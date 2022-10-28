BLOOMFIELD — Friday night’s Round of 16 clash between the Bloomfield Bees and the Osceola Bulldogs started off as a shootout, with both teams combining for 46 points in the second quarter.
By the end of the night, it had turned into a battle of attrition on defense and the Bees made their stops in a 44-42 victory.
“We couldn’t stop them for a little bit and we just tried to pound the ball at them,” Bloomfield coach Matt Kuchar said.
Osceola had taken the lead with two seconds left in the first half to go up 34-28 at halftime. The Bees, however, had the ball back to start the third quarter.
On the fourth play of the opening drive, Braeden Guenther dropped back to pass, then scrambled after finding nobody open. He made a pair of defenders miss, broke free toward the sideline, made four more defenders miss, tip-toed the sideline and crossed the goal line for a touchdown that put Bloomfield back on top.
The Bulldogs answered right back with a nine-play, 50-yard drive capped off by a Kale Gustafson rushing touchdown, it put the orange and black up six with six minutes, 33 seconds left in the third quarter.
Guenther responded in kind with some more magic. This time, it was a 33-yard pass to Layne Warrior on the sixth play of Bloomfield’s ensuing drive. Wiley Ziegler ran in the touchdown on the next play and Guenther found Warrior again on the two-pointer to take a two-point lead.
The Bees then forced a three and out and took some time off the clock to answer, but turned it over on downs inside Osceola’s red zone. The Bulldogs were unable to respond, and the Bees got the ball back with 3:20 left in the game and a chance to run out the clock.
Bloomfield turned it over on downs, but not before leaving the Bulldogs with just 34 seconds to work with and no timeouts. It was there that the blue and white forced an incompletion then brought down Gustafson on a scramble before forcing him to stop the clock with a spike.
On fourth down, Gustafson dropped back and threw it to Zelasney, but Warrior picked off the throw, effectively ending the game and sending Bloomfield to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
“I think we just had everybody rallying around the ball and a team effort,” Kuchar said of Bloomfield’s defense late in the game. “At the end we picked off a pass so it was everybody.”
The shootout part of the contest got started on the first play of the game from scrimmage, where Zelasney took a toss, broke free and scored a 60-yard touchdown.
Bloomfield couldn’t answer on its first drive, but their ensuing defensive stand not only forced a three and out, but allowed them to start at the Osceola 27-yard line.
The Bees were then staring at fourth and two from the seven when Brock Jeannoutot muscled his way through tacklers and reached his arm across the goal line for the touchdown.
Then the fun got started.
Guenther found Warrior for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, then snuck in a touchdown on the ensuing drive after a 34-yard pass to Ziegler, allowing Bloomfield to take a 20-8 lead with 7:54 to go in the second.
Bloomfield got the ball back with a chance to add on, but fumbled deep in their own territory. The Bulldogs responded with a touchdown run by Zelasney on their first play. The Bulldogs then forced a three and out and added a score by Gustafson to tie it at 20 with 1:36 to go.
Now with Bloomfield looking to retake the lead, Guenther’s pass was picked off and returned to the 16-yard line by Alexx Winkelman. Zelasney then put Osceola back ahead with a touchdown run and a two-pointer to make it 28-20 with 50 seconds left.
After being up two possessions, the Bees found themselves behind after two critical turnovers in a short span. However, Kuchar wanted to make sure they stayed focused.
“I said early ‘We’re going to have some mistakes. We’ve got to forget about those’ “ Kuchar said. “I knew we were a fairly good team and we needed to make sure that we took care of things.”
Ziegler was the first to answer that call.
The junior ran back the ensuing kickoff for a 78-yard touchdown. A successful conversion made it 28 all just 17 seconds after Osceola’s touchdown.
Ziegler was quick to credit the blockers in front of him for putting him in a position to succeed.
“When you’ve got them returns going and they just make some holes and they keep people moving,” Ziegler said. “You’ve just got to find that one hole and make one guy miss and we’re all running to the endzone in a parade.”
In large part thanks to that return, Ziegler broke the Nebraska eight-man record for most kickoff, punt and interception return yards in a career.
“I knew I was chasing it and I knew I wanted it,” Ziegler said. “Last week, I told my coach ‘I didn’t get one then, but this next coming week is going to be the week I get it.’
“It came right at the perfect time. We were kind of losing a bit of momentum and I just kind of brought it back and I just knew from that point on, we were just going to own this game.”
Bloomfield will travel to face Wynot in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The teams played for a district title on Oct. 13 with Wynot winning in Bloomfield 44-30.
Osceola 8 26 8 0 — 42
Bloomfield 8 20 16 0 — 44
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
OSC: Isaiah Zelasney 60 run (Zelasney run) 11:43.
BLO: Brock Jennoutot 7 run (Wiley Ziegler run) 2:09.
SECOND QUARTER
BLO: Layne Warrior 42 pass from Braeden Guenther (PAT failed) 11:51.
BLO: Guenther 2 run (PAT failed) 7:54.
OSC: Zelasney 6 run (PAT failed) 5:48.
OSC: Kale Gustafson 25 run (PAT failed) 1:36.
OSC: Zelasney 16 run (Zelasney run) 0:50.
BLO: Ziegler 78 run (Guenther run) 0:33.
OSC: Kolton Neujahr 15 pass from Gustafson (PAT failed) 0:02.
THIRD QUARTER
BLO: Guenther 43 run (Ziegler run) 10:37.
OSC: Gustafson 2 run (Zelasney run) 6:33.
BLO: Ziegler 3 run (Warrior pass from Guenther) 2:41.