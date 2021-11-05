LINCOLN — Any teams traveling to Lincoln for a state tournament in Class D2 will most likely run into Falls City Sacred Heart if they stick around long enough.

On the hardwood when the weather is much cooler, they would most likely run into Wynot as well and certainly one of the two.

Well the two old rivals butted heads on the volleyball court Friday morning here at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a trip to Saturday's D2 state title match on the line, and this meeting was all green as Falls City Sacred Heart ran away from the Blue Devils 25-18, 25-5 and 25-15.

"It seemed like we were playing defense the entire match," Wynot coach Tammy Wieseler said. "We didn't get our block in place, and we just couldn't get anything going."

After falling behind 12-5 in the opening race to 25, the Blue Devils earned back-to-back kills from Kendra Pinkelman and, after a Sacred Heart hitting error, the Blue Devils were back to within 12-8.

The lead went up to six in favor of the Irish for most of the first set despite four winners from Karley Heimes and five service errors by Sacred Heart.

The set ended with the the 25-18 final as the Blue Devils made three hitting errors down the stretch.

Erison Vonderschmidt took control for the Irish in set two with five kills and a couple of blocks to make it 10-2, causing Wieseler to call a timeout.

With Sacred Heart up 3-2 early, two timeouts by Wieseler and 18 straight points by the Irish ended the set by the 25-5 final and put Sacred Heart up 2-0 in the match.

Heimes and Vonderschmidt traded winners early, but Sacred Heart managed an 8-4 advantage before Wynot came to life and got to within 10-8. Then Vonderschmidt went wild with a pair of blocks and eight kills in the set to close out the match with the 25-15 final in the last set.

The loss sends the Blue Devils to the consolation match Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School with a 22-10 record.

The Irish move on to the D2 finals Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

