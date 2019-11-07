BLOOMFIELD - After Bloomfield had defeated Hartington-Newcastle 50-20 in the second round of the Class D2 state playoffs here Wednesday, Wildcat coach Corey Uldrich reminded his team about Bloomfield's history.
"No class at Bloomfield wants to be the class to end that streak. They work their tails off," Uldrich said after his team's season ended in the playoffs for the fourth time in a row. "Kind of where we're at is we're trying to decide if we're a football school or not, and I think we're getting there. We want to be where Bloomfield is at."
The Bees, who have been there every year since 1988, won the same way Wednesday as they did in each of the 74 wins they've recorded during the 32-season playoff run.
On the ground.
Led by senior quarterback Braden Eisenhauer, Bloomfield ran for 273 yards on 44 attempts. Eisenhauer got most of the work, finishing with 222 yards and five touchdowns on 28 carries. He scored on runs of 20, 27, 11 and 29 yards in the first half as the Bees went ahead 28-0 with 1:35 left before halftime.
"He's a super smart kid. He's a stud," Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said. "Our line came out ready. We were ready."
But it was a screen pass that swung the momentum in Bloomfield's favor for good after Shaye Morten connected with Jake Peitz for a 39-yard touchdown pass with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The score pulled the Wildcats within 28-12 after Morten threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Sam Harms with seven seconds left in the first half.
Facing a third-and-15 at their own 27-yard line, the Bees got a 35-yard shot in the arm when Tyson Sauser took the short pass from Eisenhauer and took it to the Wildcat 18 with 4:54 left in the third quarter.
"They were all coming, and Braden made a couple people miss. A little screen pass, and I didn't think it was going to be that screen. I was actually looking at Cody Bruegman getting it, but it was actually Tyson Sauser," Kuchar said. "Because (before that), we were stagnant there for a little bit."
Two plays later, Eisenhauer patiently followed his blockers to the end zone from 16 yards to make the score 36-12 with 4:09 left.
"That was a killer. We've been pretty good against the screen. We have smart tackles on the inside," Uldrich said. "We'd gotten hit so hard and so long, I think when they finally got through the line they thought they were finally going to go get one. It was a great play call. I didn't see it coming."
The Bees then extended their lead to 50-12 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Cody Bruegman with 5:55 left in the game and a 13-yard score by Sauser with 3:57 left before Morten threw his third touchdown pass of the game - a 19-yarder to Peitz with 19 seconds left.
Morten finished the game 8 of 19 for 127 yards through the air with 61 rushing yards on 19 carries. Peitz caught five passes for 108 yards as the Wildcats finish the season 6-4.
"I thought we fought hard. I wish it could end differently for them," Uldrich said. "We didn't make all the plays we wanted to make, but they played hard so I can't fault them for that."
Bloomfield (10-0) will host unbeaten Falls City Sacred Heart in a quarterfinal contest Tuesday. In both 2016 and 2017, the Irish won quarterfinal games in Bloomfield to end the Bees' season.
"It was something that we really want to go and do. We want a rematch with them," Kuchar said. "You've got to beat the best to be the best."