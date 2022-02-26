WAYNE – The Wayne High boys basketball team continued its season of “three’s” Saturday evening and, with the state tournament up next, the Blue Devils are no doubt hoping that the third time is, indeed, a charm.
With a 54-38 win over O’Neill in the C1-6 boys district final, the Blue Devils–which earlier this year earned a third consecutive Mid-State Conference title–added a third-straight trip to the Nebraska Boys State Tournament, and with it an opportunity to improve on a fourth-place finish and a first-round loss in its two previous trips to Lincoln.
“This group of guys practiced against that first group of seniors that made it (to state), and we had a lot of seniors; that really prepared them for these last two years,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “(This group) said from the start that they wanted to get back to state and have another crack at it, but a lot of teams can be complacent after being there and not work hard to try to get better, so a lot of credit to them to come ready to work every day.”
Once again, the Blue Devils’ defense was a difference-maker–especially beginning early in the second quarter–when, after trailing 12-10 after the first period as O’Neill opened the game by making 5 of 7 field goal attempts, Wayne harassed the Eagles into 3 of 9 shooting from the field.
The defensive effort not only limited O’Neill to just six points in the second, but contributed to a 7-0 run that allowed the Blue Devils to not only tie the game at 14-14 but, following a 3 by Carter Junck, take their first lead of the game–a lead Wayne never relinquished.
“Defensive intensity is always what we’re about,” senior Tanner Walling said. “Holding teams below 40, we always have a good chance of winning that way.”
“We keyed on No. 4 (Landon Classen) because he’s a really good player, and helped out on some other guys,” he said. “We just focused on their shooters, to get out on them, and played hard the whole game.”
The Blue Devils continued to interfere with O’Neill’s offensive execution the rest of the way. The Eagles made just 3 of 10 shots in the third quarter and 4 of 15 in the fourth to finish out a 15 of 41 (36.5 percent) night from the field–including just 3 of 20 3-point tries–along with 5 of 8 free throws to create their 38-point total.
Classen finished the night with a game-high 21 points for O’Neill, making 6 of his 14 shots, but none of the other Eagles topped teammate Brady Sidak’s 7 points.
“Our kids play so well together, especially defensively, when teams are doing the right thing by making two or three extra passes, but we’ve got our rotation there,” Sweetland said. “It’s fun to watch that.”
“I think our defensive team record is 42.1 and 42.0 (points),” he said. “This group has a shot at that.”
O’Neill began the game in a 2-3 zone, which slowed the Blue Devils’ offense briefly, but Wayne’s ability to exploit the high post with inside players Sedjro Agoumba and Daniel Judd–frequently passing the ball high-to-low for close-in shots–forced the Eagles to play man-to-man defense the rest of the game.
“Sedjro and Daniel make a good tandem inside; they look for each other,” Sweetland said. “We call them ‘buddies’ and say you’ve got to look for your buddy, and they always do that. It’s almost like they look for the other person before they think of themselves.”
Judd scored 11 points, making 5 of 7 shots from either block, often as the recipient of a pass from Agoumba.
“When I saw them go zone I was a little concerned, because I thought it might allow them to rest a little bit defensively–especially if we took quick shots or they got quick turnovers,” Sweetland said. “But we got them out of it, and that was important, to get them playing man where they had to work harder.”
Leading just 20-18 at halftime, the Blue Devils extended their man defense to full court in the second half, including denial of the inbounds pass, which never allowed O’Neill to get comfortable in its offense. Consequently, Wayne outscored the Eagles 34-20 during the game’s final two quarters.
“We did that a couple games ago,” Sweetland said. “We need to wear down other teams that way, and I thought it came into play again tonight that we were able to wear them down the second half and pull away.”
Third quarter 3s by Walling and Junck, as well as three-point plays by Brandon Bartos and Camron Weaselhead, had Wayne ahead 36-24 before a Classen 3 cut the deficit to 36-27 to end the third.
The Blue Devils pushed the lead to 14 points, at 41-27, behind an Alex Phelps drive and another Judd three-point play inside, then held off the Eagles by making 11 of 16 free throws in the game’s final three minutes to lock up the 54-38 district final win.
Walling led a balanced Wayne offense–which made 18 of 34 field goal attempts (60 percent), with 4 of 13 coming from beyond the arc–with 13 points, followed by Judd’s 11 and 10 from Bartos. Junck and Agoumba totaled 7 and 6 points, respectively, among the seven Blue Devils that contributed points.
Wayne heads to state with a 24-3 record, while the Eagles’ season ends at 20-6.
Boys C1-6 district final
O’Neill 12 6 9 11 – 38
Wayne 10 10 16 18 – 54
O’Neill (20-6): Kyler Dean 2-6 0-0 4, Landon Classen 6-14 3-6 21, Brady Eichelberger 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Morrow 1-10 0-0 2, Keaton Wattier 3-3 0-0 7, Brady Sidak 1-8 2-2 4. Totals: 15-41 5-8 38.
Wayne (24-3): Alex Phelps 1-1 2-2 4, Carter Junck 2-3 1-2 7, Colson Nelsen 0-2 0-0 0, Brandon Bartos 2-8 6-7 10, Tanner Walling 4-7 3-6 13, Sedjro Agoumba 3-7 0-0 6, Daniel Judd 5-7 1-1 11, Camron Weaselhead 1-1 1-1 3. Totals: 18-34 13-18 54.,