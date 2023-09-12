Blue Devils coming off big victory

With an experienced group of seniors including quarterback Dylan Heine, wide receivers Joe Sudbeck and Carson Wieseler, and running back Zach Foxhoven — along with a defense that has been doing its needed part — Wynot finds itself 3-0 coming off a big win at home against Howells-Dodge.
"(The boys) are feeling pretty good," coach Steve Heimes said. "It was an extremely physical game, so we are a little beat up. But they are pretty excited to be happy about the win."
Howells-Dodge averaged 48 points in its first two games, and then the Blue Devils' defense allowed just 20 points in giving Howells-Dodge its first regular-season loss since 2020.
"Our defense played extremely well,” Heimes said. “We talked to our defensive line and said they aren't going to make a lot of tackles, but they got to do their job and take a block ... so that way our linebackers could make a tackle."
Along with the defense playing stellar, Wynot received the offensive production it needed, scoring 32 points. Heine and Wieseler connected for 206 of Heine's 278 passing yards in the game.
"That is a very good combo between Heine and Wieseler," Heimes said. "They play very well together. They read the defense the same way.
“We run a handful of read routes in which they determine what they do out there, which is very good, so they understand where each other is going to be at and where the ball is going to be thrown."
There is more than just Wieseler for Heine to go with the ball, too.
Sudbeck and Foxhoven caught a touchdown reception against Howells-Dodge.
"We got a few other receivers on the field that are very good," Heimes said. "(Defenses) cannot just focus on one guy covering in coverage. If you only got one guy to throw it to, then they can just double-cover him.
“Foxhoven made a good play on coming back to the ball and made a guy miss to score a touchdown. Sudbeck, we had a route set up for him, (and) he made the play. Again, he made a guy miss on the outside edge. He has got great speed, so they couldn't catch up to him. Having those other receivers in those other threats makes us very difficult to cover and handle."
Wieseler recorded seven receptions for 103 yards against Hartington-Newcastle in week 1 and 107 yards on eight receptions against Humphrey St. Francis.
The biggest difference in the victory over Howells-Dodge is Wynot put up a shutout in the first quarter. Wynot scored at least one touchdown in each quarter.
"Our biggest thing is we told the guys, (Howells-Dodge) comes out of the gates so hard," Heimes said. "If we can handle them and slow them down that first quarter and get a stop, we felt offensively we had a lot of options and availabilities after that. We set up a lot of play-action passes in the second, third and fourth quarter that really got guys open deep."
Along with the seniors making their impact on the field, sophomore running back Kasen Koch had a big impact against Hartington-Newcastle with 14 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.
Koch did not play much against Howells-Dodge because of a hand injury he suffered against St. Francis.
"Knowing we have another running back with some great speed that can get on the outside, and just a dangerous athlete if he has got the ball in his hand, was a big lift for us," Heimes said.
Heimes said his team felt it could win its first two games, as the Blue Devils defeated Hartington-Newcastle 50-26 and defeated Humphrey St. Francis 14-6. The matchup against Howell-Dodge was going to be "interesting,” he said.
"We knew they had lost quite a bit from their state runner-up team, but they just kind of reload — they don't rebuild,” he said. “This game was a question mark for us. We felt we could go out and win, but we had to play well. That is what we did.
“The kids, especially after the start of the game, said, 'You know what? We are just as good if not better than them, (so) let's go out and get the job done.' "
The main disadvantage for the Blue Devils this season is lack of size, but Heimes said the depth of the roster had helped overcome that, as two or three guys play only one side of the ball.
"We got a handful of younger guys that gave us some great time on the defensive line against Howells-Dodge," Heimes said. "Our depth of having 12, 13, 14 guys that can play is just a huge advantage for us. That helps us stay fresh.
“If a big guy doesn't get to come off the field, you get to that fourth quarter, they are getting more and more tired. If you get guys breaks, they are more fresh in the fourth quarter. That makes a huge difference for us."
Wynot now has two road games in a row, at Randolph (2-2) and Creighton (2-1).
It is still a week-by-week focus for Wynot, but if it wins its next three games — the third is against Wausa (2-2) — it could set up a big matchup in the regular-season finale against Bloomfield. The Blue Devils have a bye week before playing Bloomfield.
"We have played each other the last handful of years, and they have always been tight games," Heimes said. "That game is going to be kind of a huge game come to the finale and the stuff for the playoffs and where we want to get to."
RATINGS
Boone Central and Stanton rolled through their opponents as expected, and Ainsworth did not put as many points on the board as it did in its first two weeks, but all three stay at the top of the rankings. Class C stayed the same, but shifts in Class D1 and D2 took place.
Class C
Boone Central again did what it was supposed to do, defeating Columbus Lakeview 35-0. The Cardinals showed offensive balance with senior quarterback James Fogleman completing 11 of 15 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Parker Borer recorded only 50 rushing yards for 12 carries. No matter the caliber of the opponent, the defense throwing a shutout is always a big positive.
Norfolk Catholic played its first road game of the season. After its first two home games were against state-rated teams, the Knights had an easier matchup against winless Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. Norfolk Catholic cruised 49-9.
Battle Creek went on the road and defeated Ord 34-14 in a meeting of state-rated teams. The Braves have now averaged 44 points through their first three games. Senior running back Trent Uhlir recorded 133 rushing yards on 23 carries and a touchdown. Junior running back Jaxon Mettler also came close to 100 yards with 94 rushing yards on 18 carries. Battle Creek hosts Centennial (0-3) this week, but its undefeated record will be put to the test in the following two games hosting Ponca and Norfolk Catholic.
Pierce has its first winning streak of the season after defeating Arlington on the road 53-16. After losing the season opener 23-6 at Wahoo (3-0) and bouncing back 28-20 against Columbus Scotus (2-1) at home, it was big for Pierce to get a convincing victory. Senior running back Keenan Valverde recorded 124 yards on only three carries. His longest run was for 53 yards. The Bluejays now face a challenge with Omaha Roncalli (3-0) on the road.
After losing to Norfolk Catholic on the road in the season opener, Oakland-Craig has a winning streak after defeating Malcolm at home 28-20. It was a big win for the Knights as they gave Malcolm its first loss of the season. Junior quarterback Braylon Anderson threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Druckenmiller recorded seven receptions for 115 yards. Senior wide receiver Lincoln Benne caught 10 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. It was a good win for Oakland-Craig to stay in the rankings. Now, it faces another road test at Ponca.
Class D1
Stanton rolled through another opponent, this time Weeping Water, by a 52-22 score. The Mustangs have averaged 56 points through the first three games, with 52 being their fewest points scored in a game. So far, Stanton has showed it is at the top of Class D1. After this week, Stanton's next three games are against opponents with one loss. But it is probably another convincing victory this week against winless Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Plainview has held its own so far with three blowout wins, scoring 48, 42 and 44 points. It has benefited from its first three opponents combining for just one total win, but the Pirates' smallest margin of victory has been by 36.
Crofton is coming off a big win against Neligh-Oakdale on the road, 52-12. After the Warriors got a big home upset win against Bloomfield, it remained be seen if they could handle another big test, and they persevered. Last season Neligh-Oakdale won all its games up to the state championship game after losing its season opener, and Crofton just prevented Neligh-Oakdale from doing that again. Sometimes, when a young team plays with confidence, it works out well, and that appears to be the case for Crofton.
Clarkson/Leigh seems to have the ship headed in the right direction after its season-opening loss. The Patriots gave Bancroft-Rosalie its first loss of the season in a 44-0 shutout. It will be seen if Clarkson/Leigh can make it three straight wins at Shelby-Rising City this week.
Neligh-Oakdale is now 1-2 and has lost both of its home games this season. Senior quarterback Bryson Gadeken threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception. The Warriors just had trouble running the ball against Crofton's defense with a team total of 62 rushing yards. Gadeken had 54 of those. A matchup with Elkhorn Valley (2-1) on the road provides a chance to bounce back.
Class D2
Ainsworth did not win in as big of fashion as it did its first two games but still handled Burwell on the road 28-0. Even if the offense didn't score as it did in the first two games when it scored in the 60s, the defense held a shutout for the second straight week. An undefeated matchup against Niobrara/Verdigre on the road is this week.
Wynot is appearing as a supreme team in the state after a big 32-20 win over Howells-Dodge. It is a matter of staying healthy and focused right now for the Blue Devils.
Niobrara/Verdigre got into the rankings last week and moved up a spot as Howells-Dodge was defeated by Wynot. The Cougars defeated Walthill 54-14 on the road, and it will be seen how they do this week against Ainsworth at home.
Bloomfield bounced back after its loss to Crofton and shut out Tri County Northeast 38-0. It might have been a statement 38-0 win after the Bees scored just two points in the 16-2 loss against Crofton. Bloomfield's offense has not been close to the 72 points it scored in week 1, but a 38-point win and a shutout is a good victory.
Howells-Dodge stays in the standings after its loss to Wynot. It was probably a disappointing road loss after winning its first two games, including what was a big road win at the time in week 1 against Neligh-Oakdale. Because Neligh-Oakdale has now lost two games, Bloomfield's one loss is against still-undefeated Crofton, which has a larger margin of victories, and Howells-Dodge dropped to No. 5.