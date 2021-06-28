A Miss Nebraska is hoping the blankets she made will provide comfort and warmth to children who may be experiencing difficulties in their lives.
Megan Olson’s project began last December when the 21-year-old made fleece blankets for several friends.
“It became an obsession,” said the 21-year-old daughter of Scott and Susan Olson of Tekamah, who is studying to be a veterinary technician at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The blankets are made from two layers of fleece that are fringed around the edges. The top and bottom strips are knotted together, which keeps the two layers in place.
Olson was drawn to the project for a number of reasons.
“I wanted to make something useful,” she said.
The blankets also brought back memories.
“I remembered one of the blankets I had as a child when I broke my arm,” she said.
Olson recently donated 12 blankets to Project Linus, through Tara Brtek, a counselor at Washington Elementary School in Norfolk.
Project Linus donates new blankets to children in need. It’s named for the character by the same name in the Peanuts cartoon who carries a blanket everywhere he goes.
Olson said some of the blankets she made will be used by students at the school, while others may be given to students to take home.
While Olson hopes to make more blankets, her project has been put on hold for a while. Now she’s preparing to participate in the Royal International Miss pageant in Orlando, Florida, in July.
Her pageant journey began in 2018 when she was named a semifinalist in the Teen Miss Nebraska competition.
“That was my first big step,” she said.
That same year she was named Junior Miss Nebraska Princess.
While participating in pageants can be stressful, Olson said she enjoys the people.
“I’ve met a lot of people I’m still friends with,” she said. “It’s been a fun experience.”
She’s also hoping to earn scholarship money to help fund her last year of college, she said.
While in Florida, she will participate in evening gown, fun fashion, personal introduction and interview competitions. She already has submitted her “talent” competition, which is a video of her participating in an extreme trail riding competition, which is a rodeo event.
The self-proclaimed “farm girl” enjoys most styles of horseback riding, including Western, English, Dressage and others, but she prefers Western — especially barrel racing.
Although she lives, works and goes to school in Norfolk, she tries to get back to her family’s farm as often as possible, she said. Now, in her spare time, she’s practicing walking in heels while wearing her Miss Nebraska crown.
If she adds another sparkling tiara to her collection, she’ll be busy — but hopefully not too busy to make more blankets for people in need.
“I want to continue making blankets,” she said