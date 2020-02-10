KEARNEY — Pierce wrestling coach Tyler Legate and his team gave their fans more than their money's worth in the Bluejays’ first appearance in the Nebraska State Wrestling Duals Championships.
The Bluejays won two down-to-the-wire duals to reach the finals in their first appearance in the state duals tournament, then came up short in the finals with a loss to top-ranked Hastings to come away with the school's first state wrestling trophy Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The Bluejays got the decisive bonus point when Dylan Kuehler scored a major decision at 220 pounds to give Pierce a 36-35 opening-round win over Blair, then came from behind with a key third-period pin by Jacob Kerber to outlast Gering in a 42-33 semifinal win. Their hopes for a state title were dashed by the Tigers, who dominated Pierce early in a 54-24 win.
While there was dejection on the face of Legate after the final-round loss, there was also a sense of joy in what the team was able to do in its first-ever appearance in the state duals tourney.
"I'm just proud of this whole team," he said after catching his breath from the long day. "We fought hard today, and you always drop a few matches you thought you could win. We still need to learn how to finish, but still, to come away as state runner-up, if you'd told me six years ago, we'd be doing this today, I don't know if I would have believed it."
The Bluejays built their advantage against Blair with an excellent effort in the middle weights.
After opening with pins by Brock Bolling (113) and Jayden Coulter (120), Pierce found its 12-point lead cut to one before getting key bonus points in the middle weights. Michael Kruntorad (145) earned a pin, Ashton Schweitzer won a hard-fought 1-0 decision at 152, Zander Schweitzer followed with a technical fall and Brett Tinker picked up a pin at 170 to give Pierce a 32-17 advantage.
Blair got pins at 182 and 195 to make it 32-29, leaving it up to Kuehler, who needed to get a bonus point to shut out Blair's chances to tie the dual. He got a key nearfall with about a minute to go in the third period to post a 13-4 win over Lance Hume to close out the win.
The Bluejays' semifinal with Gering came down to the final match as Pierce had to come back from a 24-6 deficit to earn a 42-33 win.
Carter Jensen was the Bluejays' only score in the first six matches, earning a third-period pin over JR Aguilar at 132 pounds, but they made up for it with a solid effort in the upper weights that included pins by Ashton Schweitzer (152), Parker Sackville (170), Tavin Koehler (195) and Dylan Kuehler (220) to make it 36-27.
Knowing his team would be open at 106 pounds, Legate turned to senior Jacob Kerber to make sure the Bluejays could close out the dual.
"Jacob is just a special kid and he showed a lot of heart there," Legate said. "He's a senior and he came up and said 'I want to do this,' and for him to come out and do it was something I know we'll never forget."
It didn't look good for Kerber midway through the third. With the match tied 3-3, Gering's Andrew Mount slipped out of a hold and took Kerber down to the edge of the mat to take the 5-3 lead. Kerber was able not only slip out of Mount's grasp, but caught his arm and turned him to his back. The pin with just under a minute to go clinched the dual and sent the Pierce bench into a celebratory frenzy.
That celebration was short-lived once Hastings took control of the championship match. After Jayden Coulter got the Bluejays on the board with a late first-period pin, Hastings won the next six matches, using three pins, a technical fall and a major decision to take a 30-6 lead and cruised to the championship win.
After Coulter, Brett Tinker came through with a first-period pin at 170 pounds and Kuehler followed with another pin at 220 to clouse out the Pierce scoring.
That they came this far was a testament to the team's hard work, Legate said.
"We had a good summer and I thought we could make it to the duals," he said. "We have a lot of fighters and we're a young team that needs to be able to channel that. If these guys will do that and buy into the system and buy into themselves, I think a lot of good things can happen."
Pierce will host the B-4 district on Friday and Saturday, and Legate hopes his kids take advantage of the home-mat opportunity.
"It's another step in the right direction to build a tradition here, and we have five seniors who have been with us since seventh grade and hopefully the home crowd can make it special for them," he said. "It's a great opportunity for these kids."
Class B Dual Results
First Round
Hastings 61, Minden 18
Pierce 36, Blair 35
Bennington 55, Central City 18
Gering 34, Adams Central 33
Semifinals
Hastings 41, Bennington 28
Pierce 42, Gering 33
Consolation Semifinals
Central City 51, Minden 30
Blair 40, Adams Central 22
Final Results
Fifth Place - Central City 39, Blair 30
Consolation - Bennington 41, Gering 36
Championship - Hastings 54, Pierce 24
Area Class B Results
Pierce 36, Blair 35
106: Pierce open. 113: Brock Bolling, Pierce, pinned Jesse Loges, 3:03. 120: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pinned Shay Bailey, 1:13. 126: Tyler Curtis, Blair, maj. dec. Blake Bolling, 18-7. 132: Brody Karis, Blair, dec. Carter Jensen, 4-3. 138: Hank Frost, Blair, maj. dec. Jeremiah Kruntorad, 8-0. 145: Michael Kruntorad, Pierce, pinned Dylan Berg, 2;27.
152: Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, dec. Duncan Loges, 1-0. 160: Zander Schweitzer, Pierce, tech. fall Treyton Jones, 18-3. 170: Brett Tinker, Pierce, pinned Yoan Camejo, 5:42. 182: Braden Hanson, Blair, pinned Tavin Koehler, :22. 195: Dexter Larsen, Blair, pinned Travis Jensen, :55. 220: Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, maj. dec. Lance Hume, 13-4. 285: Pierce open.
Pierce 42, Gering 33
113: Quinton Chavez, Gering, dec. Brock Bolling, 7-1. 120: Paul Ruff, Gering, pinned Isaiah Adams, :23. 126: Tyler Nagel, Gering, pinned Jayden Coulter, 1:51. 132: Carter Jensen, Pierce, pinned JR Aguilar, 5:08. 138: Nathaniel Murillo, Gering, dec. Jeremiah Kruntorad, 6-2. 145: Nate Rocheleau, Gering, pinned Michael Kruntorad, 4:37.152: Ashton Schweitzer, Pierce, pinned Collin Schwartzkopf, 3:44.
160: Jacob Awiszus, Gering, dec. Zander Schweitzer, 9-8 (TB). 170: Parker Sackville, Pierce, pinned Dillan Lopez Ruiz, 1:14. 182: Gering open. 195: Tavin Koehler, Pierce, pinned Andrew Mount, 4:46. 220: Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, pinned Iziah Blanco, 1:39. 285: Jacob Kerber, Pierce, pinned Tucker Hixon, 5:01. 106: Pierce open.
Hastings 54, Pierce 24
120: Jayden Coulter, Pierce, pinned Dalton Hansen, 1:24. 126: Landon Weidner, Hastings, tech. fall Blake Bolling, 15-0. 132: Bryce Brown, Hastings, pinned Ashton Koch, 1:24. 138: Austin Yohe, Hastings, pinned Jeremiah Kruntorad, 3:49. 145: Jett Samuelson, Hastings, dec. Michael Kruntorad, 9-8. 152: Mason Brumbaugh, Hastings, maj. dec. Ashton Schweitzer, 16-7. 160: Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, pinned Zander Schweitzer, 2:32.
170: Brett Tinker, Pierce, pinned Jacob Lopez, Hastings, 1:06. 182: Pierce open. 195: Evan Morara, Hastings, pinned Travis Jensen, :39. 220: Dylan Kuehler, Pierce, pinned Blake Davis, 4:59. 285: Pierce open. 106: Pierce open. 113: Hastings open.