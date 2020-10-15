JOHNSTOWN - Defending Class D girls state champion Ainsworth and state runner-up Bloomfield/Wausa appear poised to compete for the crown again next week as the two rose to the occasion against the rest of the field on Thursday at the D-4 district meet at the Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course.
Ainsworth's Katherine Kerrigan said she was extremely nervous at the starting line. "I didn't feel good half the day at school," she said. But the freshman took the lead early and was never seriously challenged as she covered the 5,000-meter distance in 20 minutes, 13 seconds.
"She's really come on strong, from the beginning of the year," Ainsworth coach Jared Hansmeyer said. "She's running some of her best races right now and that's what you always hope come October."
"I tried to get out and do what I can to get a (personal record)," She came up three seconds shy of her PR, but still finished nearly a half-minute ahead of second place.
Kerrigan's teammate, CeeAnna Beel and Bloomfield/Wausa's Christina Martinson ran side-by-side and stride-for-stride for much of the race before Martinson pulled away in the final stretch to take second in 20:41, seven seconds ahead of Beel.
"It was a little windy, but I wasn't going to let myself slow down," Martinson said. The Bloomfield/Wausa sophomore said she was hoping to reel in Karrigan in the last mile. "I was going to start my kick a little earlier than last time, but she was having a really good day today."
Martinson's coach, Duane Wilken said his star runner is for real. "She's a great, great competitor and so is CeeAnna Beel. They'll be going at it again down at the state meet." .
Another Ainsworth athlete, Tessa Barthel, joined Kerrigan and Beel on the medal platform. Barthel's knees buckled late in the race, causing her to fall. She then crawled across the finish in 14th place.
Though obviously not feeling well, Barthel did participate in the awards presentations. "We still don't have a lot of answers on what happened there," Hansmeyer said.
A trio of Martinson's teammates joined her in the top-15. Darla Nelson was fourth, Carrrylee Martinson, eighth and Madie Ziegler, 15th.
Wilken was pleased with how his entire squad competed. Our third runner (Carrylee Martinson) really sowed up. We've got great depth," he said.
THE BOYS team race was oh, so tight, as only three points separated second through sixth places. Ainsworth, Osmond and West Holt all qualified for next week's state meet as teams, while Elkhorn Valley, Plainview and Bloomfield/Wausa all came up just a sliver short.
"We knew this boys race was going to be crazy," Hansmeyer said. "It could have been anybody's race and obviously, it was nice to get the home crowd out here and support everybody. That helps when you're dealing with just a couple of points making the difference between extending the season or staying at home."
Osmond and West Holt tied for second, but Osmond won the runner-up plaque because of the tie-breaker. The Tigers' No. 4 runner finished 29th while the Huskies' No. 4 was 41st.
"We are very pleased with where we finished," Osmond coach Joe Ortmeier said. "There are at least five or six teams that could have been in that top two or three."
Ortmeier received a big boost from his top-two runners who both finished in the top nine: Johnson Chishiba finished sixth and Graysen Schultze, ninth.
"Johnson has been a very good runner for me for four years," Ortmeier said. "Halfway through the season, he decided to take off and do whatever it takes to get the job done and he showed it today."
Ainsworth's Ty Schlueter was clearly the class of the boys field as his 5K time of 16:57 was nearly a minute-and-a-half faster than that of second-place finisher Addison Smith of Bloomfield/Wausa.
"My goal was to not get out too fast in the first mile," Schlueter said. "I just wanted to get up with the lead group and kind of run my race from there, and really in the end it just comes down to who's tougher."
Hansmeyer said Schlueter has quietly worked hard and improved each year. "I can't say enough about a kid who puts in the time and gets rewarded come October," he said.
Smith said he tried to keep up with Schlueter early. "I tried to stay behind Ty, because I know how fast he can go, and I just wanted to see what I can do," Smith said. "I was just hoping for a PR and keeping the same pace the whole race."
About 15 minutes into the boys race, a cold front passed through the Ainsworth Municipal Golf Course - about seven miles west of Ainsworth - and gave the already-exhausted runners another obstacle on their way to the finish line.
"I came around that first lap and I thought it felt like a pretty good race, but that second lap, I could definitely feel a change in the wind and the cold, but it's the same race for everybody," Schlueter said.
Hansmeyer summed up what mid-fall cross country is all about. At this time of the year, it's a mind-frame and it's an attitude," he said. "We've got to go down to state and not just be happy that we got there, but go down there hungry and see if we can put together our best race and let it all sort out from there."
D-4 at Ainsworth
Girls team scores: 1.Bloomfield/Wausa, 13; 2. Ainsworth, 17; 3. North Central, 23; 4. Burwell, 54; 5. Summerland, 59; 6. Boyd County, 71; 7. Plainview, 72; 8. Central Valley, 74; 9. Niobrara/Verdigre, 87; 10. Osmond, 93. No team scores: Chambers/Wheeler Central, Creighton, Elkhorn Valley, Neligh-Oakdale, Riverside, Sandhills/Thedford, Stuart, Twin Loup, West Holt
Top 15 girls: 1. Katherine Kerrigan, AIN, 20:13; 2. Christina Martinson, B/W, 20:41; 3. CeeAnna Beel, AIN, 20:48; 4. Darla Nelson, B/W, 21:03; 5. Daisy Frick, NCE, 21:09; 6. Jymmie Jensen, BUR, 21:16; 7. Madison Davis, WH, 21:19; 8. Carrylee Martinson, B/W, 21:19; 9. Mariah Ost, NCE, 21:20; 10. Abigail White, PVW, 21:29; 11. Keira Taylor, NCE, 21:36; 12. Natasha Zeisler, BYD, 21:35; 13. Kaci Wickersham, SUM, 21:35; 14. Tessa Barthel, AIN, 22:13; 15. Madie Ziegler, B/W, 22:15.
Girls team qualifiers:
1. Bloomfield/Wausa: Christina Martinson, 20:41; Darla Nelson, 21:03; Carrylee Martinson; 21:19, Madie Ziegler, 22:15.
2. Ainsworth: Katherine Kerrigan, 20:13; CeeAnna Beel, 20:48.7; Tessa Barthel, 22:13.0; Moriah Beel, 23:42.1; Molly Salzman, 24:40.
3. North Central, Daisy Frick, 21:09.9; Mariah Ost, 21:20.5; Keira Taylor, 21:31.6; Hunter Wiebelhaus, 23:31.5.
Boys team scores: 1. Ainsworth, 39; 2. Osmond, 42; 3. West Holt, 42; 4. Elkhorn Valley, 43; 5. Plainview, 44; 6. Bloomfield-Wausa, 45; 7. Neligh-Oakdale, 64; 8. North Central, 75; 9. Summerland, 88; 10. Boyd County, 94; 11. Chambers/Wheeler Central, 103; 12. Riverside, 117; 13. Burwell, 123; 14. Creighton, 151. No team scores: Central Valley, Niobrara/Verdigre, Sandhills/Thedford, Stuart, Twin Loup.
Top 15 boys: 1. Tylan Schlueter, AIN, 16:57; 2. Addison Smith, B/W, 17:25; 3. Ryan Berger, RIV, 17:40; 4. Eli Thiele, SUM, 17:51; 5. Hunter Bennett, EV, 17:54; .6. Johnson Chishiba, OSM, 17:56; 7. Aaron Kraus, WH, 18:08; 8. Graysen Schultze, OSM, 18:13; 9. Jordan Mosel, PLV, 18:15;
10. Raden Orton, NCE, 18:23; 11. Kyler Mosel, PLV, 18:24; 12. Isaac Koenig, BYD, 18:25; 13. Waylon Warneke, EV, 18:25; 14. Griffin Claussen, N-O, 18:26; 15. Ethan Moses, CWC, 18:26.
Boys team qualifiers:
1. Ainsworth: Tylan Schlueter, 16:57; Thomas Ortner, 18:36; Trey Appelt, 19:04; Benjamin Flynn, 20:24; Corbin Swanson, 20:26.
2. Osmond: Johnson Chishiba, 17:56; Graysen Schultze, 18:13; Karter Johnson, 19:55; Robert Aschoff, 19:57; Kaden Polt, 20:18.
3. West Holt, Aaron Kraus, 18:08; Joseph Albrecht, 18:27; Tyler Jelinek, 18:43; Carter Gotschall, 20:25; Rylan Olson, 21:05.