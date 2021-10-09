BLOOMFIELD — The Class D No. 10 Bees avenged two big losses from last year in a 28-22 upset win over No. 2 O'Neill St. Mary's on Friday night.
The teams played each other twice last season — once in the regular season and once in the state playoffs — with the Cardinals winning both contests. This time it was Bloomfield coming out on top, and clinching the top spot in District D2-4.
"I'm happy for my boys. They put some great time in and they came out here and they competed," coach Matt Kuchar said. "That's what we ask of them and they did just that."
Down 14-8, St. Mary’s had fourth and five on the Bloomfield 21-yard line with eight minutes, 30 seconds left in the third quarter, but Aidan Hedstrom’s pass to Gabe Pribl fell incomplete and the red and white turned it over on downs.
Three plays later Wiley Ziegler found a seam on the left side and took it 48 yards to the house.
The Cardinals drove the ball into Bloomfield territory on their next drive, but once again turned the ball over on downs. On the ensuing drive, the Bees had fourth and three on the St. Mary’s 26 with six seconds left in the third quarter. Following a timeout by the blue and white, Cody Bruegman ran in his first touchdown of the game.
END 3Q: @BeesBHS 28, @stmarysoneill 8. Cody Bruegman takes it in for a 27 yard touchdown just before the end of the quarter. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/39WA05dx5j— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 9, 2021
St. Mary’s used two touchdown passes by Aidan Hedstrom in the fourth quarter to make it a six-point game with less than a minute remaining. However, an onside kick to regain possession was recovered by Bloomfield’s Layne Warrior to put the game on ice.
The Bees fought hard in both of their games against St. Mary’s last year, but they didn’t have Braeden Guenther. The freshman quarterback completed six of his nine passes for 105 yards, a touchdown and an interception. On the ground he had eight carries for 10 yards and a touchdown.
“For a freshman, he makes some pretty good decisions for us,” Kuchar said.
Defensively, the Bees had one of their better performances of the season. As a team they had six tackles for loss and held St. Mary’s to its lowest point total of the season.
They also held Hedstrom largely in check during the contest. The senior quarterback was held to 125 yards of total offense, completed just 50% of his passes and threw two interceptions.
“He’s so tough to stop. He's shifty, he can throw the ball a mile,” Kuchar said. “We just tried to bottle him up and gang tackle him. Try to out-physical him.”
The teams exchanged three-and-outs to start the game before Bloomfield punctuated a eight play, 63-yard drive with a quarterback keeper by Guenther.
Bloomfield strikes first. Braeden Guenther calls his number from 10 yards out.@BeesBHS 8, @stmarysoneill 0; 3:20 1Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/orvJLucVhh— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 9, 2021
On its first drive of the second quarter, Bloomfield found themselves with second and 22 at their own 18 after Guenther was sacked by Charles Barlow. On the very next play, he found Ziegler on a screen, who then took it to the house.
The red and white were finally able to get on the board with 16 seconds left when Hedstrom found Tate Thompson for a touchdown pass.
The Cardinals are on the board. Isaac Everitt hauls in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Hedstrom on 3rd and 1.@BeesBHS 14, @stmarysoneill 8; 0:09 2Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/zECt04axLO— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 9, 2021
The slow start to the game was something coach Tony Allen felt doomed his team. Oftentimes this season, St. Mary’s hadn’t been aggressive to start games. It came back to bite them on Friday.
“We’ve got to quit feeling teams out at the beginning of a game,” Allen said. “I told the boys “you need to come and bring the sledgehammer from the start of the game and not feel teams out because you play a team like this, you get yourself in a hole and it’s tough.
“We’ll learn from this. We’ll be a much better team come next week.”
Bloomfield returns to action on Friday, Oct. 15 when they travel to face Creighton. St. Mary’s returns home to face Boyd County.
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
BLO: Braeden Guenther 10 run (Cody Bruegman run) 3:20.
SECOND QUARTER
BLO: Wiley Ziegler 62 pass from Guenther (PAT failed) 8:02.
OSM: Isaac Everitt 27 pass from Aidan Hedstrom (Tate Thompson pass from Hedstron) 0:09
THIRD QUARTER
BLO: Ziegler 48 run (Bruegman run) 7:06.
BLO: Bruegman 27 run (PAT failed) 0:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
OSM: Everitt 17 pass from Hedstrom (PAT failed) 9:57.
OSM: Thompson 5 pass from Hedstrom (Gabe Pribl pass from Hedstrom) 0:54.