”
Pierce–which led just 6-0 after the first period after the Scholting to Coulter connection–scored each of the five times it had the ball in the first half, the first three touchdowns on pass plays, before Valverde added a pair of touchdown runs.
The first, a 55-yard scamper, answered the Bison’s lone score of the game–a short pass and catch, which then became a 61-yard dash down the sideline for Ashton Gragg that brought Central City back to within 20-7 midway through the second quarter.
The second–a six-yard run–followed a strong defensive series by the Bluejays that included a tackle for no gain by Luke Endorf, a pass completion that was tackled for a loss of two yards, and consecutive sacks by Endorf and Korvin Fritz.
The sack by Fritz, which took place on 4th-and-17 from the Central City 27-yard line, was a by-product of the Bison’s “no punts” philosophy which provided Pierce with short fields on three occasions. The Bluejays took advantage on two of those by driving for touchdowns, while the third opportunity–with reserves seeing action–was lost by a fumble.
The Bluejays’ two third-quarter scores, on a Valverde 28-yard run and Ben Brahmer’s touchdown catch, initiated the “running clock” mercy rule. Neither team scored in the final period.
According to defensive coordinator Tyler Legate, the Pierce defense had a much better outing against the Bison, who accumulated more than 500 yards of offense in the teams’ meeting during the regular season–a game the Bluejays won 56-35, but had to make adjustments at halftime in pass defense strategy to slow Central City.
This time around, Pierce limited the Bison’s quarterback–Carter Simonsen–to 9 of 20 passing in the first half for 100 yards, although 61 of that total came from Gragg’s yards after catch. Simonsen completed 8 of 11 after intermission but, with the Bluejays closing on and tackling Central City receivers early on short routes, those eight completions totaled just 38 yards.
Pierce also turned up the heat on Simonsen, with its pass rush sacking the sophomore six times for 30 yards in losses. The pressure also sparked two interceptions by the Bluejays–one of Colby Anderson and the other by Coulter.
Pierce–undefeated at 10-0 and rated No. 2 in Class C1–will now turn its attention to hosting nemesis Columbus Lakeview (a 28-17 winner over Wahoo) in a rematch of last season’s state championship game, a loss that has the Bluejays looking forward to taking on the 8-2 Vikings–although Brahmer says Lakeview, which Pierce did not play during the regular season, presents a challenge.
“Lakeview has a difficult scheme to defend; it’s like a spread offense, but it’s power run,” Brahmer said. “You want to play with your base defense to defend that run, but at the same time you’ve got the possibility that they’ll throw it all over the yard. So you’ve got to be careful.”
“They’re an even-front defensive team, similar to ours, and their guys are taught well and read their keys really well and are rarely out of position,” he said. “So we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Class C1 playoffs
Central City (5-5) 0 8 0 0 – 8
Pierce (10-0) 6 28 15 0 – 49
Scoring summary
First quarter
PIE: Jayden Coulter 16 pass from Abram Scholting (kick failed), 6:57.
Second quarter
PIE: Karter Wolfe 14 pass from Scholting (pass failed), 10:34.
PIE: Addison Croghan 34 pass from Scholting (Wolfe pass from Scholting), 7:31.
CC: Ashton Gragg 61 pass from Carter Simonsen (Gragg pass from Simonsen), 6:26.
PIE: Keenan Valverde 55 run (pass failed), 5:10.
PIE: Valverde 6 run (Valverde run), 1:23.
Third quarter
PIE: Valverde 28 run (Ben Brahmer pass from Scholting), 7:39.
PIE: Brahmer 11 pass from Scholting (Valverde kick), :59.