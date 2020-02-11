HARTINGTON — The Wynot girls and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys won Lewis & Clark Conference basketball titles here Monday night over Ponca.
The finals were played at Hartington Cedar Catholic as the conference bylaws allow for the games to be moved to an alternate site if the usual host for the finals, LCC, is in the finals.
Wynot defeated Ponca 53-50 in the girls game while Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defeated the Indians 66-56 in the boys contest.
In the girls game, the Indians were cruising along in the first half and led by as many 15 points after a traditional 3-point play by Kaci Day, who would finish with a game high 24, with 37.8 seconds left before the intermission.
"I told my team at halftime to just stay the course and keep doing what we were doing," Ponca coach Bob Hayes said. "I knew they would make a run at us at some point and they did. We just didn't respond like we should — some of that was Wynot, some of that was us."
The Blue Devils nibbled at the Ponca advantage in the third and closed the gap to eight by the third rest stop.
"I told the girls at halftime we had our work cut out for us but to just trust what we do," Wynot coach Steve Wieseler said. "We just kept coming at them."
In the final frame, the Indians got the lead up to nine with 5:11 left on the clock after a pair of Ashlyn Kingsbury free throws — then the Blue Devils began the final push for the lead.
Emersyn Sudbeck hit a short jumper on the baseline before Shaelee Planer cashed in on a pair of free throws to cut the Ponca advantage to 50-44.
Wynot took its first lead after a Katelyn Heine 3 and four charity tosses, two by Autumn Lawson and two by Whitney Hochstein.
Hochstein's came with 1:10 left on the clock.
Karley Heimes sealed the game for the Blue Devils with 18.6 seconds left with two free throws to get to the 53-50 final.
"This was a lot of fun," Heimes said. "I knew I had to step up and make the shots and I did."
The two teams played to a one-point game back on Jan. 30 in Wynot, with the Indians escaping with a 38-37 win after the Blue Devils missed a last-second shot.
"We'll keep moving forward," Wieseler said. "This was a big game for us, but we have other goals in our sight. We just need to keep working.”
In the boys game, the Bears beat Ponca for the second time this season after defeating the Indians 67-42 back in December.
"It's hard to beat Ponca, let alone twice in a season," LCC coach Todd Erwin said. "We knew each team would make some scoring runs during the game. We just tried to make the last one, and we did."
The game was even at the half, 30-30, and the Indians established a six-point lead at the end of three by scoring the final five points of the frame.
"We just didn't execute in the fourth quarter," Ponca coach Adam Poulosky said. "We keep trying to stress to our kids every single possession matters in a game like this. You can't assume you're going to be able to get back in the game."
The Bears went wild in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Indians 25-9 in the quarter to come away with the double-digit margin.
"This game was a lot of fun," LCC junior Cael Hartung said. "It's the biggest game we've won in quite a while. We knew we had to keep playing defense and make some free throws down the stretch."
Hartung finished the game with 15 points. The Bears were led by Noah Schutte with 23.
"I'm glad we don't have to play these guys again," Erwin said. "They're a great team, but we did what we needed to do to win the game."
LCC is Class D1 while Ponca is in Class C2.
Girls game
Ponca 13 23 9 15 — 50
Wynot 11 12 14 16 — 53
PONCA (17-3): Alyssa Crosgrove 1 0-0 2; Maggie McGill 3 1-1 9; Kaci Day 8 8-10 24; Ashlyn Kingsbury 2 3-4 8; Morgan Nelson 2 0-0 4; Samantha Ehlers 1 1-4 3.
WYNOT (18-3): Shaelee Planer 3 2-2 9; Noelle Wieseler 0 3-6 3; Katelyn Heine 4 0-0 11; Kaitlyn Heimes 3 1-1 7; Emersyn Sudbeck 2 0-0 4; Autumn Lawson 0 3-4 3; Michaela Lange 2 2-3 6; Karley Heimes 1 4-6 6.
Boys game
Ponca 8 22 17 9 — 56
LCC 18 12 11 25 — 66
PONCA (17-3): Cayden Phillips 4 0-1 11; Brandon Kneifl 7 0-0 17; Bryar Bennett 2 0-0 5; Carter Kingsbury 8 6-8 23.
LAUREL-CONCORD-COLERIDGE (18-4): Cael Hartung 7 1-2 15; Noah Schutte 8 5-11 23; Evan Haisch 2 5-6 10; Ty Erwin 6 3-5 18.