In a battle of ranked teams to begin the season, momentum plays in all three phases of the game turned out to be the difference.
There was the blocked punt in the first half. There was the big passing play to tie the game. And there was the long interception return that helped seal the deal.
"When you win a lot of games the year before, it's too easy to come in thinking it's just all going to happen right again, even coaches," Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. "We've got to all understand that we're going to get to work and try to get better, and see what we can improve from film evaluation, and then try to become a better team every week.
That helped lead to four-straight tochdown drives as Norfolk Catholic, preseason ranked second in Class C, took a 42-27 triumph over fourth-ranked Oakland-Craig on Friday night at Memorial Field in Norfolk.
"This is a good victory to start us off right," said senior Brandon Kollars, who rushed for two touchdowns in the second half.
The blocked punt came at the perfect time for Norfolk Catholic, which was trailing 15-7 and sputtered offensively for most of the first half.
Senior Aiden Kosch broke through on the left side and blocked an Oakland-Craig punt toward the end zone, and sophomore Nathan Timmerman corralled the ball past the goal line for a touchdown. That put Norfolk Catholic within 15-14 just more than three minutes until halftime.
"I think it really creates excitement anytime you can make a play on special teams," Bellar said. "He (Kosch) really did a nice job. We didn't have a block call on, but we do always send a couple guys, and he got there and laid out and took the ball. It was big play for us."
Oakland-Craig gave Norfolk Catholic fits for much of the game's first three quarters. Offensively, the visitors finished with more yards than Norfolk Catholic, 407-361. Jorgensen was the game's leading rusher with 145 yards on 20 carries, and Anderson threw for 260 yards.
"I told the kids that's the No. 1 team in the state, and you're toe-to-toe with them for three quarters," Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said.
The hosts had just nine passing yards in the entire first half, but quarterback Carter Janssen and company took care of that on their first drive of the second half. He found split end Sam Speidel for a 21-yard gain on a crossing route, and on third-and-10, Janssen fired a pass to a leaping Max Hammond at the Oakland-Craig 30. Hammond caught the pass, absorbed a hit after the catch, spun and broke a tackle moments later, and raced for a 44-yard touchdown that tied the game at 21.
"That was probably the biggest play of the game," coach Anderson said. "We could have gotten off the field maybe on that third down."
On his team's next drive, Trevin Sukup broke through on the right side of the offensive line for a 48-yard run, and two plays later, Brandon Kollars gave Norfolk Catholic its first lead when he scored the first of his two second-half rushing touchdowns.
Norfolk Catholic's secondary then made a couple of big plays. First, Hayden Kelley broke up a fourth-down pass, and that led to Janssen's short touchdown pass to Braeden Burbach to cap a 10-play, 63-yard drive. On the next defensive possession, Clayton Carney intercepted a pass, weaved and darted his way down the Norfolk Catholic sideline, and returned the interception 58 yards down to the 2-yard line. Kollars scored on the next play for a 42-21 lead with 8:09 to play.
"I just think that both teams played really good football, and neither team would let up," Bellar said. "I'm very proud of our guys hanging in there. We played behind that whole first half."
The lead could have been even bigger, but on a play that appeared to be a diving touchdown, it was ruled that Oakland-Craig recovered a fumble in the end zone, and then the visitors drove the length of the field for a touchdown for the final margin.
"The difference right now is they just got more depth than us, and they just played a little bit more physical than us," coach Anderson said.
There's no rest for Norfolk Catholic, either, with Ord coming to town next week. Norfolk Catholic, Ord, and Oakland-Craig are ranked in the top three in multiple preseason polls.
"I know there are some things we're not happy with, and I'm sure there are somethings they're not happy with," Bellar said. "You want to improve on those things, so we'll get to work and try to get better, but that's a tough opener."
Oakland-Craig 7 8 6 6 — 27
Norfolk Catholic 7 7 14 14 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
O-C: Jaxen Jorgensen 68 run (Kevin Mendez kick), 5:54.
NC: Trevin Sukup 30 run (Max Hammond kick), 0:56.
SECOND QUARTER
O-C: Jorgensen 6 run (Jorgensen run), 7:07.
NC: Nathan Timmerman recover blocked punt in end zone (Hammond kick), 3:05.
THIRD QUARTER
O-C: JT Brands 30 pass from Braylon Anderson (PAT failed), 11:23.
NC: Hammond 44 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick), 9:07.
NC: Brandon Kollars 1 run (Hammond kick), 6:29.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Braeden Burbach 8 pass from Janssen (Hammond kick), 8:43.
NC: Kollars 2 run (Hammond kick), 8:09.
O-C: Mendez 2 run (PAT failed), 2:31.