The Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games will serve as a last hurrah for Carney Black.
Or even a couple of last hurrahs.
Unlike a majority of the participants in the girls contest, the Elkhorn Valley graduate will continue playing basketball at the college level.
She is one of nine all-stars for Friday’s 6 p.m. game at Northeast Community College’s Cox Activities Center who will do so. The boys contest follows at 8 p.m.
But for Black, it is one final time to play for Falcons coach Brendan Dittmer, who will be coaching the dark-colored jerseys team with Bryan Reichmuth of Humphrey St. Francis.
The 5-foot-9 post said playing for Dittmer one more time is one of the things that will make the all-star game a special experience for her.
“I love coach Dittmer,” she said. “When I was younger in elementary, I looked up to him and the high school girls then. This is a last hurrah with him.
“He’s been a very big factor. I don’t think I would be the basketball athlete I am today if he wasn’t my coach. My parents are a big factor in it, but he means a lot on the subject of my basketball career.”
Black also got to play for Dittmer in last week’s North Central Nebraska All-Star Game in O’Neill. She was joined on her team in that game by North Central’s Brielle Bussinger and Jenna Hallock. The trio will reunite again for the Northeast Nebraska game.
“We’re going on a last hurrah in this game, too,” said Black, who played summer ball with the North Central duo in the past.
This is the second of three all-star appearances this summer for Black, who finished fourth in Elkhorn Valley history with 1,175 career points.
She also was selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Game, which will be Monday, July 25, at Lincoln North Star.
“It’s busy, but I enjoy it,” Black said. “I feel very honored to be voted in and that coaches respect me, in a sense. I love basketball and the relationships I build off of it, but I’m very excited.”
While Black will be joined in the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Game by a familiar coach and a couple of former summer teammates, there is also the unique aspect of teaming up for the first time with some players she went up against over the past four seasons.
“It will be a little different, but being with those girls and having them on your team is kind of cool,” Black said. “It’s awesome to get to know them on a personal aspect as you’re practicing. It’s cool to build your friendships that aren’t from your school.”
Black earned her all-star invitations with another strong season for her senior year. She averaged 14 points and seven rebounds while helping Elkhorn Valley win its first conference title in 17 years and advance to the state tournament for the first time since her freshman season.
“I’m very happy with my senior year,” Black said. “I think with this year accomplishing those things, our team really grew together at EV. It was nice to leave and know I have someone back home that I can always talk to. It was awesome. Senior year was definitely the best out of all my years.”
When it comes to all-star games, Black is more focused on the off-the-court experiences than what will take place on the court.
“I don’t know if I have anything I want to accomplish other than be with new friends and create new friendships,” she said. “I’m in it ready to enjoy the upcoming games and smile and laugh a lot. My goal is to just enjoy myself.”
Then Black will transition to playing at the junior college level for Southeast Community College.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m more excited than nervous,” she said. “I have never really gone to a lot of college basketball games. When I was younger, I went to Concordia (University) games, but I’m excited to be at that next step, that next level, and see where that takes me.”
Other Northeast Nebraska all-stars planning to play basketball in college are Stuart’s Lexi Schroder (Northeast CC), Tri County Northeast’s Jordyn Carr (Morningside), Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s Kinsey Hall (Morningside), Hallock (Buena Vista), Osmond’s Kiera Moes (Concordia), Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family’s Addison Schneider (Peru State) and Crofton teammates Alexis Folkers (Hastings College) and Ella Wragge (Morningside).
Playing basketball in college became a goal for Black early in her high school career.
“In junior high it wasn’t the No. 1 thing,” she said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do for my career after high school. But I really started to want to play college ball in my freshman year. When I got to that next step in high school, I was, wow, I really do love this sport and I want to keep playing it for as long as I can.”
She said basketball has simply meant “everything” to her.
“It’s always nice for a game if you’re the top scorer, but I’d say I feel almost the same way if I give someone an assist,” she said. “Sometimes when I pass the ball and they shoot the 3, I almost forget that I didn’t make it. It’s awesome.
“Other than a foul or a call that you don’t like, I’ve always enjoyed myself. I don’t always have a smile on my face because I’m not that peppy person, but if I was, in practice I would always have a smile on my face because I do enjoy it so much. I think the relationships I have with everyone and being able to laugh with each other, that’s really fun.”