Bluejays best at NC triangular; BC splits

With four ranked wrestlers and a No. 6 team ranking in Class B, it was expected that Pierce would reign at a triangular with Mid-State Conference rivals Battle Creek and host Norfolk Catholic on Thursday night.
But both the Braves and Knights made the Bluejays work for it.
In the opening dual, Pierce didn’t take control of Norfolk Catholic until the final four matches of a 48-25 win, and Battle Creek pulled to within two points with five matches to go before the Bluejays battled back 47-30.
In the final dual of the night, Battle Creek led by as many as 19 before Norfolk Catholic rallied, but the Braves held on 36-32.
“We ended our dual year 9-4, which is good, with the way we did last year at 13-2,” Pierce coach Tyler Legate said. “I’m excited as far as finishing that out. Now it’s just focusing on each individual as we get into conference, districts, and state.”
The event turned into a milestone outing for Brock Bolling. Despite being in the middle of his junior season, the fifth-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds in Class B recorded his 100th career victory by putting Noah Morland of Norfolk Catholic to the mat in 1 minute, 38 seconds.
“(Getting) 100 (wins) is just one step. My goal is to get 150 or 170, I think,” Bolling said. “It does feel good. There’s a lot of help from my teammates and my coaches and my parents in that.”
But more importantly for him and the Bluejays was that Bolling's pin was part of an ending stretch in which Pierce won the final five bouts for a 48-25 win — and Pierce needed the final 24 points for that margin of victory.
“It was a momentum-changing pin,” Bolling said.
“We definitely needed that pin and that win,” Legate said. “It just shows how good Brock is to get that 100th win his junior year, and hopefully he can keep improving throughout the year. He’s done a good job of leading this year. Getting your 100th win in your junior year is no short thing to do.”
In the first dual of the night, Norfolk Catholic held its own against Pierce, starting with Allan Olander's 9-0 major decision over Zach Meier at 145 in the first varsity match of the night.
The most dramatic bout of that dual came two matches later when Norfolk Catholic's Francisco Mendez took a 7-2 lead, only to see Pierce's Michael Kruntorad pull to within 8-7 following a 3-point near-fall in the third period at 160 pounds. Mendez wiggled out and regained the momentum for an 11-7 win.
Despite back-to-back open weights, the Knights still took a 25-24 lead when 285-pounder Isaac Wilcox and 106-pounder Dominic Liess posted consecutive pins. Wilcox downed Travis Jensen in 1:02, while Liess stuck Zak Abler just two seconds before the end of the second period in 3:58.
“I was really pleased with the way the kids wrestled,” Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff said. “They’re physical, they didn’t let anybody intimidate them, and I’m excited with where they’re at right now.”
Brock Bolling's pin was followed by Blake Bolling winning thanks to Norfolk Catholic's open weight, and Jayden Coulter — ranked No. 6 in Class B at 138 pounds — capped the Bluejays' dual-ending burst with a pin of Kanyon Talton in 1:30.
After that, Pierce enjoyed a big 26-6 win after two-straight pins, but Battle Creek returned the favor with consecutive falls and an open weight to pull within 26-24.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well against Pierce,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wintz said. “It’s just that we’ve got a couple of holes in our lineup right now with some guys out, and right now it’s a strategy game in our duals because when you have open spots, you’ve got to move kids around.”
Isaiah Adams then gave the Bluejays the momentum for good, taking a 7-2 lead and then hanging on for dear life after Jaxson Hassler got a takedown as Adams won 7-4 at 120 pounds.
That started a run of four straight wins for Pierce, including pins by Blake Bolling at 132 and Jayden Coulter at 138 to lead 47-24. Battle Creek trimmed the deficit at the end thanks to Pierce's open weight at 145.
The Bluejays led big after a pair of ranked wrestlers, Ashton and Zander Schweitzer, both scored major-decisions, and then falls recorded by Ren Gleason and Nick Erickson at 195 and 220, respectively, made it 26-6. Dallas Zlomke and Garrett Finke followed with pins for the Braves, and an open weight for the Bluejays made it 26-24.
IN THE FINAL dual of the night, Norfolk Catholic scored the first 11 points against Battle Creek, thanks in big part to Mendez’s technical fall against Kaden Warneke. But the Braves took advantage of four open-weight forfeits by the Knights en route to edging the hosts 36-32.
“I thought we wrestled very well. In the head-to-head matches against Pierce, counting the exhibition matches, we went 7-5, and against Battle Creek, we went 6-2 in head-to-head matches,” Aschoff said. “We’re a little dinged up, so we had some guys where we had to give away some weight and give away some forfeits, and that hurt us.”
Norfolk Catholic took a pair of close matches during the dual, including the closest one of the entire night.
Wilcox took a 2-0 lead going into the third period against Dallas Zlomke at 285 pounds, but Zlomke scored an escape and, with time running out in regulation, received an extra point due to Wilcox’s stalling to tie it at 2. It was again tied at 3 after overtime, and in the ultimate tie-breaker period, Wilcox turned himself around for a 2-point reversal and a 5-3 win.
Liess earned a 13-6 decision over Garrett Finke at 106, and in another close match near the end, Olander’s third-period escape was enough for a 3-2 win over Korbyn Battershaw at 145 pounds.
“Norfolk Catholic did a great job of the close matches … and that made it a very close dual,” Wintz said.
Pierce 48, Norfolk Catholic 25
145: Allan Olander, NC, maj. dec. Zach Meier 9-0; 152: Ashton Schweitzer, PIE, pinned Noah Wattier 3:48; 160: Francisco Mendez, NC, dec. Michael Kruntorad 11-7; 170: Zander Schweitzer, PIE, pinned Ben Morland, 1:09; 182: Brandon Kollars, NC, pinned Colton Fritz, 1:52; 195: Ren Gleason, PIE, won via forfeit; 220: Nick Erickson, PIE, won via forfeit.
285: Isaac Wilcox, NC, pinned Travis Jensen, 1:02; 106: Dominic Liess, NC, pinned Zak Abler, PIE, 3:58; 113: both open; 120: Isaiah Adams, PIE, won via forfeit; 126: Brock Bolling, PIE, pinned Noah Morland, 1:38; 132: Blake Bolling, PIE, won via forfeit; 138: Jayden Coulter, PIE, pinned Kanyon Talton, 1:30.
Pierce 47, Battle Creek 30
152: Ashton Schweitzer, PIE, maj. dec. Kaleb Kummer, 12-2; 160: Michael Kruntorad, PIE, won via forfeit; 170: Zander Schweitzer, PIE, maj. dec. Kaden Warneke 13-2; 182: Kase Thompson, BC, pinned Colton Fritz, 1:14; 195: Ren Gleason, PIE, pinned Jeston Hassler, 3:39; 220: Nick Erickson, PIE, pinned Jacob Ottis, 1:51; 285: Dallas Zlomke, BC, pinned Travis Jensen, 0:20.
106: Garrett Finke, BC, pinned Zak Abler, 1:31; 113: Afftynn Stusse, BC, won via forfeit; 120: Isaiah Adams, PIE, dec. Jaxson Hassler, 7-4; 126: Brock Bolling, PIE, won via forfeit; 132: Blake Bolling, PIE, pinned Brayton Croghan, 2:51; 138: Jayden Coulter, PIE, pinned Hunter Kreikemeier, 1:01; 145: Korbyn Battershaw, BC, won via forfeit.
Battle Creek 36, Norfolk Catholic 32
160: Mason Weidner, NC, won via forfeit; 170: Francisco Mendez, NC, tech. fall Kaden Warneke, 21-6; 182: Kase Thompson, BC, pinned Brandon Kollars, 3:22; 195: Jeston Hassler, BC, won via forfeit; 220: Jacob Ottis, BC, won via forfeit; 285: Isaac Wilcox, NC, def. Dallas Zlomke, 5-3 UTB; 106: Dominic Liess, NC, dec. Garrett Finke, 13-6.
113: Afftynn Stusse, BC, won via forfeit; 120: Jaxson Hassler, BC, won via forfeit; 126: Caden Meinke, BC, pinned Noah Morland, 1:15; 132: double forfeit; 138: Kanyon Talton, NC, pinned Hunter Kreikemeier, 1:12; 145: Allan Olander, NC, dec. Korbyn Battershaw, 3-2; 152: Noah Wattier, NC, pinned Kaleb Kummer, 5:30.