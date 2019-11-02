Blue Devils

Wayne’s Blake Bartos finds a hole for a big gain during the Blue Devils’ 28-21 win Friday at Kearney Catholic. The senior had 173 on 25 carries and opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown run.

 Michael J. Carnes

KEARNEY — Survive and advance.

Come playoff time, the teams that controls the line of scrimmage and makes the most of their opportunities will do just that.

And so it was that the 11th-seeded Wayne High football team was able to take care of business up front, letting their quick 1-2 backfield tandem of Blake Bartos and Reid Korth slash and dash their way to a combined 325 yards and four scores to help the Blue Devils upset sixth-seeded Kearney Catholic 28-21 Friday evening at Kearney Catholic High School.

It was the second time in three seasons that the Blue Devils went on the road to get a win in the Class C-1 playoffs, and coach Russ Plager said he doesn’t want it to end now.

“When you play great defense and run the ball well, you can be successful,” he said after the game. “But I think we’ve got a good group of kids here and we can’t be satisfied with this. We played a great team and had a great effort tonight, but we want to keep going and stay together another week.”

The Blue Devils extended their season with a dominating effort up front with players like Mike Leatherdale, Cade Janke, Mason Frevert and others controlling the line of scrimmage.

That effort up front helped open up some holes for the backfield duo of Bartos and Korth, who took care of most of the Blue Devils’ first scoring drive, a 78-yard, seven-play effort that ended when Bartos found a hole around the left end, broke a tackle and sprinted 31 yards for a 7-0 lead with 2:07 in the first frame.

After the Wayne defense forced a punt to start the second quarter, Korth took the Blue Devils’ first play of the second quarter to the house, busting through a hole up front and outrunning the Stars’ secondary to the end zone for a 70-yard gallop that made it 14-0 at the half.

Kearney Catholic made a game of it in the second half, never letting the Wayne faithful get quite comfortable enough to start celebrating until the very end.

On the Stars’ first drive of the second half, they overcame a 22-yard intentional grounding penalty and moved 65 yards to score on a four-yard pass from Heinrich Haarberg to Logan O’Brien.

Wayne’s offensive line stepped up big on the ensuing drive, allowing Wayne to piece together a 15-play, 70-yard drive that ate up the final seven minutes of the third quarter and ended on Korth’s eight-yard plunge on the first play of the final stanza to make it 21-1.

“Our line is one of the strenthgs of our team on both sides of the ball,” Plager said. “We’ve got a lot of good players up there who pride themselves on being physical.”

The Stars used a big play to get back within a score with 10:57 to go on a 62-yard connection between Haarberg and Austin Christner, but the Stars’ defense couldn’t hold back the Blue Devils, who went 76 yars in nine plays on their next drive, capped by a 3-yard dive by Korth with 6:26 to go.

Kearney Catholic did score one more time with 2:31 to play, but a botched on-side kick gave the ball to Wayne and they were able to get two first downs and run out the clock to advance to 8-2 on the season, ending the Stars’ 7-3 campaign.

Bartos finished with 173 yards on 25 carries while Korth had 152 yards on 21 tries to lead the Wayne offense. Tyrus Eisched was 3-of-6 passing for 57 yards, with Victor Kniesche (16), Brock Hopkins (30) and Koby Nelson (11) each catching passes.

Wayne’s defense limited the Stars’ rushing game to just 45 yards on 18 carries. Kearney Catholic did most of their damage through the air, with Haarberg completing 18-of-25 passes for 294 yards. O’brien was the team’s leading receiver with 124 yards on eight catches.

Next up for the Blue Devils is a home game Friday against third-seeded Ashland-Greenwood, who come into the game 10-0 after a 53-14 opening-round thumping of Cozad.

Plager said Wayne has never won two playoff games in one playoff, and he wants to change that this week.

“I don’t want these kids to be satisfied with this one,” he said. “We play a really good team next week, and I think we have the potential to continue to be physical and run the ball and I want us to go back to work.”

Wayne 28, Kearney Catholic 21

Wayne 7 7 0 14 — 28

Kearney Cath. 0 0 7 14 — 21

Scoring Summary

WAYNE — Blake Bartos 31 run (Yair Alcantara kick)

WAYNE — Reid Korth 70 run (Alcantara kick)

K. CATH. — Logan O’Brien 4 pass from Heinrich Haarberg (Spencer Hogeland kick)

WAYNE — Korth 8 run (Alcantara kick)

K. CATH — Austin Christner 62 pass from Haarberg (Hogeland kick)

WAYNE — Korth 3 run (Alcantara kick)

K. CATH — Cale Conrad 1 run (Hogeland kick)

Wayne K. Cath.

First Downs 20 12

Rushing-Yards 50-327 18-45

Passing Yards 57 294

Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-6-0 18-25-1

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0

Punts-Avg. 4-37.5 3-51.0

Penalties-Yards 5-50 14-144

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wayne: Korth 21-152, Bartos 25-173, Eischeid 2-5, Team 2-(-3). K. Cath: Conrad 9-10, Miner 3-8, Chirstner 1-1, Haarberg 4-10, Colling 1-16.

PASSING — Wayne: Eischeid 3-6-0, 57. K. Cath: Haarberg 18-25-1, 294.

RECEIVING — Wayne: Kniesche 1-16, Hopkins 1-30, Nelson 1-11. K. Cath: O’Brien 8-124, Miner 3-32, Conrad 2-25, Mahony 3-44, David 1-7, Chirstner 1-62.

