Blue-collar Bluejays use 'plan B' in march to championship

For as ecstatic as the celebration was last Friday after Pierce defeated Adams Central 54-14 to punch its first ticket to Memorial Stadium since 2010, the interview for this preview feature started with not-so-ecstatic times: Pierce’s 23-21 loss at Wahoo Neumann in last season’s quarterfinals.
Why?
Sure, they churned through all of their opponents during the regular season the past two years, but look at the playoffs those seasons, Pierce stalled out in the road quarterfinal, leading to a surprising defeat. So, what changed going into this season?
One was, for as thorough as Mark Brahmer — who has led Pierce for 24 of the last 25 seasons — and his staff were, “there were a few things that were unforeseen that we didn’t have a great plan for in that game.”
That led to one of his missions this past offseason.
“As we prepared for this season, we wanted to make sure that, not only did we have a ‘plan B,’ but a ‘plan C’ and a ‘plan D,’ ” Brahmer said. “You’ve got to be able to handle all situations in the game of football, especially, because you just never know. That was the biggest thing we took away from that game.”
The benefit of having a backup plan came three games into the season — a matchup at defending state runner-up Ord. On the third play of the game, Elite Eight senior quarterback Dalton Freeman suffered a shoulder injury and went on to miss the next five games. The only other listed quarterbacks on the roster are junior Chaden Roth and freshman Abram Scholting.
“(They) are going to be good quarterbacks in the future — next year and the year after that — but physically probably aren’t ready to play at the varsity level,” Brahmer said.
Prior to last season, Brahmer had begun working with running back Carson Oestreich at quarterback. As it turned out, it was preparation for the dilemma that faced Pierce. Three games into Freeman’s injury, Oestreich also got injured, and the Bluejays went to Roth until Freeman and Oestreich both came back for the playoffs.
“We have four quarterbacks who are getting significant repetitions in practice,” Brahmer said.
That depth carries over into the trenches, something Brahmer admitted he’s adjusted since the early years. Of course, it helps that Pierce has 68 on its roster — the most in a decade.
“We’ve got guys who we regularly rotate in who, 20 years ago, wouldn’t have probably played very much, if at all, because I was a guy who was going with the best and those guys would have to try to play 150 snaps,” he said. “After you get beat around as a coach, you figure out that, hey, it might be best if I can prepare a third or fourth or maybe even a fifth guy. Now, we’ve gotten to the point that we can continually keep guys fresh and keep rotating guys into the game.”
The most prominent beneficiaries — Freeman, Oestreich and fullback Brett Tinker — are the “Three Horsemen,” a nickname first coined by longtime Nebraska prep football historian Bobby Mills in reference to the “Four Horsemen” of the early 20th century.
The result is a team built on a small-town, farm or factory kid toughness that is displayed repeatedly until the opponent can take no more.
“We’ve got a lot of farm kids who know how to work, and a lot of kids who have daddies who punch the clock day-in and day-out at factories,” Brahmer said. “For a lot of years, I’ve asked a lot out of our guys in the season and in the offseason, and I’ve never had a parent say ‘you’re working my kid too hard’ or ‘you’re working my kid too long.’ That’s been the reason for our success over time.”
Hence, the blue-collar Bluejays.
Now that Pierce is healthy, they’ve destroyed anything in front of them and a trip to Memorial Stadium. The Bluejays have blasted their way to 55, 49 and 54 points in three playoff wins.
The most impressive of those was last week’s demolishing of a previously undefeated Adams Central team that had shut out three straight foes.
It all comes down to next Tuesday, when Pierce takes on Wahoo in a battle of undefeated teams for the state title.
“They’ve had our full attention since (last) Saturday at 7 a.m.,” Brahmer said. “I’ll tell you the same thing I’ve told everybody, and I’ve said this for 20-some years: You’ve got to control the line of scrimmage, and you’ve got to take care of the football. If you can do those two things, you’ve got a great chance.”