Blue Devils be-devil Howells-Dodge

WYNOT - Wynot used a persistent offensive attack and just enough defense to to turn away Howells-Dodge in a game between a couple of teams that couldn't approach the game any differently..
Howells-Dodge had been the king-pin of "run the ball right at you and stop us" and Wynot was the nuisance little brother that was, well, a nuisance.
Well, the little brother grew up and then some, as the Blue Devils were the Blue Devils and sent Howells-Dodge home on the short end of a 32-20 loss here at Terry Foxhoven Field.
"This is a tough place to play," long-time Jaguar coach, Mike Spiers said. "We got beat by a very good team here tonight, we have some things to get figured out, but we got beat by a very good team."
The Jaguars did grab a lead early in the second quarter, but Wynot quarterback, Dylan Heine and Carson Wieseler proved to be too much, answering every rush Howells-Dodge made at the Blue Devils with physical defensive play or a Heine aerial, most often to Wieseler.
In fact, the senior duo hooked up for 206 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Heine heaved two additional scores to Zack Foxhoven and Joseph Sudbeck.
"I just tried to get open and Dylan found me," Wieseler said. "We connected all night."
They connected in the first quarter from 58 yards away then again in the third quarter from 69 yards out.
"We threw the ball around and made some plays on offense," Wynot coach Steve Heimes said. "But I was really proud of our defense - we were very physical here tonight and they were a lot bigger than us across the board."
The teams traded possessions in the first 12 minutes until the Blue Devils got the ball late in the first quarter.
Heine got the ball to Wieseler in the flat and Wieseler shook one Jaguar defender and took off on the 58-yard scamper to the end zone.
Howells-Dodge answered with a vintage Jaguar drive, marching 57 yards in eight plays, ending up with a Hunter Luther blast up the middle and after Luther added the exclamation point, the Jaguars led 8-6 just six seconds into the second quarter.
Midway through the second, Heine hit Zack Foxhoven on a catch and run just across midfield and the Blue Devils were back on top for good, 12-8.
Heine added another scoring pass, this one to Joseph Sudbeck, before the intermission and the Wynot lead grew to 18-8 at the break.
"We knew we would have to stay physical the second half," Heimes said. "I mean really, it's Howells-Dodge, we knew they would come after us."
And the Jaguars did just that.
Early in the second half, Lane Belina broke free on a 42-yard dash to pay dirt and after the conversion run failed, the Wynot lead was down to 18-14.
The second play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff produced an emphatic response from the Blue Devils.
Wieseler and Heine were at it again from 69 yards away and after Heine hit Chase Schroeder on a conversion pass, the Wynot lead was back up to 26-14.
The next move was up to the Blue Devil defense.
Jaguar quarterback, Landon Dobbins hit Oscar Dominguez with a nice pass and Dominguez was going in for an apparent touchdown. Wieseler came up from behind and punched the ball out of Dominguez's hands just before he crossed the goal line and Wynot recovered to end the threat and get possession of the ball.
Late in the game, Howells-Dodge did score to tighten the game up after Dobbins capped off another long Jaguar drive with a 1-yard plunge and with 4:33 left on the clock, it was a 26-20 contest.
Wieseler ended it, this time on the ground, when he ran it in from four yards out with 1:11 left to get to the 32-20 final score.
"This feels really great," Wieseler said. "We need to just keep bringing it every day and get better every day."
Heimes said he was happy where his team is at the moment, but he didn't have a lot of time to celebrate.
"I've got Guard drill in the morning," Heimes, a member of the National Guard said. "I'll celebrate it when I get back I guess."
The Blue Devils have already accumulated a fairly impressive resume' with three straight wins over Hartington-Newcastle, Humphrey St. Francis and the Jaguars.
"It's still early and we could probably see St. Francis and Howells-Dodge again," Heimes said. "We'll get back to work Monday."
H-D (2-1) 0 8 6 6 - 20
W (3-0) 6 12 8 6 - 32
FIRST QUARTER
W: Carson Wieseler 58 pass from Dylan Heine, run failed. 2:11.
SECOND QUARTER
H-D: Hunter Luther 14 run, Luther run. 11:54.
W: Zack Foxhoven 36 pass from Heine, pass failed. 6:48.
W: Joseph Sudbeck 5 pass from Heine, pass failed. 2:17.
THIRD QUARTER
H-D: Lane Belina 42 run, run failed. 10:09.
W: Wieseler 69 pass from Heine, Chase Schroeder pass from Heine. 9:53.
FOURTH QUARTER
H-D: Landon Dobbins 1 run, run failed. 4:33.
W: Wieseler 4 run, pass failed. 1:11.