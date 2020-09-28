BLM could go on as a failed movement in today’s society

The fundamental tenet of the Black Lives Matter movement, which stands for racial justice and equality, is honorable, just and desperately necessary. And yet, the political controversy associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and counter-protest movements prevents unified racial progress.
Unfortunately, the relatively straightforward agenda of the Black Lives Matter movement has been muddled by contentious, divisive politics. Those who possess a superficial understanding of the Black Lives Matter movement — who engage in artificial social media activism or remain willingly uninformed along with those who undermine or exploit the movement and who employ confrontational, violent protest methods or prioritize self-interest — only worsen the political morass. If the confusion and contention persist, Black Lives Matter will be remembered only as a hollow phrase of a failed movement.