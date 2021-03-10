LINCOLN — Going into the Class C1 state tournament, Wayne believed it had nothing to lose. And, the seventh-seeded Blue Devils played like it against Kearney Catholic.
"We were the No. 7 seed coming down here, and they were the No. 2 seed, so they had all the pressure coming in here," junior Brandon Bartos Bartos said. "We had nothing to lose."
Wayne broke the Class C1 bracket when it stunned second-seeded Kearney Catholic 59-52 on Wednesday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena thanks in large part to a nearly flawless performance at the free-throw line when it mattered most.
"That there was a total team effort," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said.
The Blue Devils were able to pull the upset thanks to balanced scoring. Bartos, who entered the state tournament averaging 8.1 points per game, finished with a team-high 19 points, including 7 of 8 free-throw shooting. Classmate Tanner Walling tacked on 15 points, including 7 of 10 free throws, and four steals.
Colton Vovos, a senior who averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game coming into Wednesday, had 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds. His scoring included a pair of crucial first-half 3-pointers and the go-ahead free throws with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left.
"The kids have been really unselfish all year long," Sweetland said. "You can see that. They're happy when all of their teammates make plays. And that's not usually what you get with a younger team. They've had to learn that, and they have learned that. They've grown up quick."
Free-throw shooting was the defining characteristic of the fourth quarter. Wayne made just five shots in the final 2-1/2 quarters, but overcame that by hitting 18 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter alone and finishing the contest 24 of 31 at the stripe. Meanwhile, Kearney Catholic hit just 6 of 19 free throws for the game, including 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter.
"We haven't hit that all year long," Sweetland said about his team's free-throw shooting.
Kearney Catholic had a chance to tie less than 1-1/2 minutes later when Garret Schmaderer went to the line for two free throws and Wayne leading 44-42, but he missed both and Wayne's Daniel Judd was fouled on the rebound — and then Judd promptly drilled both of his free throws for a 46-42 lead with 1:44 to play.
Seven seconds later, Kearney Catholic junior Brett Mahony — who led all players with 23 points — missed a shot and fouled out after Wayne got the rebound. That sent Tanner Walling to the line, and he hit both free throws; and 10 seconds later, Brandon Bartos followed with two free throws.
"I thought we had some good looks, and we got to the free-throw line, and the ball didn't go in the basket tonight," Kearney Catholic coach Bob Langan said.
The Stars pulled to within a possession with 1:16 to play when Blake Thiele's 3-pointer rolled around the rim and then in to make it 50-47, but Wayne hit 3 of 4 free throws and a long baseball pass set up Walling's layup with 40 seconds to play to lead 55-47. The Blue Devils added four more free throws down the stretch to seal the upset.
"It feels really good," Walling said. "We didn't even really expect to be even be here this far this year. It's really a special feeling."
For Wayne, it was the 13th game that was decided by 10 points or fewer, compared to just the fifth for Kearney Catholic.
"We had a lot of close games, a lot of back-and-forth games all year long," Sweetland said. "I think that experience helped them."
It was a physical struggle that seemed to get chippy as the game wore on. Early in the fourth quarter, Wayne had four players with three or four fouls, while both teams ended up with one starter fouling out. Despite eight Stars standing 6-foot-3 or 6-foot-4, Wayne — which had just three players at 6-3 or taller — held its own on the boards by outrebounding Kearney Catholic 23-21.
"We take a lot of pride in our defense," Bartos said. "Our defense comes first, and then our offense comes later."
Wayne struggled offensively for much of the game's final 2-1/2 quarters thanks to Kearney Catholic's press. The Stars scored a 9-1 run to begin the second half, capped by Mahony's 3-point play, to lead 31-30 with 2:47 to go in the third quarter. But Wayne responded when Judd dished to Vovos for a short jumper off the glass, only to see Schmaderer respond with a layup for another Kearney Catholic lead.
The Blue Devils grabbed the momentum heading into the fourth quarter, though, when Bartos drained a 3-pointer from near the half-court circle just before the buzzer.
"That was tough," Langan said. "Defensively, we locked in for 10-1/2 minutes and they don't score a field goal, and all of a sudden you have to get your offense going."
Wayne led for all but 1:25 of the first half, and that included the first 56 seconds in which neither team scored. The first big statement came when Bartos tossed outside to Vovos, who drained a high-arcing 3-pointer in front of media row for a 6-2 lead just more than 2-1/2 minutes into the game.
"We like being the underdog," Walling said. "We'd rather be the underdog than the team that's expected to win. This is a really good team. We feel like, if we can beat these guys, we can beat anybody."
Wayne 14 15 6 24 — 59
KC 9 13 11 19 — 52
WAYNE (23-5): Alex Phelps 2-3 0-0 4; Brandon Bartos 5-7 7-8 19; Tanner Walling 3-4 7-10 15; Colton Vovos 3-4 4-4 12; Daniel Judd 1-2 4-7 6; Jacob Kneifl 0-1 2-2 2; Sedjro Agoumba 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 15-26 24-31 59.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC (23-3): Garret Schmaderer 2-7 0-2 4; Logan O'Brien 5-11 0-6 11; Blake Thiele 2-6 0-0 5; Brett Mahony 9-18 4-6 23; Kegan Bosshamer 1-6 0-0 2; Turner Plugge 1-3 0-0 3; Dylan Merz 1-2 2-5 4. Totals: 21-53 6-19 52.