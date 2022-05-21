OMAHA — Alexandra Eisenhauer collected one gold medal for each of the two special people that she has on her mind whenever she enters the starting blocks.
The Bloomfield senior capped off her high school career by sweeping the Class D 100- and 200-meter dashes during the state track and field meet on Saturday at Burke Stadium.
“It’s amazing,” she said of the sprints sweep. “It’s so cool. I aways imagined it, but I never thought of it actually happening. Crossing the finish line, it’s surreal.”
Eisenhauer began her day by winning the 100 in 12.55 seconds, 0.11 ahead of runner-up Camryn Kocian of East Butler.
She completed the sweep when she crossed the finish line in 26.18 in the 200 to edge Osceola’s Fayth Winkelman.
It was an emotional day for Eisenhauer.
“I came into this weekend running for multiple people,” she said. “I wear a cross on my neck, and I always said I race for God, for Grandpa and for Wayne. My grandpa passed away two and a half years ago and my dad’s cousin, Wayne, just passed away unexpectedly this last week.
“So. winning today really means a lot to me and being able to do it for them.”
Eisenhauer also had to overcome injuries this season to get into gold medal form.
“I came into the season injured so I didn’t run for about the first half of the year,” she said. “So, getting the wins today was really amazing.
“I never really did feel 100%. I had a pulled quad and some small injuries all the way around. Today I had to put them aside and really focus on myself.”
Eisenhauer also credited a switch to a three-point stance in the starting blocks with helping her earn those two close victories.
“I four-point stanced all year last year,” she said. “But coming in this year I started with a four-point stance in practice, and I just couldn’t get the start. My coach told me to try the three-point stance, and my starts improved immensely. I just stuck with it.
“If I didn’t have the right start, I definitely wouldn’t have won.”
IT WASN’T QUITE déjà vu all over again for Niobrara/Verdigre’s Andrea Sucha at the Class D state track and field meet, but it was close.
Last year, Sucha won the high jump title at Burke Stadiium by being the only one of nine competitors remaining to clear 5-1.
On Saturday, six of the eight competitors remaining bowed out at that height, leaving only Sucha and Cambridge’s Paige Klumpe.
And after Sucha cleared 5-3 on her first attempt and Klumpe failed in her three tries, there was officially a repeat state champion.
“This is a blessing,” Sucha said. “This is awesome. I felt like I was ready to go. It was early in the morning (a 9:30 a.m start), but we all made sure that we got stretched out and good to go.
“I had everybody cheering me on, so I had a lot of help clearing the bar.”
Sucha, who also cleared 5-4 before falling short at 5-5, said it did feel different entering the event as the defending state champion.
“I think I felt a little more pressure because people expect you to be the champion again sometimes or do better,” she said. “But that helps push me further and expands my capabilities.”
The competition got serious when it was down to Sucha and Klumpe dueling for the gold.
“I was feeling pretty nervous, but I made it over 5-3 before and I knew I had to do it again,” Sucha said. “I had to make sure that I was kicking because I wasn’t kicking the best today.”
The gold medal capped off a season of marked improvement for Sucha.
“I came out and went four inches higher (5-5) than I did last year, and I’m really proud of that,” she said. “I had weight lifting with a coach and he made sure that I did all my squats. I think he added a little more weight so I could do a little better, so that helps.”
Sucha also added a fifth-place medal later in the day in the 100 high hurdles. Bloomfield’s Madison Abbenhaus took seventh.
In the 300 hurdles, Wausa’s Abrielle Nelson took fourth and Plainview’s Abbie Kromarek came in seventh. Kromarek finished sixth in the triple jump (34-5).
In the shot put, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Addison Schneider placed third (39-5.75) and Scribner-Snyder’s Cailey Stout was fifth (38-8.25).
Area medalists in the 800 were Osmond’s Cali Gutz (third), CWC’s Jayna Guggenmos (fourth) and Boyd County’s Paige Drueke (eighth).
In the 4x100, Wynot (Karley Heimes, Kinslee Heimes, Krystal Sudbeck, Myrah Sudbeck) was fourth and Pender (Kirsten Frey, Maya Dolliver, Olyvia Nelson, Avery Wegner) seventh. Dolliver also finished sixth in the 400 and eighth in the 100.
Wynot also took second in the 4x400 with the same quartet running as in the 4x1. O’Neill St. Mary’s placed fifth.
Humphrey St. Francis’ Hannah Baumgart was eighth in the 1,600.