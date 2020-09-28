Black Lives Matter: The predicament of opinions

Back in 2013, a movement was born after an African American teen by the name of Trayvon Martin was shot and killed, as #BlackLivesMatter was being used around on social media to promote it. During the pandemic, BLM and its importance was stressed and brought back into the realm of social media after news of more police brutality against African Americans arose along with the burning anger it brought.
I believe that every individual’s life, no matter their complexion, has value, worth, potential and matters greatly. It is a simple philosophy that we have been taught in school and in certain movies but the message couldn’t be stressed enough, as we still fight with the injustice of racism today. I see the empowerment of African Americans around the world because of BLM to be crucial, impactful and overall a very good thing, as they have seen their share of unfair justices and bias throughout history. Over the summer, riots regarding the matter broke out and someone was even shot. It was an extremely scary time.
Though I’m not sure how riots will get us anywhere or prove a point, I also don’t know what it’s like to be African American and to see how cruel and bias the world really is, as I have never been in their shoes and experienced the prejudice first hand, being the very privileged individual I am.
* * *
A note from the writer: It feels wrong to be writing an opinion piece about the matter when it’s not my war to fight, as I really think the only opinion that should count would be from an African American’s, because they are the ones who have seen the true prejudice in people and have heard the unspeakable injustices done to their ancestors.
Though everyone will have an opinion no matter what, I think the community of people being defended should have a real say, they know what it’s like. It’s beautiful to see people working together for equality and I hope one day, somehow, people will finally see that skin color doesn’t define people.